‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ tributes line up in massive new banner

(CBR) Katniss and Peeta will have their work cut out for them in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: Not only do they have to deal with a growing revolution in Panem, but they also compete against their fellow Hunger Games winners in the 75th competition. We”ve seen them in their individual posters, but now they”re all hanging out together, looking dangerous and ready to rock (see the full image below).

Here”s the official synopsis:

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE begins as Katniss Everdeen has returned home safe after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark. Winning means that they must turn around and leave their familyand close friends, embarking on a “Victor”s Tour” of the districts. Along the way Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games (The Quarter Quell) – a competition that could change Panem forever.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks and plenty of others. It opens on Nov. 22.

(via Collider)

(To get a closer look at the banner, check out the larger version here and explore it even further at TheHungerGamesExplorer.com)