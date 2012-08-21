‘The Hunger Games’ racks up huge sales in home entertainment launch

08.21.12 6 years ago

Shocker: “The Hunger Games” is racking up blockbuster sales in the home entertainment market.

The Jennifer Lawrence-starrer sold an estimated 3.8 million DVD and Blu-ray copies in its first weekend of North American release, according to Lionsgate, with the title also becoming the studio’s biggest-ever digital and on demand launch. The film also set a record on Zune Video for Xbox, pulling in more first-day sales than any other title in the streaming service’s history.

In addition, Blu-ray copies accounted for 35% of the film’s first-weekend sales, a fact celebrated by Lionsgate Executive Vice President and General Manager of Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz, who said in a statement: “We are especially pleased to see more than one third of its first weekend units sold in the higher margin Blu-ray format, a remarkably high percentage.”

“The Hunger Games” grossed over $407 million at the North American box-office, and over $684 million worldwide. The film’s upcoming sequel, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.

Did you buy “The Hunger Games” on DVD or Blu-ray this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

