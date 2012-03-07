The ‘Invisible Children’ documentarians launch a new campaign

In 2003, three friends — Jason Russell, Bobby Bailey and Laren Poole — traveled to Africa in search of “untold stories.” What they found would inspire a movement and alter the course of their lives.
Each of the boys was a recent college grad with film, structural engineering and mathematics degrees respectively. But it was Russell who spearheaded their initial journey. The young filmmaker had traveled to Kenya in 2000 and, as he recalls in an interview with the 700 Club, had his “American bubble” popped.
“I suddenly realized we are the privileged percentage of the world,” Russell said. “I knew I had to go back to Africa.” He reached out to several friends to make the trip with him but it was only Bailey and Poole who responded with equal passion.
The boys traveled from the Sudan to Kenya and eventually landed in Uganda where they discovered a conflict that had already raged for 20 years by the time of their arrival, one that had destroyed the lives of countless children. The three Americans came into contact with the traumatized survivors of the rebel faction the Lord’s Resistance Army, or LRA, lead by Joseph Kony, a man who has proclaimed himself to be a “spokesperson” for God.
Kony and his forces have been kidnapping children as young as 5-years-old since 1987 and forcing them to fight, kill and mutilate, sometimes their own parents. The girls are often forced into sexual slavery. Russell, Bailey and Poole became determined to shine a light on the children who fled from Kony and the LRA and, with that goal in mind, created the documentary “Invisible Children” to give voice to the horror that they had suffered, and that so many children continue to endure.
“Invisible Children” was subsequently screened at thousands of American high schools, college campuses, churches and special events with the sole purpose of spreading the word about what was happening in central Africa. The trio believed that if people knew, then something would be done to stop it.
The United States government was reluctant to intercede as the atrocities held no threat to U.S. national security or financial interests. The group officially formed a non-profit in 2006 in order to continue with their campaign of awareness as well as to raise money for health and educational programs designed to support the LRA survivors.
I remember “Invisible Children” coming to my own university campus. It was at a time when I was working on two social issues documentaries. I now understand documentary filmmaking (particularly social justice documentary filmmaking) to be a herculean effort that requires a level of commitment and patience that very few possess. I am awed by what Russell, Bailey and Poole have been able to accomplish in the ensuing years.
This year, they are taking on their greatest challenge: to make Joseph Kony famous. The intention is that awareness of both Kony and the LRA will reach a critical mass, ensuring that military aid will be provided to the Ugandan mission to find Kony and bring him to trial at The Hague by December 31, 2012. The Facebook and social networking communities will serve to support and promote additional grass roots methods in order to reach a saturation point.
This campaign, and the way the “Invisible Children” team has devised it, highlights all the possibilities that exist for a new way to exercise power and to engage with the world of technology we find ourselves in today. Perhaps that is all a bit idealistic. But so what? We”ve got to spend our time on something and speaking for myself, I am reminded of how often throughout the course of my life it has been spent on nothing.
Take a look at the video KONY 2012 below. You can also visit the “Invisible Children” website here as well as the KONY 2012 site here, and if you feel so inclined, share it.
For year-round entertainment news and commentary follow @JRothC on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Another important video: 180 Movie – [youtu.be]
To save everyone’s time: don’t watch this video.
In short, it hyperbolically compares abortion to the Holocaust, without any sense of self-criticism. It’s sure to explode your brain with its complete lack of taste.
Haha Andrew, too late. Just watched it out of curiosity. I don’t have anything to add.
I saw this this morning. What a fantastic video. I hope the goal to capture him becomes reality.
While capturing Kony is an incredibly worthy goal as is bringing attention to his atrocities, it should probably be noted that Invisible Children has a pretty questionable record and should be viewed with some skepticism.
Here’s an article explaining some of the more unfortunate aspects of Invisible Children’s methods and business practices. The end of the article also includes links to charities addressing these problems that have better records:
[thedailywh.at]
Indeed, though IC does effectively allocate millions to its cause, many millions more are for “awareness,” which at this point is not what’s going to help end the LRA. Unfortunately, I doubt most people will do their research and put their money elsewhere. Regardless, IC will definitely prove successful in making Kony famous, haha.
Please read some of the comments on this article, which is in large part hyperbole, which discount many of it’s arguments. I may be doing a follow up on this issue as well. Many of the same accusations could be launched against several of our largest charitable organizations. Of which IC is not. It is a non-profit organization, which exists in part to make films. So that fact that their finances go toward that purpose is not only acceptable, it is indeed — expected.
Invisible Children group is so freakin shady. When you look at it, your money is really just going to them and not to the hunt for Kony.
Please see above.
IC is funding the Ugandan army, who themselves rape and kill innocent people. Providing military aid to kill one individual is useless in this case (have we not learned anything from the past decade?). Not only is killing him alone not going to resolve the issue, but Kony is protected by children, so you would essentially be killing children to save children.
Bandwagon social activists liking Facebook statuses and buying bracelets is surely going to resolve this issue…
Get outta here.
First, the hostility is unnecessary and unproductive. I always think about this when looking at larger issues of violence. We as humans (and I include myself) can’t even manage discourse much of the time or to let go of grudges for slights, how are we talking about ending things like a war? Again, I include myself in this assessment. But, we must press on as imperfect as we are. And yes, IC and this campaign is imperfect. But if we waited for perfection, well, no movement would ever happen.
Second, IC is funding a campaign that aims (among other things) to get the US military to support the Ugandan Military — so that’s a slightly different thing. And I actually agree, it is perhaps questionable. We often make the mistake of funding of militant group to oust another, and that invites its own issues. We supported soldiers in Afghanistan to fight the Russians and they eventually became part of the Taliban and so on.
Third, no one believes a bracelet will solve a complex issue. The point is to shine a light on an issue in the hopes that A) people will begin to investigate for themselves and B) Policymakers will begin to pay attention. No one in power is simply going to just do what IC tells them to do. IC’s purpose is to disseminate basic information in extremely palatable chunks so it will reach a broad audience and thus open us a larger, and yes more nuanced, dialogue. That is in fact, what they have done. I agree that it is reductive, simplistic and problematic. But to turn a hostile eye on others attempting to open a door to dialogue seems like a real shame to me. I am not saying that this is a perfect organization. However, I am finding a lot of the criticisms of IC to be as simplistic and reductive and naïve as people are claiming their information platform is.
As to social networking activism: we post about our frustrations, our musical taste and what we had for lunch on social networking outlets. Why not this? Why not talk about this with our friends for a moment and perhaps, become inspired in some other way?
I understand if you wish people would do more, more of the time. I wish that of myself. But a start is a start and the truth is IC is able to get the information out there in a very practical way. Where we take it from there — is up to us.
Being firm and dismissive of a ridiculously simple line of thinking is not hostile. It’s a wake-up call.
By the way, Obama already authorized the deployment of troops to help the Ugandan military track down Kony last year. The point of this IC business is to ensure that Obama doesn’t withdraw these forces. The thing is, Obama, nor anyone for that matter, has never hinted that he was going to withdraw forces. So people buying bracelets and packages and funding this organization is essentially trying to prevent a withdraw that isn’t even going to happen anyway.
And even if there were a threat to withdraw, if this IC crap actually prevented a withdraw, we are still stuck with troops hunting down a man who probably won’t be found and killing brainwashed children in the process. It doesn’t make sense. Even if they captured him, what is it doing? Free party outside the White House for the bracelet buyers when the CNN headline says “KONY KILLED”?
Well, I’d rather not argue about tone. I can feel when someone is addressing a comment with an undercurrent and when they are not. But who wants to go down that rabbit hole?
I am aware that Obama already authorized a team to act in an advisory capacity.
As to your question. It’s a valid one. I had similar questions about hunting Bin Laden. I don’t have a definitive answer, but I did have questions. I think, for one, people feel like it will be good to demonstrate that The Hague does indeed have some authority and reach. For another, to prevent him (Kony) from continuing. But, more to the point, if you don’t feel that is the best course of action, okay. Offer an alternative. I am saying that sincerely because ultimately, as imperfect and yes, again, reductive as campaigns like this one are, that is there true purpose. Dialogue. We are imperfect beings. There is no perfect solution to the worlds most complex issues, or if there is I certainly don’t have that answer. But we must begin with the questions and then go from there. So, I an genuinely asking: what would you like to see happen? What would you like the world organizations and governments to do?
Well, the LRA has already been pushed out of Uganda after failed peace talks in 2006 (yes, they were pushed out 6 years ago) and a successful campaign by the Ugandan military. Other problems still persist, largely due to poverty, disease, corruption and human rights abuses by the government. Stopping Kony won’t change this, and if IC is funding these individuals responsible for corruption and human rights abuse, things will only get worse.
To be honest, I don’t have an answer for you. I suppose that if IC really wants to help, they should focus more on aid, rather than trying to get the attention of the American goverment. If they want to raise awareness, raise awareness of the governmental issues in Uganda. LRA is becoming a much smaller issue (it’s certainly not getting worse), so why not focus on making sure that those who were affected by the LRA don’t continue to suffer under different circumstances.
Yes, but they are still functioning in other parts of Central Africa.
One good thing that has come from this video is that people are seeking out additional organizations that provide aid in the form of things like healthcare and schooling.
Again (and I am about to embark on some serious research which may prove otherwise) I do not believe that IC funds the Ugandan military directly. But I do see your point.
Also, as I mention above I honestly believe that the video and ensuing conversations are inspiring people to look into ways to provide aid in a way that is removed from military intervention. Their support of the military is what stopped me from signing on to give money directly to IC. BUT the video was ,as I said, meant to spark a dialogue, research and additional solutions. I just think we need to be realistic to some degree about what can accomplish that and in truth, it’s not always about nuance right out of the gate. I understand your concerns and they are really valid as I’ve said. I just feel that when we are looking at how to cast a wide net…well, sometimes it is about putting things in simple terms and then inviting people into the nuanced discussion.
as has already been mentioned here in the comments, invisible children’s film has some misleading information and the group also has a spotty rating by some charitable review organizations (their handling of funds seem to be proper). i feel that these details should have been mentioned in the article. since the author does state that she is friends with the filmmakers it does leave the informed reader to question the intent of the article. is it propaganda for the organization, or simply written with a narrower focus to draw attention to the film and to kony himself? regardless, i think everyone could benefit from more information. there is a brief interview with a photographer who shot an image of the men from invisible children posing with guns alongside the spla. her name is glenna gordon. the interview is with the washington post’s blog. you can read it here:
[wapo.st]
sigh…I met them, I am not friends with them…propaganda is really a bit hyperbolic, no? Here is an article that summarizes my take on this entire debate fairly well:
[thinkprogress.org]
#TeamReason The issue, for me, is not Invisible Children — this is not requesting or suggesting that anyone blindly send ANY organization money. If you read the comments you will see that. The issue is the ability to begin a dialog, which, they have done. Thanks.