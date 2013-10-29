The Jonas Brothers call it quits: 10 Sibling Bands that lasted longer

#Michael Jackson
, and 10.29.13 5 years ago

The Jonas Brothers may be the latest sibling act to implode, but they certainly aren’t the first. Throughout rock’s history, brother acts have been feuding and fighting, while they make beautiful music together.

Of course, not all brothers are bound to end up estranged, destined to sit at opposite ends of the table come holidays staring at each other in stony silence. For every Ray & Dave Davies of the Kinks, there’s a loving counterpart, like the three Hanson brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac, who are going on 20 years without a public spat.

Here’s a look at some brother acts, their biggest sibling rivalries and who still has some brotherly love.

Read about how and why the Jonas Brothers announced their split today here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSbeach boysjackson 5Jonas Brotherskings of leonkinksmichael jacksonoasisOsmonds

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP