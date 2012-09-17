The Killers schedule North American and overseas tour

With “Battle Born” out tomorrow (Sept. 18), it’s about time the Killers put some tour muscle behind the album. The Las Vegas-bred rock group will kick off an international tour with a couple of warm-ups this month, then heads overseas until they’re back in North America on Nov. 29.

Tegan and Sara are skedded to open on the tour, and luckily for them, they’re nearly done with their next, as-yet-untitled effort.

As for those one-offs, the Killers will play an Unstaged live webcast from New York’s Webster Hall tomorrow (Sept. 18), with famed film director Werner Herzog behind the lens; they also have a gig in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, and numerous television appearances in between.

“Battle Born” is led off with single “Runaways.”

Here are the newly announced Killers tour dates:

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/26 – Glasgow, UK @ United Kingdom
10/27 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Center
10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena
11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena
11/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Captial FM Arena
11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena
11/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
11/08 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
11/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Evening News Arena
11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Evening News Arena
11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/29 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center *
11/30 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center *
12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *
12/13 – Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center *
12/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
12/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
12/18 – Fairfax, VA @ Patriot Center *
12/20 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center *
12/21 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *
12/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *
12/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *
01/18 – Sydney, AU @ Big Day Out
01/20 – Gold Coast, AU @ Big Day Out
01/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Big Day Out
01/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Big Day Out
01/28 – Perth, AU @ Big Day Out

* = w/ Tegan and Sara

