The Killers schedule North American and overseas tour

With “Battle Born” out tomorrow (Sept. 18), it’s about time the Killers put some tour muscle behind the album. The Las Vegas-bred rock group will kick off an international tour with a couple of warm-ups this month, then heads overseas until they’re back in North America on Nov. 29.

Tegan and Sara are skedded to open on the tour, and luckily for them, they’re nearly done with their next, as-yet-untitled effort.

As for those one-offs, the Killers will play an Unstaged live webcast from New York’s Webster Hall tomorrow (Sept. 18), with famed film director Werner Herzog behind the lens; they also have a gig in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, and numerous television appearances in between.

“Battle Born” is led off with single “Runaways.”

Here are the newly announced Killers tour dates:

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/26 – Glasgow, UK @ United Kingdom

10/27 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Center

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

11/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Captial FM Arena

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena

11/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11/08 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

11/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Evening News Arena

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Evening News Arena

11/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/29 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center *

11/30 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center *

12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *

12/13 – Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center *

12/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

12/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

12/18 – Fairfax, VA @ Patriot Center *

12/20 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center *

12/21 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

12/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *

12/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *

01/18 – Sydney, AU @ Big Day Out

01/20 – Gold Coast, AU @ Big Day Out

01/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Big Day Out

01/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Big Day Out

01/28 – Perth, AU @ Big Day Out

* = w/ Tegan and Sara