‘The Killing,’ ‘Copper’ get June premiere dates

A memo must have gone out that Friday (March 28) was a good day to announce your June cable premiere dates.

In a span of 30 minutes, reporters received notifications of June returns for HBO’s “True Blood,” as well as AMC’s “The Killing” and BBC America’s “Copper.” Because HBO got its release out first, “True Blood” got its own story. Because life is too short, “The Killing” and “Copper” are getting combined here.

“The Killing” will return on AMC June 2 at 8 p.m., nearly a year after the drama was originally cancelled by AMC and nearly six months after it was resurrected by AMC, with a slight boost from Netflix, which will get episodes three months after the finale.

The 10-episode “Killing” season will have a two-hour premiere and a two-hour finale and AMC is already guaranteeing that this season’s new mystery, a search for a runaway girl connected to a case from Linden’s (Mireille Enos) past will be resolved in the end.

In addition to Enos and Joel Kinnaman, this season will welcome new co-stars Peter Sarsgaard, Elias Koteas and Amy Seimetz.

“I am grateful to AMC, Fox TV Studios and Netflix for their commitment to the show and their efforts in bringing ‘The Killing’ back to air,” blurbs series creator Veena Sud. “I”m also thrilled to be working with our incredible writing team as we continue to explore the lives of Sarah and Holder” who, like so many real-life detectives, grapple with the consequences to their own lives of a no-holds-barred immersion in the world of a homicide investigation.”

“Copper,” meanwhile, will start its second season on BBC America on Sunday, June 23 at 10 p.m. The cable network boasts that the first Season 2 trailer, featuring music by Iron and Wine, will air with Saturday’s “Doctor Who” return.

Donal Logue, Eamonn Walker, Lee Tergesen and Andrew Howard are among the actors joining “Copper” for its second season.