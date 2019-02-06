Warner Bros.

Remember way back when the original The Lego Movie was announced? People were skeptical! Phil Lord and Chris Miller did had some goodwill built up between Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and 21 Jump Street, but, mostly, people just assumed there’s no possible way a movie about LEGOs could be good.

Looking back, The Lego Movie just may have been a miracle – the perfect storm of everything and everyone coming together at the right time to make something glorious. I adore that movie. Now, it kind of feels like something that just can’t be recreated. And, yes, they’ve sure tried to recreate the magic (and The Lego Batman Movie is, at least, in the same ballpark) but it’s just not quite the same.

Here’s the best way I can sum up The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (directed by Mike Mitchell, assuming the directing duties from Lord and Miller): Think back to that skepticism before the first film was released. This second one kind of feels like the best case scenario of what we were all expecting back then: an overly highly sentimental movie that kids will like that features a lot of LEGO toys. Unfortunately, the magic that drove the first film just feels missing from this second installment.

Here’s an example. One of my favorite recurring jokes in the first movie was the Where are my Pants? guy. It was so ridiculous! But Emmett (Chris Pratt) thought it was just the most hilarious thing. Anyway, right from the start, the first movie hits us with a non-sequitur of a joke that made me laugh and made me think at the time, “Okay, this isn’t what I thought it was going to be.” There’s just nothing remotely like the guy missing his pants in the second movie. (Though, I did enjoy Aquaman yelling, “My man!”)

The Lego Movie ended with a pretty clever reveal: that all of the action was happening in the basement of an adult male LEGO lover (Will Ferrell) whose son was secretly playing with the toys. This is a great ending. And the movie ends with the father telling the son that his little sister, and her Duplo blocks, will get to play, too. In The Lego Movie 2, instead of a clever ending, now the whole movie is framed by what is happening in the real world house. And, for me, it just seems to take away from the magic of the whole thing. (We spend a surprising amount of time with real human beings in The Lego Movie 2.)