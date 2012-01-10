The Lists: Top 10 bubble contenders to consider for Oscar

Ballots are in hand and the last push to this Friday’s poll deadline is tight and spirited. The guilds have done a nice job of shaking things up somewhat, offering some nominees here and there that were a bit unexpected, but they haven’t exactly turned the usual order of things on its ear, either.
Nevertheless, now is the time when you cross your fingers for completely left-field picks from the Academy’s membership (most of which has likely already turned in its ballot by now), but mainly hope for some bubble contenders that are highly deserving to fall on the right side of the line come Tuesday, January 24.
Enter this installment of the lists, which is an attempt to look at the race somewhat realistically by offering up some bubble-contending suggestions to the few holdouts still staring at blanks on their ballot and hoping for inspiration.
There are a number of films, performers and artists in contention for Oscar consideration this year that need just a little push. They thrive on the outskirts of categories, not at all out of the conversation, but dangerously close to losing a grip on whatever exposure they might have. They win critics awards, they get nominations here and there, but for whatever reason, they haven’t closed the deal as sure-fire Oscar nominees.
Of course, that’s not the worst position to be in. Foregone conclusions fall by the wayside year after year for a variety of reasons: bloated hype, over-exposure on the circuit, etc. The majority of these don’t have that problem and might even appear fresh to many, despite being somewhat in the conversation throughout.
They are our top 10 bubble contenders to consider, so head on over to our new gallery to see what they are and our reasoning for choosing them. Both Guy and I contributed to the list. Feel free to offer up your own or some added considerations in the comments section below.
Good list, but I find the best and most poignant use of music in Moneyball was the track “The Mighty Rio Grande” by This Will Destroy You that was repeated throughout the film and used in the trailer.
Great stuff, too. But I loved Danna’s additions.
i loved the music during the winning streak montage.
That was “Mighty Rio Grande”
no, that was “The Streak”, by Danna. I know the track you’re talking about, and it’s wonderful.
You’re right, my mistake. I was thinking of when they were playing the 20th game when I believe it comes back in.
yes, it does, right when Hatterberg hits the winning HR, it swells back up. wonderful moment.
I was kind of thinking I’d see A Separation on this list for screenplay. Does that mean its chances are just more inside that bubble?
It means we decided to focus on 10 other categories instead. It’s on the bubble.
It should probably be on the list but it’s actually difficult to gauge whether it’s on the bubble or not. Guy has been a believer. I’m not so sure. It would be pure conjecture, I guess.
No love for Charlize Theron and “Young Adult.” :(
Plenty of love for her in these parts. She’s great. But we were only doing one name per category.
Haha someone beat me to it! Thanks A1 :) Although I’m quite pleased with the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen. If not Theron, give it to Olsen!
Agree 100% with the top three. Refn and Shannon are tied for what would make me happiest on nomination morning. I hope there’s at least one surprise in each of the major categories. What I’d like to see: Refn or Malick in Director, Shannon in Actor, Olsen/Dunst/Mara in Actress and A Separation in Original Screenplay. A strong showing for Tinker, Tailor would also be fantastic. Adapted Screenplay and maybe Supporting Actor? That may be pushing it. Score would be so well-deserved.
With all of the guild love…wouldn’t MARA be more heavily favored now? Even without SAG nod?
Good call on Pitt. Rewatched the film yesterday and he has the goods to score a double nod.
I would add Corey Stoll. For all the love the film is getting, it would be infuriating if the film’s best performance goes unnoticed.
Plummer, Pitt, Stoll, Brooks and Nolte would be a great line-up.
Agreed. Pitt’s performance stunned me. I frankly realized watching him in TOL that I had been underestimating him as an actor all these years. As much as I love Plummer in Beginners, choosing between him and Pitt for a supp actor oscar would give me ulcers.
Houstonrufus: Have you seen Nolte in Warrior?
Not yet, Paul. I’ll probably see it this coming weekend.
I liked the performance so much that I have to rewatch Beginners tonight. Tree of Life, Moneyball, Drive and Midnight in Paris are still pretty fresh in my mind.
I’m no doubt swayed by my love for the performance, but I am convinced that Corey Stoll has a shot. He’s the very definition of a scene stealer, and it seems like there’s a lot of love for the performance.
That would be the ultimate in-your-face move if Corey Stoll was nominated. Not even mentioned on the SAG ensemble but BOOM nominated for supporting actor. I’m behind that 100%.
Pitt’s performance in TOL is his career best, I think. Such an impressive performance! he deserves a nod for Moneyball, but he deserves it even more for TOL. Will this be like when Matt Damon was curiously nominated for a solid but not exactly stunning performance in Invictus, but not nominated for his amazing career highlight performance in The Informant that same year?
Great list, on the whole, but let me add:
Carey Mulligan, Shame, Best Supporting Actress. More deserving of a nod than at least two of the presumptive nominees.
You beat me to it. I’m hoping she makes it and if the Academy goes for Michael Fassbender I could see them voting for her too. Both categories are so volatile right now that I think we could see two surprises in both.
Agreed and more deserving than Redgrave too.
Is Jonah Hill really a best supporting contender? I havent seen Moneyball and plan to buy it this week! Is he just thrown into the supporting race because Moneyball is good or does he actually give a good performance!
He’s very solid. He wouldn’t be on my personal ballot, but his nomination would hardly be the horror that some people would have you believe. I’d argue that if he were nominated, he wouldn’t even be the worst person on the list (looking at you, Branagh).
Oh come on, Branagh does a solid job. His scenes with Monroe/Williams are the best.
I thought that performance was straight-up caricature. If that’s your kind of thing, no problem. I just really didn’t care for it.
Sue me, but I loved Branagh in My Week with Marilyn and I think he’s very worthy of a nomination. His scenes with Williams are slick, deliciously uncomfortable, and hilarious. Jonah Hill was fine in Moneyball, but he was purely there as exposition to introduce Pitt’s character to the possibility of forming a team through statistical study. He had some humorous moments, but nothing that was revelatory or particularly memorable, in my opinion.
Aaron know what’s up.
**knows
I think it’s easy to underestimate Hill’s work in “Moneyball”. We’re all used to him being much more high-energy, and this is a much more contained performance by any standards, let alone his own. He’s a great foil to Pitt, and I don’t think I’ll look at a performance of his the same way again.
FANTASTIC list. Several are among my very favorite achievements in film of the year. Here’s hoping some of these come true oscar morning.
FYC-that-will-hopefully-materalize-into-real-nominations:
1) Charlize Theron, Young Adult- Best Actress
2) Brad Pitt, TOL and/or Patton Oswalt, YA- Best Supporting Actor
3) Carey Mulligan, Shame- Best Supporting Actress
4) Gary Oldman, TTSS- Best Actor
5) Terrance Malick- Best Director
6) The Tree of Life and/or Drive- Best Picture
7) Diablo Cody, Young Adult- Best Original Screenplay
Off topic: But does anyone else think Shutter Island is better than Hugo? I liked Hugo, but upon second viewing it doesn’t hold up the way Shutter Island has and continues to do so. The Academy giveth and taketh, huh?
Interesting question, Laura. I haven’t seen Shutter Island since it came out. I did like it more than others seemed to like it and consider it underrated. But I’m also a fan of Hugo, so that’s a tough call for me to make.
As for your list, yes, please!! Very much in favor of trumpeting Pitt, Theron, Oldman, Malick and Drive Drive Drive!
I think Shutter Island is better, but then again, it was rather high on my top 10 last year.
I detested “Hugo” and found “Shutter Island” unwatchable. But, um, I liked “Taxi Driver.”
Ha Frank Lee, thank you for that.
I love Shutter Island. I think it may be a top 5 Scorsese for me. Hugo is second-tier Scorsese IMO. Last half-hour is magical but as a whole, I’m a little baffled that it has received this much critical acclaim. Good film, but not Shutter Island great :)
It’s funny. Hugo is my #1 of this year (still have to see quite a few movies, but as for what’s expected to do well with the Oscars … Hugo is my #1). And yet, I enjoyed Shutter Island more. And that was my #5 last year.
I blame the kid. Stiff little bugger.
I maintain my opinion that the kid was not stiff. I thought he exhibited completely appropriate emotions, scene for scene.
Perhaps. I guess when your share a majority of your scenes with Chloe I’m-so-excited-just-to-be-here-!!!-Moretz it’s kind of hard NOT to appear mellow ha. He wasn’t awful, he just wasn’t my cup of tea. He’s fantastic in The Boy with the Striped Pajamas. Just didn’t work for me in Hugo.
Omg I have typos all over the place… forgive me English degree. **you
“Sutter Island” lost a great deal on me with each viewing, whereas “Hugo” has gained a great deal of favor by me with each viewing.
Yeah, I can see that. I just love how stylized it is and I think DiCaprio gives a career best performance.
I liked Taxi Driver, too. Funny how that happens.
Shutter Island is way better, and only rewards multiple viewings. Once was enough for Hugo and it wasnt even worth it the first go round.
Laura- DiCaprio’s performance is the best thing about SI. The style, as is the case with most later Scorcese films (The Dparted and Hugo exceptions for different reasons), is overdone and becomes distracting.
Leonardo DiCaprio should have won Best Actor for Shutter Island. That’s all I have to say.
Good call on Art Direction and Costumes. Sherlock Holmes 2’s art direction was lovely and very detailed, I hope it can make it, it deserves. Didn’t like Immortals at all but I agree the costumes were amazing.
I have a feeling The Ides of March could sneak in, ditto Michael Shannon.
Since you didn’t have for Animated Feature, I hope Winnie the Pooh makes it, if there were only 3 nods, it’s a long shot but with 5 there’s an outside shot for Winnie the Pooh. It’s a lovely, nostalgic film and shows why traditional animation will always have this charm
Thor really should be nominated for costumes. Shame it won’t
Disagree with Redgrave for Supporting Actress (mediocre performance) and Tinker, Tailor Soldier Spy for Adapted Screenplay (it’s a pretty bad screenplay, to be honest). Otherwise, I like your choices.
Stop inticing me through posing an interesting topic in a headline only to have click 10 more times to see the payoff. These gallaries are a pain (!), are NOT user friendly, and are just meant to increase page views (possibly?).
For future articles, please include that it is really a click through gallary in the headline. Thanks!
Poor Brock. What did he do to deserve that? :)
It’s not that difficult to click a button, is it? We adopted HitFix’s gallery system for our lists feature when we moved over here because it’s just a handsome way to showcase them and it’s working out so far. Just for future reference, anytime “The Lists” is noted in the headline, it’s a list, using the gallery format.
If you’re interested in the list, is a couple of clicks such a hardship? Yes, the galleries increase page views. That does actually help us, believe it or not. But we wouldn’t use them if we thought they compromised our content.
I watched Sherlock Holmes yesterday and the Art Direction really blew me away, so many details and beautiful sets and interiors. That said, I’m pretty sure that if Greenwood doesn’t get in this time she will for Anna Karenina next year.
For some personal choices I could suggest Gosling in Lead for Drive, Fanning in Supporting Actress for Super 8, the beautiful score and cinematography of Jane Eyre and the score of A Dangerous Method by Howard Shore (he should be the double nominee, not Williams ;)
Mine are as follows:
Picture – Ides of March.
Actor – Tom Hardy, Warrior.
Actress – Juliette Binoche, Certified Copy.
S. Actor – Tom Hiddleston, Thor.
S. Actress – Rose Byrne, Bridesmaids.
OS – Contagion.
AS – Ides of March.
ED – Mission Impossible 4.
CIN – Water for Elephants, gorgeous, by Prieto.
ART D – Anonymous.
Cost – Immortals.
Sound Editing – The Debt (seems random, but it’s great).
FX – Thor.
Score – Hanna.
Juliette Binoche would be so gratifying, but unfortunately she stands a snowball’s chance in hell. God, I loved Certified Copy and thought she was simply magical.
Good pick for Cin… best part of WFE!
I have many “on the bubble” contenders I’d like to see nominated this year, but the only one I’m going to mention here is Charlize Theron. The Academy needs to set its priorities straight and nominate the best performance of the year.
+10000000000000000
With all due respect to her as an actress, fuck Glenn Close. I think if she and her “narrative” wasn’t there, they’d have to look a lot closer at Theron’s performance.
Hahaha. I think it’s a combination of that + a very unlikeable protagonist. Look, we can’t all be Marilyn Monroe and bisexual hackers! Some of us are just good ol’ fashioned narcissists.
lol, I’m surprised the attractiveness factor that so often helps out isn’t working for Theron. I mean, come on, Michelle Williams can’t be the only eye candy on Oscar night from this category.
I may be younger than some of her children, but I think Meryl Streep is eye-candy. She’s one of the great unsung beauties among older actresses, IMHO.
This is quite off topic, but since you brought up the great “Moneyball” score, I’ll use this as a chance to offer up this thought:
“Moneyball” > “The Social Network”
And if anyone thinks they aren’t comparable, I would strongly disagree. (And I’m not merely linking them based on Sorkin’s involvement.)
No, I agree, they’re extremely comparable. Both about radical business philosophy and take on subjects seen as uncinematic. There biggest contrast is that they both have distinctly different directorial styles. Fincher is much more polished and stylish, whereas Miller opts for a more naturalistic and verite sensibility. Both styles work very well respectively. You can sense this stylistic disparity in how they approach Sorkin’s verbose dialouge, Fincher zips along with it at full-speed, while Miller chose to slow it down a bit.
A like both a lot, but I like “Social Network” better.
“Fincher is much more polished and stylish, whereas Miller opts for a more naturalistic and verite sensibility…”
Loved, loved, loved that you picked up on that, because it is definitely the crux of their differences, and one that’s easy to overlook. One of the reason why I appreciate Miller’s approach more is that I think it was a tougher, more challenging one to pull off. Both are concerned with this technology-versus-humanity theme (among other things), and I think the most readily obvious way to direct that is Fincher’s — i.e., polished, stylish, chilly, zippy. On the other hand, Miller’s approach — to give these melancholy themes touching humanity — is more effective and less obvious.
That’s just my take. But again, I love your take on both films. It’s just been bugging me that general audiences (and even a good number of critics) are simply praising “Moneyball” for being ‘a movie about sports that everyone can enjoy.’ To me, it’s just so much more than that.
I still think it’ll happen but I’ll throw it in anyway as a FYC:
Terrence Malick for Best Director
I also hope the Academy follows up on the SAG by nominating Nick Nolte for Warrior. I agree with your mention of Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life – definitely worthy of being a double nominee this year. And, of course, it would be very satisfying to finally see Gary Oldman’s name mentioned on the morning of Oscar nominations for his work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
I’m praying for Oldman, and I will breathe a sigh of relief if I see his name listed.
I wish I could know what was in the mind of voters regarding Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’s screenplay. I’m sure that condensing that book into 2 hours in such an understated way was a feat, but given that it took me an hour of outside research to figure out what happened in the movie, I’m not sure I’d give it a nomination. I wonder whether it’s a “cool choice” that many people may go along with even if they didn’t love the movie or even follow it. I’d be tempted to if I hadn’t seen many of the other Adapted contenders.
Also have to second the Vanessa Redgrave mention. What a travesty that she’s not getting more attention.
Have to agree with you, Evan. I admit to brushing up on TTSS’s plot before I even saw the movie so that I could have a one-up. I watched the movie (well acted, impeccably crafted), but just couldn’t follow portions of it (and … really didn’t care to, after a while).
I then “researched” the plot when I got home and had a very ‘ohh, that’s what was going on?’ response. I don’t consider myself to have a poor attention span, but I really don’t think the script (as prestigious as it comes off) made things as clear as they should have; given the dense material. But that’s just me.
Wonderful list, but I wish you would have included perennial bridesmaid Gary Oldman, but is the most “on the bubble” of basically everyone this year.
That’s very true. Maybe I’m casting some good vibes his way and considering him more in than we imagine. ;)
(Because I would consider Shannon more of a bubble contender than him, I guess.)
I’m just going by pure gut instinct here, but I think that if anyone upsets the assumed five in Best Actor, it will be Michael Shannon. I think he’s more likely than Oldman, in fact. So while it’s already to the point that ANYONE outside of Clooney, DiCaprio, Dujardin, Fassbender, and Pitt would be considered a surprise, I honestly think Shannon would be only a minor surprise (depending on whom he replaced, of course).
My bubble picks would be:
Picture- Drive
Director- Asghar Farhadi (the kind of thing that used to happen 8 or 9 years ago)
Actor- Tom Hardy
Actress- Kirsten Dunst
Supporting Actor- Andy Serkis or Ezra Miller
Supporting Actress- Marion Cotillard
Original Screenplay- Shame
Adapted Screenplay- We Need to Talk About Kevin
Film Editing- Martha Marcy May Marlene
Cinematography- Jane Eyre
Costume Design- Midnight in Paris
Art Direction- A Dangerous Method
Original Score- The Skin I Live In
Original Song- Winnie the Pooh
Sound Mixing & Editing- The Tree of Life
I won’t bother with the other categories considering the relatively fewer amount of eligible contenders.