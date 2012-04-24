The Lists: Top 10 most anticipated films of Cannes 2012

With the rosters for both Critics’ Week and the Directors’ Fortnight both having been unveiled this week — more on those later — the lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Festival is essentially complete, though festival director Thierry Fremaux has promised that there are one or two additions still to come. (Don’t hold your breath for Malick or Paul Thomas Anderson — a title like Cate Shortland’s well-buzzed “Lore,” on the other hand, may be a more realistic wish.)
When people ask me if I’m excited about this year’s Cannes crop, the only sensible answer is yes: what cinephile worth his salt would feign indifference to the prospect of seeing new films from Jacques Audiard, David Cronenberg, Michael Haneke, Michel Gondry, Raul Ruiz and so on? Cannes is never not exciting in that respect, as this week’s list makes pretty clear. Yet I still think this year’s lineup, and the Competition strand in particular, falls short in some respects. Not for lack of big names, but rather for lack of smaller, more surprising ones. With no female directors or debut features in the running for the Palme, the Competition also isn’t as global as it might be: Asia gets just two of the 22 slots, Africa one, South America zero.
Whether this lack of overt risk-taking has anything to do with it or not, this year’s lineup oddly features a wealth of films that I want to see, yet very few for which I’m positively, personally salivating. That made whittling down a list of my 10 most anticipated titles an unexpectedly difficult task: with so many films that I’m looking forward to seeing for roughly equivalent reasons, it was tough to separate them. What was interesting was how many of the films that rose to the top are ones about which I’m rather nervous — I’m not at all confident that all 10 films I’ve picked will work, but the ones that don’t could be all the more intriguing for it.
Suffice to say there are plenty of titles not on the list that I’m still keen to see — indeed, I have little doubt some of my eventual festival favorites aren’t there either. In any event, it promises to be a stacked and stimulating festival. Check out our new gallery to see my picks, then tell us what you’re most impatient to see in the comments below.
I may have missed it, but I can’t find a link to the gallery from the article.
same here.
but if you click on the Cannes tag, you’ll see the gallery in the articles.
Interesting to see you’ve left Like Someone in Love out of this list. Given Certified Copy’s extremely high placement on your top ten list, I was expecting to see it near the top here.
Also, the humour in your tweet from yesterday must have been genuinely lost on me. I genuinely thought the Reygadas would appear here ;)
I do love Certified Copy, but Abbas Kiarostami’s work doesn’t always get quite that reaction out of me. I’m obviously looking forward to Like Someone in Love, but something about the pitch doesn’t grab me as much as others do.
The Reygadas was close: I’m not one of his devotees, and it’s only Silent Light that made me an admirer. It is, however, my current bet for the Palme.
What tweet?
my bad! it wasn’t yesterday. it was a few days ago:
@GuyLodge
Decided to place my Palme bet on the Reygadas, after seeing the ever-clueless Paddy Power has it in last place with odds of 33-1. Go Carlos!
Ah, that wasn’t humour, that was entirely honest! I stand to make a tidy sum if he wins.
After how much you loved ‘Certified Copy’ you aren’t putting ‘Like Somebody in Love’ in the top ten?
Yeah, lack of Reygadas is troubling.
Why troubling? I’m keen to see it — particularly as I hear it’s very experimental indeed — but there are other titles in which I feel more invested. (Well, not literally — I have £20 riding on Reygadas to take the Palme.)
Link is there now — sorry, the somewhat flaky HitFix system somehow failed to save my earlier modifications.
Is the restored Once Upon a Time in America going to be released on DVD/Blu-ray eventually?
I assume so.
Damn well better.
1. “Amour,” Haneke (there ain’t a better director today)
2. “Beyond the Hills,” Cristian Mungiu (4 Months truly is one of the ‘holy shit’ films of recent years)
3. “Laurence Anyways,” Xavier Dolan (trailer is a knockout)
4. “Post tenebras lux,” Carlos Reygadas (yeah looks like the Palme winner)
5. “You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet,” Alain Resnais (loved Wild Grass)
6. “Hemingway & Gellhorn,” Philip Kaufman (looks fun)
7. “Rust and Bone,” Jacques Audiard (loved A Prophet)
8. “Moonrise Kingdom,” Wes Anderson (I’m an Anderson fan with reservations)
9. “Cosmopolis,” David Cronenberg (loved A Dangerous Method)
10.”7 Days in Havana,” (might be fascinating)
“Haneke (there ain’t a better director today)”
Sure there is.
Great list @ Red Wine – some of those films are my most anticipated of the year. I also that the trailer for Laurence Anyways was excellent (I totally downloaded that Moderat song immediately LOL) and I was surprised it didn’t make it to the main competition. I’m sure he will get there eventually.
@Brock Landers – I don’t necessarily disagree with you about there being better directors than Michael Haneke, but I’m curious to know which directors you think are better than him (that are still alive and making films?)
Off the top of my head:
Paul Thomas Anderson
Martin Scorsese
The Coen Brothers
Terrence Malick
Frederick Wiseman
Werner Herzog
Wong Kar-Wai
Richard Linklater
David Fincher
I dig quite a bit of Haneke’s stuff, and The White Ribbon was phenomenal, but he has had some pretty big duds and I have no idea why he made a shot for shot American remake of his own movie that was overly preachy to begin with. I get that he wanted to point his finger at American audiences, but there was no way anyone was going to see that movie. I forgive a director for a dud here and there, but doing something that illogical makes me lose a significant amount of respect for him.
Someone would need to make a pretty damn strong argument for Haneke being the best director working today.
“Someone would need to make a pretty damn strong argument for Haneke being the best director working today.”
No stronger than for any of the names you just put forward. Does anyone win in this argument?
Anyway, you’re all wrong, because the answer is Claire Denis.
See, we can all toss about the names of our favourites and pretend we’re somehow making a point. ;)
I don’t think it’s really about winning. I merely disagreed, stated why, listed some directors who I think are better, and wanted to know why he said there isn’t a better director working today. I’m not trying to change his mind, just trying to understand.
Haynes, Audiard, Lee (take your pick), Danquart ;-)
I absolutely love the way Haneke’s shoots his scenes, there seems to be an objectivity yet it is still rigorously staged. And I love the reserve, the remove, which I find more insightful than with a heavily involved directing approach. And his formal talents are to die for.
I find Fincher closest in style to Haneke but not half as good.
Anyways, Mykill and Guy, did you hear, Dolan himself expressed disappointment over not being included in the competition and said that he was expecting to be included. Had it been in the competition, I would bet my hat that Lawrence Anyways would have won an acting prize, the acting looked very good in the trailer, and yeah that song!
Dolan would have expressed disappointment whether he deserved to be included or not. Gifted he may be, but he’s also a conceited brat. His day will come.
I just saw that quote from Dolan and really wish he hadn’t said that. Sometimes people you admire put their foots in their mouth when they speak (hello Lars Von Trier?) but that doesn’t mean that I don’t still love their work. I agree with Guy, as long as he is persistent I’m sure he will be included in the main competition one day.
Oh and I really liked your list of directors you admire Brock Landers, thanks for posting it. Like Guy said, choosing one’s favorite director doesn’t necessarily make them the “best” director b/c watching movies (and picking what one enjoys out of the experience) is such a subjective thing that there really is no right or wrong answer. To throw another name in the pot, my own personal favorite director working today is Lars Von Trier but I admire so many other filmmakers that I would never be able to pick out who I think is the best.
Killing Them Softly and Mud are where its at.
“it’s”
Great list, though Lawless would have ended up on my own list. That one’s not really grabbing you? I know you were lukewarm on The Road.
Looking forward to it — particularly for Tom Hardy — but something seems off to me. Also, Lawless and Killing Them Softly have so much in common that putting them both in would have felt too much of a sop, so I went with the one whose director I find more interesting.
Great list Guy! I love how you curb expectations by placing Once Upon a Time in America (ultimate redux directors cut no-naps-allowed version) as your number one most anticipated film. I am quite excited to see that film (hopefully it will be released on DVD/Bluray as others have mentioned) but I personally don’t know if I could ever handle a film of that length in one sitting at a theater (I’m sure there will be intermissions, but still…) I can’t wait to see your reactions to the restored version, as well as the rest of the films you get to see.
Word on the street is that Gangster Squad is going to play at Cannes. Any truth to this?
Thierry Fremau cryptically intimated on Twitter that Sean Penn is returning to the Croisette, “in one of his best roles.” Whether he’s referring to a film or some kind of jury duty (though he was jury president in 2008, so it’d be odd to have him back so soon in a lesser capacity) remains to be seen.
Rust and Bone, The Dark Knight Rises, Lowlife.
2012 will be the year of Marion.
Great list but you left out On the Road? I think Salles can pull it off..hoping.