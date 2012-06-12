The Lists: Top 10 movies I watched with Dad

This article first appeared in part at InContention.com in 2009. It seemed like a good time to re-purpose it for new readers here at HitFix and to give the usual list-making shenanigans a rest for a week.
In case you”re like me and you happen to forget these things throughout the year, let today”s edition of The Lists serve as a reminder: Father”s Day is this weekend!
With that in mind, and as a personal tribute of sorts to my pops, who turns 59 this weekend in addition to celebrating his 31st Father”s Day on Sunday, I thought I”d offer up a rundown of the films that remind me of those days in front of the big console television growing up back east.
My personal movie awakening came in the mid-1990s, when films like Michael Mann”s “Heat” and Bryan Singer”s “The Usual Suspects” made me realize I wanted to have a hand in this business. But I can”t ignore the impact decades of film product had on my youth in the form of my father”s viewing habits. I didn”t like every film my Dad loved, but somehow, his taste frequently seemed to either correspond with my own or correspond with how it would eventually evolve.
There are a number of films that didn”t make the collective that deserve some measure of notice, despite not having a particular impact. Peter Hyams”s “Capricorn One” comes to mind, or horror flicks like William Girdler”s “The Manitou” and Stan Winston”s “Pumpkinhead.” Not to mention more recent efforts like George Tillman Jr.”s “Men of Honor.” And even though I remember watching “The Godfather” with Dad (and Mom, actually) as a kid, I don”t immediately connect the two when I consider that film today.
The order of the list is a mish-mash of criteria. I wouldn”t say it”s tiered by quality so much as by how much the films remind me of the old man (though quality certainly figures in here and there). Mostly, this is just a tip of the hat to one guy”s movie tastes that galvanized his son in some way. I hope you enjoy.
No “Field of Dreams”??
Probably #11.
Nice list. These are fun to read when the lists are personal–as this clearly is.
For me, Red October and Dances with Wolves were the first movies I remember seeing in the theater where it was just Dad and me. And Star Trek VI in a late run, I think. So those three tower above all else.
My taste in movies sometimes diverges from my Dad’s, but like Kristopher, Dad definitely had a hand in shaping my taste in movies.
Since you made the list in 2009, Kristopher, have any movies snuck up there that didn’t first make the list? I hope you still get some chances to watch movies with your dad.
One of my favorite recent movie trips was to see Inglourious Basterds with Dad. We went to a bar on the way, shared a couple pitchers of beer, and wandered in a few minutes into Hans Landa’s first interrogation. We laughed the whole way through. When Dad said called it the best-directed movie he’d seen in years, I told him that he and the director have the same favorite movie. Made sense. Just a great time at the movies.
I don’t really see much with him these days, actually. Usually a trip home is kind of in and out or focused on other things. I do want him to see “Moneyball,” though. I think he’d like it.
Caught “Moneyball” with my dad back in the fall, in fact. Haven’t seen anything in theaters with him since. I grew up a baseball nut, and he’s still one, so it was a total blast, and a lovely memory.
Claudia Cardinale – fo’ real
It’s funny because the only movies I remember watching when I grew up were ones my Dad considered classics and we have continued to bond over them almost 30 years later. Our list would be:
1 – Monty Python and the Holy Grail
2- The Great Escape
3- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
4 – Rooster Cogburn
5 – True Grit
6 – The Dirty Dozen
7 – Raiders of the Lost Ark
8 – The Searchers
9 – Patton
10 – 1941
Thanks for the great article –
If I were to make one of these Top 10 lists of, there are 3 movies I couldn’t get away with leaving off:
Con Air
Good Morning, Vietnam
Die Hard
I’ve seen each of those movies so many times with my dad in my youth, I pretty much know all three inside and out.
Great List. In my house, any Indiana Jones movie and the first two Lethal Weapons would be on the list.
My love of film comes directly from my father. My earliest memory ever is of falling asleep in a drive-in to Yoda dying in Return of the Jedi when I was almost three years old.
As a children of divorce, my brother and I saw our dad every other weekend (when he still lived in Georgia), two months every summer, and every other Christmas. And movies played a big part in our time with him. Movies and sports.
Here’s my list (no surprise that Spielberg is a BIG part of this list, as I am proudly a Child of Reagan).
10. Return of the Jedi: (drive-in) Like I said, it’s the earliest memory I possess.
9. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: (theater) I can remember being more excited to see THIS film than Batman in the summer of ’89, and Harrison Ford and Sean Connery DID NOT disappoint.
8. Rocky III: (VHS) The first Rocky movie I saw. I thought Rocky and Apollo were ALWAYS buddies, and when I saw 1 & 2, I couldn’t understand why they weren’t, and when Apollo died in 4, I was inconsolable.
7. The Beastmaster: (VHS-TV) In my little kid brain, Dar was He-Man (he had blond hair, a loincloth, an awesome sword, a tiger, and a red-headed girlfriend. I mean, COME ON, right?), so I can remember wanting to watch The Beastmaster EVERY DAY. Thankfully, TBS obliged.
6. Tie: Aladdin and The Lion King: (theater) These films came out as when I was 12 and 14, and “too cool” for Disney “baby movies,” but my dad dragged me to see them anyway… and afterwards, even if I first refused to admit how great and fun they were, I always gave in eventually… over a Jim Dandy at Friendly’s, maybe.
5. The Adventures of Robin Hood: (VHS) I can remember not wanting to see it in the summer of 1988 because it was “old,” but as he usually was when it came to movies (see number 6), my dad was right-on about it being so great and wonderful and just… magic.
4. Star Trek III: (TV) I can remember watching it when it PREMIERED on Showtime. My dad had half the neighborhood (it seemed, but it might have been just my Uncle Michael) over to watch Spock come back from the dead.
3. Jaws: (VHS) Oh boy, did this film scare the shit out of an 8-year old me the summer I first watched it. I still refuse to swim in the ocean (why on earth would ANYONE want to enter a situation where they are no longer on top of the food chain?).
2. Back to the Future: (theater) Another great early memory, this time from when I was five. My dad took my brother and I to see this when he had us one weekend, and when he had us two weekends later, instead of going to see The Dirt-Bike Kid (staring Peter Billingsley), which all my friends were talking about, I begged him to take us to see Marty and Doc Brown again. Yeah… even a five year-old knows Back to the Future is the shizz.
1. Field of the Dreams: (VHS) Do I even have to explain why? Dads. Sons. Baseball. James Earl Jones’ monologue. Tears. Duh.
Beastmaster, nice. That would probably be on an extended list for me.
I know, right? A perfect movie for kids growing up in the 80’s.
Wow… our dads are the same age.
My father passed away from cancer early last year. The last movie we saw in theatres was “The King’s Speech”, a month or so before, on an outing with mom and some of his friends.
As a teenager, I’d watch all sorts of dreadful films with my dad, and my fourteen year-old’s love for all things Stephen King led me us to watch the TV movie, The Langoliers. It remains one of the worst uses of CGI I’ve ever seen, and my dad and I still occasionally whisper, “The Langoliers are coming…” today.
I also remember him loving The Shawshank Redemption an awful lot (my dad’s a prison officer), but over the last few years has been steadily losing his hearing, so we’ve moved onto subtitled films that he wouldn’t have watched previously. It’s been a real delight to watch films like Pan’s Labyrinth with him, partly because I was so sure he wouldn’t like but then, of course, he did. But my favourite memory of movie watching with my dad was a year or so ago when we watched The Lives of Others and he turned to me at the end with tears in his eyes.
What About Bob, My Cousin Vinny
Twister and Jurassic Park ruled in my mid-90s house. Jaws, Cast Away, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Field of Dreams and Superman have also reigned at various points with pops and me.
I actually have this one movie memory with my Dad that is pretty special, which is precisely the first time I went to the movies in my life. I was three years old and he took me to see Beauty and the Beast. We both love the movie to this day and the soundtrack has always been a staple of our family road trips. I actually worked on a High School production of Beauty and the Beast recently (not as an actor, as an assistant director, as I am six years out of High School) and opening night was my dad’s birthday, so it was definitely a great thing to share with him.
Beside that, my dad introduced me to a lot of movies that are childhood staples, including Mary Poppins, E.T., Oliver!, The Sound of Music and when I got older he introduced me to Radio Days, his favorite Woody Allen movie. I also remember watching Up with him and my mom and their anniversary and I think it’s one of the few recent times I’ve seen him completely enchanted with a movie. He was also very taken with Running on Empty. My dad has some pretty weird tastes, but the films we enjoy together are definitely things I treasure.
Thanks for making this list, Kris. We often get so bogged down by judging films that we sometimes forget these moments that make watching films one of the best experiences there is, especially when you can share them with someone….