The Lists: Top 10 Nicole Kidman performances

It’s a good week to be a fan of Nicole Kidman. First off, her deliciously scuzzy performance in “The Paperboy,” Lee Daniels’ ripe Southern-Gothic-meets-Southern-Comfort thriller, hits US screens on Friday — months after hogging the headlines at May’s Cannes Film Festival. While checking that out, meanwhile, viewers may be treated to the just-released trailer for another wild-looking genre outing for the actress, “Stoker,” from an unlikely director who typifies her off-center taste in collaborators — South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook.
The icing on the cake, meanwhile, comes tomorrow at the New York Film Festival, where the Oscar-winning actress will be celebrated — and, of course, interviewed — in a two-hour Gala Tribute, followed by the US premiere of “The Paperboy.” This marks the first year the New York fest have ever done such tributes, which makes the honor all the more distinguished for Kidman, underlining her status as one of the leading actors of her generation.
So, as I said, a good week for Nicole Kidman fans — a group among which regular readers might know I’m happy to count myself a member. Kidman’s name is one that routinely comes up when people ask me to name my favorite contemporary (or, indeed, all-time) actresses, so this seemed as good a week as any to pledge my admiration in Top 10 form.
Indeed, at some level, a list — albeit a roughly ranked one — feels like the most appropriate way to honor a career perhaps best viewed in collective terms. Not that it wants for outstanding individual performances — and in a formidable range of registers, from austere formalist drama to zonked comedy — but it’s really the vertiginous contrasts and unlikely similarities between these projects that make her oeuvre special.
Kidman may have peers or elders (Cate Blanchett, say, or Meryl Streep, or Juliette Binoche) who can equal or better her for technical aptitude and professional cunning, but it’s hard to think of anyone who matches her for sheer recklessness of instinct. Her script selections range from the defiantly uncommercial to the befuddlingly fluffy — sometimes foolhardily so, but she doesn’t much fear failure either.
Both her best and her worst choices have often been driven by her adventurous taste in collaborators: she’s braved Lars von Trier and Stanley Kubrick, coaxed such iconoclasts as John Cameron Mitchell into meeting her halfway, flirted with Wong Kar-wai (though we’ll likely never see that come to fruition) and literally broken bones for Baz Luhrmann. Detractors may jeer flops like “The Invasion,” but wouldn’t you have wanted to work with Oliver Hirschbiegel after “Downfall?” (I’m less sure why she took on “Just Go With It” or “Trespass,” but a girl’s gotta eat, I suppose.)
In the gallery below, then, I count down the ten best performances to emerge from that combination of good taste, delicate technique and Down Under bravado. It’s a greatest-hits portfolio that, for my money, can go toe-to-toe with the best of ’em — and still it leaves out some strong work. Is her dumbly opportunistic floozy in “The Paperboy” — a turn I described at Cannes as “sexually strident and earthily funny” — good enough to make the cut? Check out the gallery, and be sure to share your own thoughts and favorites in the comments.
Nice choice for #1.
Birth is a fantastic performance. I also love her in Moulin Rouge, Cold Mountain (yes, I said it), Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours (I truly believe she deserved that win), among others; I even liked her in Nine.
That said, though I’ll probably be in the minority, I think I loved her most in The Others.
I consider Nicole Kidman to be one of the best actresses of the last 2 decades.
Group of Nicole Kidman fans? Count me as an old member. One of the most remarkable actresses working today. Unsurpassed in cinema today save perhaps Binoche and Huppert.
I find her intelligence her most valuable asset, her characters seem to have fully formed perceptions and world-views. Its a wonderful list Guy, reading through your descriptions one realizes what a titanic talent Kidman is. She is one of the greats for sure.
Love Kidman, Love InContenion and Love you, Guy Lodge. Thank you for this article.
I agree, it’s a great week to be a Kidman fan.
Here my top 5 Kidman performances at the moment because I trully hope her Paperboy’s performance enters in this list:
1. To Die For
2. Birth
3. Rabbit Hole
4. The Others
5. The Hours
This is the first list I’ve read where I didn’t scream “where is this” — your list is immaculate. My special honorable mention is her Diane Arbus in Fur — my favorite Kidman movie. Weakness for movies about artist and their process done artistically (Barton Fink, the Doors, Naked Lunch etc).
Fascinating film, that, even if none of it quite gels for me. Glad to see it singled out.
I agree, her turn in “Fur” is remarkable. It probably suffers from the lack of support (or respect) the film had in general.
But the #1 is spot on: “Birth” is one of those films the 2000’s will be remembered for, when all is said and done.
Didn’t look at the list yet…but MOULIN ROUGE!!!!!!!!!!!
She was excellent in Rabbit Hole as well.
Worst? Probably Stepford Wives
Okay, looked at the list. She WAS very good in Birth. My top 2 remain unchanged.
Eyes Wide Shut and the Others are fantastic as well
You have done a bang-up job reminding me how gifted Kidman is and how many of her performances I admire. I tend to forget her, or I have in recent years. I especially like your emphasis on her brave choices for collaborators. Well done.
Fantastic list and write-up. I think Kidman’s bravery in her approach to roles is what always sticks with me the most about her. There may be others in her age range (or older) who, like you say, are more “technically proficient” or what have you, but I place Kidman in a group along with Binoche, Huppert, and Swinton in terms of actresses that I will follow absolutely anywhere. You never really know what direction she’s going take next and I find that incredibly exciting. I think it’s great that the folks at NYFF recognize how special she is. Some people don’t, unfortunately.
I’d rank To Die For at #1 just cuz it’s so damn entertaining to watch outta all of ’em.
I know you were criticizing it as a point of reference for the performance, Guy, and I’m right there with you, but I still hate how there can’t be a conversation had about her work in “The Hours” without that nose being brought up. It’s an excellent performance, and to brush everything else about it aside to focus on the nose is such a superficial way to approach an analysis of her performance. And kudos to you, Guy, for seeing that.
Birthday girl!
Definitely a great time to be her fan. I have been a fan for many years and wear the Kidman fan badge proudly. I have to agree with you guy about her lack of fear where failure is concerned. I absolutely love her for that and as for her performances, she is not afraid to be blunt with her characters, no winking to the audience, no “don’t take it seriously”, just “this is it, like it or lump it”.
I am glad NYFF is celebrating her, it is well-deserved. I look at the directors she has worked it and it never ceases to amaze me that she has not worked with the real high-profile directors a la Scorcese, Spielberg, Scott, etc., but that the directors she has worked with who are truly left field are the ones who have helped define her career.
What I find most upsetting as a fan is how some critics reluctantly give her the dues she deserves, I think she is the only one to keep giving career best performances in her work (Birth, Dogville, The Hours, Margot At The Wedding, etc.) according to critics and she has very few critics awards to show for them, not even a runner-up status.
Thank you Guy for doing this, it is great to celebrate this very talented lady.
Park Chan-wook gave her a very sweet compliment. He said Nicole Kidman made him very sad because she made his ideas look so simple that whatever he asked her to do, she did without hesitation.
If PC-W says that about someone, you definitely know the person has some really BIG BALLS.
Nicole Kidman, I salute you!
That 2 minute Birth scene was absolutely beautiful to behhold but my appreciation and respect for Kidman’s ability soars every time I watch it because Anna was not just focused on little Sean, she was also listening and nodding to Joseph’s conversation while in that state. The scene started when the walked into the hall and continued into the scene so imagine the work she was doing to make sure that scene counted.
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! HOW COULD YOU FORGET THE INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE OF HER HAIR IN “DAYS OF THUNDER”?????????
Why there isn’t a “Best Hair” category in the Oscars, I’ll never know. Christophe Lloyd would already have three Oscars, for god’s sake!
But, her hair’s riveting performance in “Days of Thunder”, maintaining it’s beauty and grace and composure while attached to such an incredibly fucking stupid character rubbing up against another incredibly fucking stupid character was worthy of recognition! What her hair went through in that role was 100 times worse than anything Edward Norton ever went through in a prison scene, I’ll have you know!
We need a “Best Hair” category in the Oscars! Both male and female! We also need “Best Lip Lick”, “Best Seductive Over The Shoulder Look” and “Best Perky Nipples”. Confining an Oscar to an actor’s whole performance is insanity! We need to dissect the performance and reward the individual parts of it!
Now I’m gonna go watch “Days Of Thunder” with the sound off, because I can’t concentrate listening to people trying to pretend like NASCAR is something important.
I think the performance of her hair in Dead Calm could give her Days of Thunder ‘do a run for its money.
Nic’s hair in Dead Calm was my initial response.
Hair in race track vs. hair in the ocean?
I’d vote ocean.
I miss Nicole’s early 90’s “curly hair” period (see also Malice, the hottest she’s ever looked).
While I was going through every slide, I kept wondering where is Birth. I had presumed that Dogville would be No.1, but as I reached No.3, my heart sunk. My apprehension that you too skipped her performance in Birth like several others was going to be true. Then I saw Dogville at 2, hopes rekindled. Finally there it was. Birth.
Wonderful list, especially 1 & 2 are spot on. Just because a movie’s climax is a letdown doesn’t make the performance any less good. Infact, though I have issues with climax of Birth, i think it’s a marvelous film. Background Score, Cinematography and above all Kidman’s performance, all were top notch. And I agree, the opera close-up is the one of the best close-up shots one will ever see.
Wonderful list! The performance in Rabbit Hole occupies a special place in my heart because it’s probably the role that resonates with me the most (i.e. emotional). Not surprisingly, all of the 10 performances are strong, proving that Kidman is one of the best living actresses out there. I hope she will someday make the film about one of my favorite singers: Dusty Springfield.
I’m a huge Kidman fan, and this is a great list. Since no one else has mentioned it, I’d like to add that she also gave a great performance in The Golden Compass, which was an otherwise dreadful adaptation of the book. She was a perfect Mrs. Coulter, and as much as I disliked the film I was hoping for the sequels solely to see her portray the character’s complexities in the later books.
I completely agree Dane.
The His Dark Materials trilogy is my fav. work of literature, and Ms. Coulter is one of the most complex and fascinating characters in any book that I’ve read. Kidman was fantastic and I too was waiting with baited breath to see how she would play some of the the final pivotal moments in The Amber Spyglass (particularly the last scene that the character has in the book).
Major Kidman fan here. I love The Hours, Moulin Rouge, and The Others. Most of all, I admire her courage for taking on the roles that may or may not quite work. One film of the type was FUR – A very powerful performance and the scene where she shaves Robert Downey, Jr. to reveal the man under the fur was amazing.
I could watch the train station scene in The Hours every day for the rest of my life and never cease to be completely amazed by Nicole Kidman. “I choose not the suffocating anesthetic of the suburbs, but the violent jolt of the capital, that is my choice.” (Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Stephen Dillane goes absolutely toe to toe with her…)
Ditto!
Kidman’s run from 1999-2004 is one of the greatest five year spans any actor has ever had. Definitely one of my favorite all time thesps and I’ll be happily attending that tribute tomorrow night.
A list after my heart. Not just because I’m a devoted “Kidmaniac”, but because, well, even your rankings are pretty much spot on. Birth and Dogville at #1 and #2 is so, so right.
Have you seen much of her early Australian work? Some really fine stuff in there like “Flirting”, “Emerald City” and her duel George Miller tv miniseries, “Vietnam” and “Bangkok Hilton”.
Guy I just would like to thank you for this, it hasn’t been easy being a Kidman fan or as Glenn mentioned a Kidmaniac but this week I can lower the defenses even though she is still underfire from some for “the Paperboy”, ad some mentioned I really wanted more of her Mrs. Coulter also she was mesmerizing in Practical Magic, thats the thing with Nicole she embodies everything that is unconventional and eccentric and celebrates it with unabashed fearlessness.
Flirting is so good and so is Kidman in this.
I have seen Emerald City and Bangkok Hilton, I have both in my collection. I wish I was able to see Vietnam, though :).
I don’t tend to think of her as this fantastic, versatile actress, but she’s done quite a lot of good and surprising and challenging work. Good for her. Dead Calm FTW!
Easily the best actress of her generation, and my personal favourite as well. It says alot that you can make a top ten and still miss out on a firecracker performance like “Birthday Girl” which I’d personally rate as her underrated. I tend to like her best in dark comedies it seems because I still consider her career highlight to be clearly “To Die For” and am surprised it’s so low on your list.
Birth is hands-down the worst movie I’ve ever seen in my entire life.
As the kids say, “cool story, bro”
Much like others (and I’m surprised), my gut response was “To Die For”.
Wonderful list, Guy. I particularly liked the “Falconetti meets ‘Rosemary’s Baby'” reference.
I still haven’t seen “Margot..”, but I pretty much agree on basically everything you said here. And I still feel Kidman doesn’t get as much credit as she deserves.
So looking forward to “Paperboy” und (even more) “Stoker.”
Love this list, obviously. There are few performances I love more than Kidman’s in Birth and Portrait. I was going to say “…and they’re just the tip of the iceberg,” but the lure of that particular metaphor would be too strong to the haters.
I love that NYFF picked her for this tribute. The fact that AMPAS can’t get it together to give honorary awards to almost any women at all, while NYFF does so on their first trip out of the gate, is the exact opposite of what I’d have expected, but whatever: good for the Festival. Hope to hear how the tribute actually goes down!
Guy, I knew from the the moment I saw your countdown that “Birth” will be at No.1. It has become something of a mantra among critics (not that i disagree).
I was reaaaaaly surprised when I saw Isabel Archer on the list, cause I’ve been recommending that movie to everyone. Campion could always make her actresses push their own limits.
“Australia,” anyone?
Also, you accidentally wrote “The Hours” instead of “The Others” in your “Moulin Rouge!” slide.
Thanks for pointing out that accident…I was so confused by what he meant. It almost made me think that she hadn’t won an Oscar.
Thanks, a mere typo.
I have a lot of affection for Australia — and think her performance in it has some endearing peaks — but it’s hardly top-tier work from her, in my book.
Great list! My fave performance is in The Hours for the exact reasons you have listed. I love every performance of hers as she chooses many of her roles really intuitively and against all odds. I hate the fact that some say that she is a boxoffice posion and frankly – I don’t care. I just enjoy my favorite actress. If I were to list my fave younger actresses (younger compared to queen Streep), my ranking would be:
1.Nicole Kidman
2.Julianne Moore
3.Kate Winslet
4.Laura Linney
5.Cate Blanchett
Full stop :)
Excellent group of five there, but I’m interested to know how think they actually stand up to “queen Streep.” Are you separating her just because she’s older, or because you think she’s untouchable? I think they’re comparable, personally.
I just wanted to separate all of the actresses that are younger than Meryl’s generation (Diane Keaton, Sissy Spacek etc.) but still are not from the new generation of Carey Mulligan; I just added “queen” for flavor :)
You won’t get any arguments from me when it comes to the greatness of Nicole Kidman. If only she could find a balance between commercial hits and her more indy- styled films, she would be more universally recognized as such. I think her last attempt at a mainstream movie was Australia, and unfortunately that was also a massive bomb at the box office.