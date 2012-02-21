The Lists: Top 10 Oscar upsets we’d like to see

In five hours, it’s pencils down for the Academy. Ballots are due this afternoon and then it’s five days before we find out what they amounted to.
For the most part, these races are decided. We sometimes get big, stunning upsets, though typically they have one or two indicators that we only pick up on after the fact. Sometimes, though, they don’t. Who can forget humble “Precious” scribe Geoffrey Fletcher having his name called for Best Adapted Screenplay two years ago, speechless as he took to the stage, expecting, like all of us, for the category to go a different way?
Those are the kinds of moments you hope for to shake things up, but particularly if you think they are deserving upsets. This year, there are certainly a few of those across the Academy’s 24 categories worth spotlighting, and so we have, dedicating this last pre-show list to the cause.
I tapped all our writers here at In Contention to put our heads together and come up with 10 envelope reveals we’d be delighted to hear on Sunday night. I’d wager just about all of them are so unlikely as to make this a wishful thinking collective and nothing else, but that’s kind of the spirit of the grouping, too. We don’t expect any of these to happen, but man would we be delighted if they did.
Hopefully this gives you an even deeper insight into how we saw the film year, and where we see the deserving elements scattered throughout. Of course, a non-Oscar nominated list of choices would be much different, but this is what the Academy has given us to work with. But it wasn’t that hard to find things worth championing.
So have a look at our choices in our new gallery and feel free to comment and/or offer up yours in the comments section below.
In no particular order:
Best Editing- Moneyball
Best Sound Editing- Drive
Best Director- Terrence Malick, The Tree of Life
Best Picture- The Descendants
Best Actress- Rooney Mara, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Best Supporting Actor- Jonah Hill, Moneyball
Best Original Score- Hugo
Best Original Screenplay- Bridesmaids
Best Costume Design- Anonymous
Best Sound Mixing- Moneyball
Kris: You already know this, but I’m right there with you on Oldman. It would be such a wonderful sight seeing him stand there on stage, and the day will eventually come, but I at least have Dujardin (who’s performance I do actually like) to root for as a realistic possibility.
If I had to add one to this list, it would be Rooney Mara. It’s a shame she had to swap with Swinton to be nominated (that performance would’ve been my favorite if the lineup went the way of SAG), but nonetheless, It’s a blessing she’s nominated, because the other 4 nominees in this category (with the slight exception of Davis) are so unremarkable and such uninspired selections that I have no enthusiasm for any of them (I’ve heard some remark that this is a very strong lineup, which makes me sick).
Mostly agreed with that second paragraph (I didn’t care for Mara). This was easily one of the best years for leading roles for actresses. Most of these (below) actresses (or their films) had been in the awards conversation (however quiet) at some point, so how the hell did we end up with Close/Davis/Mara/Streep/Williams?
Ellen Barkin, “Another Happy Day”
Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
Emily Browning, “Sleeping Beauty”
Jessica Chastain, “The Debt”
Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Vera Farmiga, “Higher Ground”
Felicity Jones, “Like Crazy”
Yun Jung-hee, “Poetry”
Keira Knightley, “A Dangerous Method”
Liana Liberato, “Trust”
Brit Marling, “Another Earth”
Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Anna Paquin, “Margaret”
Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Mia Wasikowska, “Jane Eyre”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Michelle Williams, “Meek’s Cutoff”
I still find it really depressing that “Young Adult” couldn’t register for Theron. :'(
In a perfect world, at least in MY perfect world, Best Actress would have been, in no particular order: Mara, Swinton, Theron, Wiig, and Davis, maybe switching Dunst in for Wiig.
Alas, as it turns out, the three who differ from my ideal list are all people I wouldn’t have even considered for the nod, with the possible exception of Streep.
My list would be Theron, Mara, Swinton, Olsen and Ronan. Though I’d be content with swapping Ronan for Dunst or Gainsbourg.
I find it depressing too DylanS :/. But I don’t find Mara’s nomination to be satisfying or any more “worthy” than Davis, Streep, Close, and hell even Williams. That’s to say, they are all the same- good not great performances IMO, and I HIGHLY doubt people will be taking about these films/performances in the years to come. I would have gone for Swinton, Theron, Olsen, Dunst, and Williams for Meek’s Cutoff or Mia W. for Jane Eyre. Ronan is a great alternative as well, but that seems like a helluva stretch. If Mara and co are worthy of a nomination, Adepero O. deserves to win the damn thing. This year is so wack, Remember when Angelina Jolie was nominated and Sally Hawkins wasn’t?! This year is pretty much the same, except all the nominees in both major categories with an exception of Oldman and Bichir (Pitt should have been nominated for TOL and Williams for MC) are wtf worthy. /endrant
My personal top 5 for the year are (in no order): Davis, Streep, Williams, Binoche, and Theron. Swinton is my 6th. The only major performance I’ve yet to see is Paquin. And I agree with Vryce above, I thought Chastain was excellent in The Debt – my 2nd fave perf. of hers this year, behind The Help.
I agree somewhat with this. Although I really did admire what Davis, Williams, and Streep did in their films, when I really step back and think about it, did I really think they were better than Tilda Swinton, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Mia Wasikowska, Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Foster, or Kirsten Dunst? I haven’t seen Tyrannosaur, Margaret, or Pariah, so I can’t judge those actresses, although I’ve heard all are superb.
This is one of those years where while I admire a few of the performances, I haven’t fully embraced all of them. If I was an Academy voter, I’d probably vote for Williams. I thought she was great as Monroe (even though I’ve preferred her in other things such as Blue Valentine, Wendy & Lucy, and I’m Not There), so I would vote for her on her past cinematic accomplishments and versatility as an actress, simply because none of the performances truly wow me. It especially pains me to see Tilda missing from this lineup knowing that she WAS SO CLOSE (Ugh, Glenn Close. What a horrible film). Tilda puts all those women to shame, I’m sorry.
I’m surprised Moneyball for Adapted Screenplay didn’t come up, since I know Kris, Roth, and Gerard would vote for it. And since it wasn’t considered impossible for it win just a few days ago (before the doom and gloom from the Scripter, ACE and WGA)
Tree of Life for Best Pic, too. Just spreading the thoughts around a bit, is all.
Upsets I wouldn’t mind seeing:
Picture: Moneyball, The Tree of Life, Midnight in Paris
Director: Malick, Allen
Actor: Bichir, Oldman
Actress: Williams, Mara
Supporting Actor: Nolte, Von Sydow
Supporting Actress: McTeer
Costume Design: Jane Eyre
Score: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Documentary Feature: Pina
I’m a Chastain fan because of her performance in The Help — the only one of her performances I’ve seen. I don’t want her to win Supporting Actress — it’s a trap — the only reason why Streep fans want her to win again is because she has only one Best Actress prize — winning Supporting first fucks you up in the future. Chastain should be a Best Actress, twice over like Field, Foster and Swank.
“Chastain should be a Best Actress, twice over like Field, Foster and Swank.”
No denying Chastain’s an exciting talent. But where’s this coming from? Let’s first let her prove herself as a leading lady before applying such pressure. ;)
I know you’re impressed by her. She doesn’t remind you of early Streep and Blanchett?
I have been impressed by her in a couple of films — though I can’t say she knocked me out on my first two encounters with her, in Coriolanus and The Tree of Life. I’m very interested to see where she goes next. But I think it’s too early for such lofty projections.
I believe in Chastain. She’s not a rom-com queen waiting for a chance to cash-in. She wants to make movies in a foreign language, work almost exclusively with important and emerging auteurs.
How can you be so cautionary about her? BTW Foster and Swank’s range isn’t that hard to surpass.
For Christ’s sake, I’m not being “cautionary.” I share your confidence in her — and unlike you, I’ve seen her in more than one film. I just want to see these as-yet-unscreened Best Actress-worthy projects before I start talking about the Oscars she should win for them. Is that not rational?
Kris, I share your fantasy about Oldman. And the fantasy come true would definitely send me running and screaming this Sunday.
Surprises I’d like to see:
Picture and Director: The Tree of Life
Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain
Original Screenplay: Bridesmaids
Sound Editing: Drive
I think you’re absolutely nuts when it comes to the Original Score category. In my opinion that’s the strongest, most spot-on Score lineup the Academy’s compiled in YEARS. Iglesias’s score is great, but it’s actually my least favorite of those phenomenal five. Give it to Shore, please!
I’ll also never understand the Chastain/”Help” stuff. She’s good in it, but Oscar – really? She should have been nominated for “Take Shelter” instead. I’ll spring for Bérénice Bejo here, the most deserving of the category.
Mine:
Best Picture – Hugo
Best Director – Scorsese
Best Actor – Pitt (I REALLY thought it was his year).
I also would be thrilled to see Oldman with the win.
Best S. Actress – Chastain (copy & paste Kris’ feelings).
Best Editing – Moneyball
Best Score – Hugo (loved the piece earlier in the week on that score and all it’s complexities).
Kris, I think it’s wonderful that you stick up for Harry Potter in Art Direction. Hugo’s art direction is over-the-moon incredible. And yet, you can’t deny Craig/McMillan’s work with Harry (over the series). And I think it’ says a lot about you that a win for Harry (a film series you’re not even that fond of) would please you, even over Hugo’s excellence. You are very fair, I must say.
Well, all the ones that I would have picked as my most desirable upsets are on your list. Either Brad Pitt or Gary Oldman for Actor (leaning towards Pitt, here), Moneyball for Editing, Chastain for Supporting Actress, Iglesias for Score.
The only things you didn’t have on your list that I might want to see would be Robert Richardson for Cinematography (blasphemy, I know) and, to a much lesser extent, Rooney Mara for Actress. And the only reason I mention Mara is that some people aren’t convinced Davis has it in the bag or even deserves to, so if there is an upset in that category (and there shouldn’t be), the only one who could deservedly best Davis would be, IMHO, Rooney Mara.
I recently realized how naive it was to think that Chastain ever had a shot at actually winning the Oscar over Spencer – most Academy voters probably wouldn’t dare, consciously or not, to vote for the white woman in The Help over the black woman in The Help because they feel it would be somehow racist of them.
Or God forbid voters at 5 separate voting bodies simply feel Spencer was better than Chastian in The Help, which she was. Oh no, everything has to be a conspiracy. And of course a black person could never win on merit, right? It’s always do to people feeling sorry for them, right?
So f*cking sick of the blatant racism and excuses allowed every time a strong performance given by a person of color is going to win.
Agree with Andrea. I don’t think race has anything to do with the supporting actress category. Many probably have responded to Spencer’s performance for various reasons–she has much more screen time than Chastain, she’s a complete scene-stealer, she’s funny but with potent dramatic arcs, she’s easy to root for. Needless to say you can apply this to Chastain as well (except for the screen time), but Octavia Spencer is a worthy winner, regardless of whatever you think of “race” or “color”.
Now if we had had Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Redgrave in the race (as they should have been), I would’ve been screaming out my window to voice their support. Not that that would make a difference, but their performances were absolutely in another league than the five women nominated, in my humble opinion.
Should have worded it better, but I stand by my opinion that after The Help has already been criticized for being another “nice white lady” movie, there are surely voters who don’t dare to vote for Chastain over Spencer, even if they like both. I never said a lot of people don’t like Spencer’s performance, but I really don’t think it’s one of those rare cases where it’s about the performance and performance only. Personally, I prefer Chastain, but ultimately, I think both are good, but not Oscar-worthy.
In any case – take a lude, Andrea.
I’m not really rooting for any upsets in the Acting categories. I feel Jean Dujardin, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer were by far the best in their categories. It’s not even close. I would hate to see any of those 3 lose their deserved statutes all because awards geeks are bored.
I still think Viola winning would be a very slight upset as the Streep hype and pressure by Weinstein made it seem she was the slam dunk winner for a long time.
Now I would LOVE to see Nick Nolte upset Plummer. Sorry, didn’t see the big deal at all about Plummer. He played gay and died and is old. Bait. Nolte was terrific.
And I really have no patience for the Chastain is better than Spencer thing that people have just accepted as truth. Don’t you think the awards bodies would have LOVED to give Chastain the wins this year for her body work? Well ask yourselves why they are not? Because Octavia gave the better performance than her in The Help…period. Majority of the Critics Choice, HFPA, SAG, and BAFTA have shared this opinion. If Chastain had gotten in for Take Shelter of Tree of Life than this may have been a different story but when she got in for The Help she was done because Spencer simply outshines her and has a much larger scene stealing role. I did like Chastain very much, but it’s annoying it’s just been accepted that she was better than Spencer when Spencer is clearly beating out Chastain’s very strong body of work, which would alone be justified for a win, based on the strength of her PERFORMANCE. And before anyone says its a one note sassy black woman, Plummer was ONE NOTE city in the Beginners. It was Christopher Plummer. Many actors win for playing roles similar to their real life personas.
“He played gay and died and is old.”
Andrea, while I agree with you calling out the previous commenter for dismissing Spencer’s inevitable win as a race-motivated one, the above quote isn’t a million miles away from that kind of thinking.
“Plummer was ONE NOTE city in the Beginners. It was Christopher Plummer. Many actors win for playing roles similar to their real life personas.”
Funny, I always thought his real life persona was more like Captain Von Trapp…or Mike Wallace…no, wait…
I liked Nolte’s performance more the best in that category as well, but I didn’t think Plummer was one note. In fact, he was quite moving in a more subtle way. I’m not that bothered by him winning.
Silly typo… just meant to say that I liked Nolte’s performance the best, not ‘more the best’, haha.
Yeah, gross, Andrea. And hypocritical. Guy rightly called you out.
“Well ask yourselves why they are not? Because Octavia gave the better performance than her in The Help…period”
Oh, just be quiet. When you’re ready for an actual conversation, THEN I’ll listen.
By the way, how has anything been “accepted,” when, as you say, Spencer has won everything?
Jesus.
You’re also tragically blind if you really think Plummer was playing one note throughout Beginners. It’s a rich, deep, thoughtful performance that you’re obviously not equipped to appreciate, otherwise you’d have offered a much more appropriate or viable criticism.
Look much closer and you’ll find that Christopher Plummer is much more nuanced and subtle in Beginners than you’ve given him credit for. Yes he’s old. Yes he’s gay. Yes he dies. But I don’t see how you can just judge the surface when Plummer shows us a man who’s trying to hold on to whatever little youth he has left and experience his new life fully whilst running up against the horrible reality of illness and death. It’s a fascinatingly internal performance that parallels beautifully with the relationship between Ewan McGregor and Melanie Laurent’s characters as everyone tries to make sense of what little time we have on earth and to experience life with unabashed joy and happiness. Can you tell I’m really rooting for Mr. Plummer?
While I’m not quite as hyperbolic as Andrea, I’m not sure what she said that was so gross, and I sort of agree with her on Christopher Plummer. Honestly, it’s been about a year since I saw “Beginners”, and I simply don’t remember much about him aside from the fact that he laid around dying with a smile on his face. I guess I need to see it again.
I just saw “The Help” again over the weekend, and while I thought Chastain’s performance was the best the first time around, it’s funny how its impact diminshes each time you watch it. She was an unexpected blast of energy and warmth the first time; but once you know what’s coming, it sort of loses a bit. Spencer, on the other hand, has moments to shine that don’t lose their spark on subsequent viewings. I still prefer Chastain, but neither performance is obviously better than the other.
My favorite upset and one that is virtually impossible would be seeing a write-in candidate win the oscar for best original song. It would be great if it was “Captain America: First Avenger” but any other of the 37 left out songs would be fantastic, even those I liked least than the two nominees. It would be a great warning call to the music branch for screwing things soooo badly this year.
On the actually possible surprises I would like to see Drive, The Ides of March, any actor besides Dujardin and A Separation get wins.
You think The Ides of March winning Best Adapted Screenplay is a “possible” surprise? Not to dampen your hopes, but…
I think he means it’s actually possible because it’s actually nominated, whereas the songs aren’t.
Picture: The Tree of Life
Director: Terrence Malick
Actor: Gary Oldman, Demian Bichir or Brad Pitt
Best Supporting Actor: Nick Nolte
Adapted Screenplay: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy or Moneyball
Best Original Score: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Best Documentary: If a Tree Falls
I agree with your choices for editing, score, director, both for actor and screenplay but in my humble opinion, giving Jessica Chastain the win over Octavia would just be swapping one caricature out for another.
Kris: I’m glad that you are rooting for Oldman, and I want him to win too. But for some reason, I thought you were a bigger fan of Demian Bichir’s performance.