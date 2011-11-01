The Lists: Top 10 Oscar-winning biopic performances

Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe. Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher. Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover. All of them heading to our screens in the next few weeks, all of them looking to join the long list of actors to strike Oscar gold for playing real-life figures.
It”s a list that”s grown particularly rapidly in recent years: in the past decade alone, 12 of the 20 winners in the lead acting categories have triumphed for biopics. Meanwhile, you have to go all the way back to the 1997 Oscar race to find a year where all four acting winners played fictional characters. It”s a trend that often prompts complaints from hardened Oscar-watchers like myself: it”s no less difficult to create a character from scratch than it is to embody a previously existing one, but voters don”t all seem to agree.
Still, biopic bait needn”t always be bad news: for every actor who coasts to victory for doing a superficially impressive but soulless impersonation of an iconic figure, there”s at least one other who accepts the challenge to craft a fresh, inspired character from a real-life source, and succeeds. Which is what today”s list is about: I”ve rounded up the 10 Oscar-winning biopic performances that most excitingly avoid the obvious, and most insistently stick in my memory.
As I compiled the list, two patterns immediately became clear to me: first, the scarcity of supporting performances that wound up in consideration, and second, the emphasis on relatively recent work. The former isn”t that surprising, given how it”s predominantly star turns that impress voters in biopics.
The latter, meanwhile, is evidence of how much the Academy”s preference has tilted in this direction over the years: we think of biopics as evergreen Oscar bait, but look through the list of early winners, and it”s surprising (and pleasing) how much fictional characters dominate. (Many of the biopic performances that did win, meanwhile, aren”t exactly ones for the ages: apologies, fans of “Sergeant York” and “The Story of Louis Pasteur.”)
As always, it”s a subjective business, and I myself am disappointed by some of the names I had to leave out, from George C. Scott to Marion Cotillard to Christian Bale. But them”s the breaks. Take a look at my list in our new gallery, and share your thoughts and favourites in the comments below.
Great list, Guy! I don’t think I’d change a thing. I also think that Sean Penn in “Milk” and Forest Whitaker in “The Last King of Scotland” gave incredible, astonishing performances.
And, while we’re on the topic, I hated Jamie Foxx in “Ray”.
Absolutely agree with you on Sean Penn in Milk. And I too was not a fan of Ray.
Question for you guys – can’t you post a text list on one page here, so we don’t have to click into the gallery to see the list? I can’t open the gallery up at work.
I liked Erin Brockovich but Roberts did not deserve it over Burstyn, no way no how. I would also take Linney and Allen over her as well and I have not seen Chocolat.
Also Forest Whitaker should absolutely be on this list along with Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List).
Also would consider Cotillard (La Vie En Rose), Bardem (Before Night Falls), Martin Landau (Ed Wood) to name a few. This list deserved honorable mentions.
Bardem didn’t win, Matthew — otherwise he’d certainly have made the cut.
Ralph Fiennes didn’t win either.
My mistake while going through the list I forgot it was an “oscar-winning” list. I can imagine the all time biopic performance list would be much different.
Yeah, Jones over Fiennes will always be a questionable decision to me
Oh lord I just went back to see Russell Crowe beat Bardem and Tom Hanks that year. The Academy is so full of questionable.
As questionable as A Beautiful Mind’s win was in 2001, there is no doubt in my mind that Russell Crowe should’ve beat Washington, Penn, Wilkinson, and Smith. Crowe’s loss that year was far worse (in my eyes) than Bardem’s loss the year prior. If only because all five of 2000’s lead actor nominees were all excellent performances.
I’d have given the award to Bardem too, but I have no issue with Crowe’s win — that’s a magnetic star turn there. You only have imagine how dull Gladiator would be with, say, Gerard Butler in the lead to appreciate what Crowe’s bringing to it.
As for Best Supporting Actor 1993, I’d have picked Fiennes too, but that was the single best lineup that category’s ever seen, so again, no complaints.
I love Gladiator and Crowe is great in it but best actor should be best actor. I don’t like to settle with the Academy based on how much worse they could have done or how good the competition was but that’s me.
At this point I kind of love to hate them anyway, AMPAS that is.
Also, Bryce that was a pretty weak best actor lineup but I have to take with a grain of salt anything someone named Bryce H says about A Beautiful Mind. No offense.
Tom Wilkinson for Best Actor in 2001. No contest.
Yeah, completely agreed on Wilkinson. Surprised it took anyone so long to say that.
Ditto on Wilkinson but it was still a very weak year. The supporting perfs were much better.
Paul Muni!
I personally love The Story of Louis Pasteur!
Love the choice of De Niro at #1. And though it might seem like a safe pick, it’s also practically inarguable as a performance that changed the shape of acting. Two recent winners who’s be on my list are Adrien Brody in “The Pianist” and Sean Penn in “Milk”, the later my #2. Other choices would be Ben Kingsley for “Ghandi”, Christian Bale “The Fighter”, Anthony Quinn “Lust for Life” and Chris Cooper “Adaptation”
I’ve always had a soft spot for Martin Landau in Ed Wood. A performance that was equally hilarious and heart-breaking. Plus it could’ve easily turned into a parody performance, but I don’t think it ever does.
Great list. I agree strongly on some of them like Spacek and Hoffman. I probably would have added Cotillard
Guy, you shouldn’t be disappointed, but heartbroken and remorseful for leaving George C. Scott off your list. ;)
Seriously, one of the best performances ever.
Great list. I wish you had prefaced the list with those whom you considered eligible. Going through the Academy files, I spot about 40 or so. I’m not sure about Sally Field (Norma Rae) or Haing S. Ngor (The Killing Fields). I notice you have Streisand in the top 10, so I assume Yul Brynner, Anne Bancroft, and Patty Duke would also have been eligible? And was Judi Dench considered, even though I don’t think Shakespeare in Love qualifies as a “biopic”. Even if she was considered, thank goodness you didn’t include her. Ditto for Helen Mirren. What about Joanne Woodward for Three Faces of Eve? I believe that is based on a true story. And, dare I end this with saying you omitted Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle? No, Viginia? Is he not real?
I don’t understand why people thought Ledger should have won over Hoffman that year. Both Hoffman and Strathairn gave better performances.
I’d also include Jamie Foxx in Ray, Sean Penn in Milk, Melissa Leo and Christian Bale in The Fighter, and Colin Firth in The King’s Speech. And not that she should be on this list, but I thought Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side was pretty good.
Great list you’ve put together there, Guy. I might have considered Leo DiCaprio as Howard Hughes. Maybe he wouldn’t have a spot in the top 10 (especially if Cotillard and Bale aren’t on the list) but I still consider his performance in The Aviator to be a career best & one of the most convincing biopic performances of that decade.
Again, DiCaprio didn’t win — therefore not eligible for the list. (He wouldn’t have made the cut anyway.)
How about DiCaprio’s “Catch Me If You Can” work? I personally think that’s one of Spielberg’s most under-appreciated entertainments, and DiCaprio’s innocent charisma is, I think, a huge part of that — not to mention the dually wonderful supporting turns of Hanks and Walken.
For this list? He wasn’t nominated, for starters. I think he’s charming in the film, but nowhere near the league of the performances I’ve gathered here.
I love that you included Marcia Gay Harden, Guy. Cate Blanchett would have made my list in an alternative universe, along with Jeffrey Wright for Basquiat and Forest Whitaker for Bird and Peter O’Toole for Ruling Class–oh, scratch that….
Gotta have George C. Scott for “Patton,” Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke for “The Miracle Worker,” Forest Whitaker for “The Last King of Scotland,” Sean Penn for “Milk,” Ben Kingsley for “Gandhi,” Katharine Hepburn for “The Lion in Winter,” and Cate Blanchett for “The Aviator.”
And Peter O’Toole for “Lawrence of Arabia.”
Oh, that’s right. He didn’t win. What the hell???
You gotta have all of those? Meaning you’d replace eight of mine? This will not stand. ;)
Amazing list, Guy. That said, for what it’s worth, though PSH won and did a great job as Capote, I actually thought Toby Jones eclipsed him one year later in Infamous. And I also thought that was the better Truman Capote film.
Ledger was terrific in Brokeback Mountain, but I never had a problem with Philip Seymour Hoffman winning. That was a very strong year for lead actor.
As others have already mentioned, I would have had Sean Penn in Milk as well as George C. Scott in Patton on the list (at least he got a mention in your article).
Ledger was my favorite acting performance the year he was nominated. And it’s telling that I’ll revisit Brokeback but I have no interest in seeing Capote multiple times.
Telling to your tastes, not everyone’s. I would have absolutely zero hesitation voting for Hoffman over Ledger that year. He was just out of this world.
I didn’t care for Capote as a film (and don’t think it deserved a nod for Best Picture either) and I like Brokeback Mountain more as well, but I always thought Hoffman did a superb job. Hell, just looking at the picture of him in this article makes me think it’s actually Truman Capote.
Capote should have won Best Picture that year.
I’m kind of surprised I forgot this earlier, but I’d also Anthony Hopkins in Nixon.
also add Anthony Hopkins in Nixon*
Again, he didn’t win. The list is limited to Oscar-winning performances only.
While I totally didn’t know that Fanny Brice was a real person, I’m sad to not see Marion Cotillard’s Edith Piaf on here. While the performances you picked are great, I’ve always thought her total embodiment of the character was staggering
Marion Cotillard?? :(