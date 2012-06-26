The Lists: Top 10 performances in Steven Soderbergh films

If it feels like just the other day that Steven Soderbergh released a new movie — well, it pretty much was. Ahead of the supposed sabbatical from filmmaking he’s threatening to make at the end of this year, the Oscar-winning director has been on a tear, perhaps hoping to churn out enough films in a short space of time that audiences won’t miss him for a while. In the last 10 months, he’s given us a double-shot of nifty genre action in “Contagion” and “Haywire,” while this Friday sees the release of male-stripper comedy “Magic Mike” — an unapologetically fizzy entertainment that is nonetheless scoring the director his strongest reviews in some time.
With 24 features now in the can for Soderbergh, it seemed appropriate to devote this week’s edition of The Lists to his decidedly catholic, even eccentric, filmography, which runs the gamut from bright studio popcorners like “Ocean’s Eleven” to classy prestige drama like “Traffic” to square-peg experiments like “The Girlfriend Experience” to such outright esoterica as “Schizopolis” — but since I already offered a Top 10 Soderbergh films list a few years ago, I decided to shift focus to his equally wide-ranging work with actors.
Soderbergh’s films often aren’t expressly designed as performance showcases, but very few of them don’t feature interesting thespian work — largely because his approach to casting is as restless and open-minded as his choice in scripts. There aren’t many filmmakers who are as happy working with A-list Hollywood royalty — George Clooney, say, or Julia Roberts — as the wholly non-pro cast of “Bubble,” or performers from alternative backgrounds like pornographic actress Sasha Grey or MMA fighter Gina Carano.
Soderbergh doesn’t appear to make much of a distinction between these categories — once on camera, an actor is an actor is an actor. As a result, his work with major stars can be as surprising and revelatory as his more off-the-beaten-track discoveries: witness Clooney in “Solaris,” for example, deprived of his default charisma, forced to be alone, grayer, graver and more human as a result.
Indeed, Soderbergh seems often to fare best with actors whose ranges are ostensibly limited. As I drew up the shortlist for this Top 10, I was struck how many of the names I was considering — Jennifer Lopez, for example, or Andie MacDowell — are not necessarily powerhouse (or even especially good) actors, yet were on uncharacteristically vital or nervy form under Soderbergh’s hand. Alex Pettyfer, widely dismissed by critics as a mannequin prior to “Magic Mike,” appears to be the latest beneficiary. Of course, Soderbergh does right by gifted actors, too — you won’t be surprised to find two entries for Benicio Del Toro in the list below.
With such a range of actors and approaches across 24 films, I wound up with a longer shortlist than I expected to have, but these, finally, are the 10 I kept coming back to. Check out the list in the gallery below, and be sure to share your own thoughts and favorites in the comments section.
“Magic Mike” opens in theaters nationwide on June 29.
Great list. Once again, you guys think outside the box when it comes to singling out performances. I’d throw in a mention for Kate Winslet in Contagion. She has a limited amount of screen time, but she makes an indelible impression and the arc of her character is one of the film’s most heart breaking and impressive feats.
If I were to include anyone from Contagion, actually, it’d be Jennifer Ehle.
I agree with Will, its been a while since Kate Winslet really impressed me like this. While she was my favourite in the ensemble, I really loved all the acting in Contagion, it was great to see movie stars doing great work playing stripped down character parts. It reminded me why they were movie stars in the first place.
At first, I would’ve voted Ehle as best in show. But after watching “Contagion” a few times, I’ve been more and more impressed with Laurence Fishburne’s commanding presence. If the world were really to end, I’d like someone with his calming yet business-like demeanor to be running the show.
As for other Soderbergh films: Julia Roberts was good in “Brockovich”, but so was Finney. His whole cranky-second-banana act was fun to watch, but it’s his dorky attempt to sell that “do they teach beauty queens to apologize” zinger at the end of the movie that sealed the deal.
Oh, and… what ever happened to Erika Christensen?
Joe, I’m not sure if you’re American, but Christensen is on the U.S. TV show Parenthood. So, I guess she didn’t exactly leverage Traffic into a stellar big-screen career as many had predicted, but she’s very good on the show.
(Full disclosure: I’m a huge fan of the show, which gets very sad ratings, so I stump for it whenever possible.)
I don’t know if it’s because Tatum never got the chance at a quality script but he’s seriously amazing in Magic Mike.
Did you see 21 Jump Street? He’s terrific in that.
Between The Vow, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike this year is going to make him a HUGE star.
He was also kind of funny in that crapfest with Amanda Bynes.
Not that George Clooney wasn’t already a cool dude before working with Soderbergh, but “Out of Sight” and especially “Ocean’s 11” (because more people saw it) really established the big screen persona that Clooney has been playing to or against ever since.
And yet, at least in my opinion, his best work with Soderbergh has been in “Solaris.”
Agreed — thst was my #11.
Spot on about King of the Hill and Jesse Bradford. Why is it still not available on DVD in the US?! I’m waiting for the blu-ray…
Really? That’s crazy. It’s available on DVD here in the UK, but I don’t think there’s been a Blu-Ray release yet.
Netflix is streaming it on HD and the transfer is pristine. Leagues better than its VHS, which still as remains the only home media release in the US. There’s rumors, however, that Criterion is releasing it. Wouldn’t surprise me because they’ve been releasing quite a bit of Soderbergh lately.
I hope there’s something in these Criterion rumors!
Hey Guy, some people are suggesting Matthew McConaughey as a Best Supporting Actor possibility from Magic Mike. What do you think?
He’s on the radar, but I think any Oscar narrative for McConaughey this year is likelier to centre on Mud.
Though Magic Mike seems like it will make alot more money than Mud – maybe a Melissa McCarthy type situation?
I have to agree on a Matthew McConaughey as a Supporting Actor contender. He was not the lead and every time he was on the screen, his one-liners always connects to the audiences. Saw this at a screening in San Francisco last Monday.
[File this one under star-making turns that never panned out: San Giacomo won a slew of awards and a Golden Globe nod for this, and her limber, funny erotic energy transferred to a zesty turn the next year in “Pretty Woman,” but her film career peaked there, and the small screen eventually claimed her.]
This is the most upsetting, shocking, and scary complex-compound sentences you’ve ever constructed. The good thing, I’ll watch the movie for that alone.
A careless sentence, yes, and written in haste. But I’m not quite sure I get your point.
We could all use a subeditor. ;)
Take it as a compliment it was always meant to be. I feel horrible for the actress not catching a better break in her film career, but the way you laid it all out was highly effective reading for me. That’s all.
You have me interested in seeing the movie for her performance alone based on your write-up.
Yeah, it seems to me that /3RT’s comment was working entirely in praise of your phrasing rather than against it. Makes me wonder if a sub-comment-reader-checker-editor is actually what we all need!
Aha! Thanks.
No, you got the right impression the first time. Bizarre and run-on sentence.
Sorry to keep beating this dead horse, but no, it’s not a run-on sentence. All the clauses are connected by the appropriate punctuation and conjunctions.
Terrific list Guy, and Jesse Bradford is an inspired choice for number one. King of the Hill is a cornucopia of terrific performances, I also loved Adrien Brody as the good-hearted Lester and Spalding Gray as the acrossthe hall neighbor.
I’ve also been a pretty big fan of Viola Davis in Solaris. Weary but commanding. She has a great dynamic with Clooney.
Del Toro in Traffic takes the cake for me. I re-watched that movie recently and his performance totally floored me, even more than it did the first few times I saw the movie.
Michael Douglas, “Traffic?” Better than Del Toro.
I totally disagree, but would be interested to read more of your reasoning.
Thanks for including the underrated the Informant! with the incredible Matt Damon :)
I’ve noticed James Spader is not on the list for Sex, Lies, and Videotapes, so what do you think of his performance? (I agree wholeheartedly about the two actresses in the film though. Now I cannot think about MacDowell without her make-up commercials)
Oh, I like Spader very much in it. I just think the character, however coolly designed, isn’t as porous or interesting an acting assignment as the two female roles.
Spader was best in show in my opinion.
Great list, Guy. Though I would add one more: Soderbergh himself in Schizopolis. I dug the hell out of that movie, which Criterion gave a great DVD release a few years ago. He was rather fantastically deadpan in his lead (and dual!) role, so much so that I’m almost surprised he hasn’t acted more.
Don Cheadle in either Out of Sight or Traffic, and Michael Douglas in Traffic also spring to mind
Oh man, great list. Unfortunately, “King of the Hill” is one I haven’t seen (“Che”, either). So sad when people can’t see the brilliance in Roberts’ “Erin Brockovich” performance. I could have also given some serious consideration to the “Solaris” actors, Soderbergh himself in “Scitzopolis”, Debbie Doebereiner in “Bubble”… so many.
Andie MacDowell can be good in the right role, and it’s a shame that most people don’t acknowledge this. I personally think she was one of the highlights among the stellar cast of “Short Cuts,” and the more I watch “Groundhog Day” (and I’ve watched it a lot), the more I realize what a generous performance she gives in it: perfectly willing to give Bill Murray the spotlight whilst still fulfilling every duty her character requires of her.