“The Little Mermaid” is a great movie and all, but I did have one major problem with it: not enough cats. Luckily the Pet Collective has solved that problem by “remaking” the Disney animated classic with a number of fluffy, adorable kittens in the roles of Ariel, Prince Eric and the evil sea-witch Ursula. Even better? It’s narrated by a precious three-year-old girl for extra “awwws.”

