‘The Little Prince’: The Prettiest Animated Movie of 2015?

It appears the 2015 adaptation of “The Little Prince,” the classic children's book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, has a bit of a twist: It's about a little girl's interactions with the book itself. Call Sartre, because that is some French meta business. Check out the trailer below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This is the French trailer; look forward to an English version with vocal efforts from Marion Cotillard, James Franco, Rachel McAdams, Jeff Bridges, Paul Giamatti, and Benicio del Toro.

We'll get to the stunning animation in a second, but I love the strange connection between the protagonist and the prince in this trailer. Reminds me of how Disney presented “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” as a dive into an A.A. Milne book. Actually, there's a second Pooh Bear parallel here: The Keane song “Somewhere Only We Know” was also used in the trailer for the last Winnie the Pooh movie. Hm!

Look at that final shot of the prince sitting with his dog. His scarf waves like the yellowed page of an old book. Delicate and stunning. It's possible “The Little Prince” will achieve “Amelie” levels of effectively gallic tweeness. Zut alors.