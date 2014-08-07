Flick in a Box: The Lonely Island are making a big-screen comedy with Judd Apatow

The Lonely Island is heading to the big screen.

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone are set to star in and produce an untitled feature for Universal Pictures and producer Judd Apatow, according to Deadline. The film, which will be co-directed by Schaffer and Taccone, is set in the music world, though no other details are available at this time.

Originally formed in Berkeley, California, The Lonely Island rose to stardom during their six-year stint on “Saturday Night Live” (Samberg as a cast member and Taccone and Schaffer as writers), where the group's music video parodies including “Jizz in My Pants,” “Lazy Sunday,” “I Just Had Sex” and the Emmy-winning “Dick in a Box” enjoyed breakout success with “SNL” viewers and online. The trio's latest single, “Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie,” reached a peak of No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

In addition, the group have released a total of three studio albums and also collaborated on the 2007 comedy “Hot Rod,” which Samberg and Taccone starred in and Schaffer directed. Taccone also co-wrote and directed the cult 2010 “SNL”-spawned feature “MacGruber” while Schaffer directed 2012's “The Watch” starring Vince Vaughn, Jonah Hill, Ben Stiller and Richard Ayoade.

Are you excited for the Lonely Island movie? Sound off in the comments.