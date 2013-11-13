The Long Shot: Acting important and playing nice

I’m pretty sure it wasn’t his intention, but in coining that catchy little aphorism, Cassis effectively described the quandary that the average Academy voter faces every year: the warring impulses to vote for the nice film versus the important one, and the holy grail of the Oscar-bait film that combines both qualities.
In most years, at least one key race comes down to some version of this essential choice. The Weinsteins cleverly spun it in their 2010 campaign for “The King’s Speech,” their ads for the gentle triumph-over-adversity drama baldly stating that while some movies make you think (none-too-subtly alluding to David Fincher’s chilly contemporary culture snapshot “The Social Network”), “this one makes you feel.” It was a strategy that had the (one presumes inadvertent) effect of making the royalty biopic seem a little simple by comparison, but the underlying message was clear enough: socially significant movies are well and good, but what’s the use if they don’t make you feel good? To the consternation of many a film critic, the Academy agreed.
Cynical awards-watchers will use the “King’s Speech” example – or indeed, many others, from the oft-derided “Driving Miss Daisy” victory to Jennifer Lawrence’s Best Actress triumph over Emmanuelle Riva this year – to argue that, at the Oscars, soft always trumps hard, upbeat is always preferable to down, that niceness always comes before importance. But that wouldn’t be true. You could hardly ask for a more nihilistic Best Picture winner than “The Silence of the Lambs,” or “No Country for Old Men”: the “importance” of both these bleak, seamy thrillers may be in the eye of the beholder, but the last thing you’d call either film is “nice.”
Just as often, meanwhile, Academy voters prize apparent “importance” above all other qualities, which largely explains their enduring biopic fascination – that’s how a “Gandhi” beats an “E.T.,” or how “A Beautiful Mind” beats “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Real-life figures doing noble deeds over fantastical ones performing movie magic? No-brainer, right? Works for actors, too: faced with two good actors giving good performances, one as a lofty historical figure and one as a fictional Joe Bloggs, voters will all too often side with the former. (Sure, other factors come into play, but the weight of capital-I Importance surely helped Sean Penn’s Harvey Milk versus Mickey Rourke’s good-for-nothing wrestler, or Meryl Streep’s Margaret Thatcher versus Viola Davis’ modest servant.)
The Academy’s ideal compromise, of course, is to find a film that is a likeable as it is laudable. While its campaign stressed its emotional appeal, “The King’s Speech” also won because it was about powerful people in high places, with a worthy disability angle to boot. “Argo” hit the jackpot because it tackled tricky Middle Eastern politics, but in the guise of an uplifting genre romp with an underdog hero and a helping hand from Hollywood. Indeed, for two years in a row, we’ve seen the Academy give their top prize to a film that, to some degree, celebrates their own industry: by providing mass entertainment to the world, industry folk get to see themselves as both powerful and benevolent. Sometimes it’s nicest of all to be self-important.
Does such a compromise exist for Academy members this year? The “important” option is pretty clear-cut, as it has been since Toronto: Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” is a formidable document on historical iniquities that can and should never be forgotten, but also vital, vivid cinema that is neither dusty nor hectoring in its rhetoric. (Surely even some Academy types must find “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” squarely dated by comparison.) But concerns have already been raised in the Oscar-focused media about its niceness, or lack thereof: even with its redemptive story arc, is it too violent, too confrontational, too comfort-free for some voters? I’m not sure how much of this talk is actually originating from Academy voters, and how much of it is fabricated simply by jaded pundits who expect little of them; my hunch, for now, is that McQueen’s film may prove too substantial to ignore.
If the Best Picture race comes down to “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity,” as many currently expect it will, it’d be forcing the narrative a bit to cast Alfonso Cuaron’s space spectacular as the “nice” half of the equation. “Gravity” may be more overtly entertaining than the slavery drama, but it’s still a profoundly unnerving film: distressing in the short term, disquieting in the long term, its condensed, claustrophobic survival tale is as physically and psychologically taxing in its own way as “Slave,” even if its payoff is more exhilarating.
I’ve been frustrated by colleagues who like to dismiss Cuaron’s film as little more than a flashy, all-systems-go entertainment – “Movie: The Ride” as Sam Adams somewhat snidely described it – with nothing on its mind, mainly because I was so deeply moved by its human drive and spiritual questioning, on-the-nose as it sometimes is. No two people see quite the same movie that everyone watches, but I thought “Gravity” was about some very big things indeed, even they’re so vast and eternal as to seem vague or vaporous; if it’s deemed less “important” than Steve McQueen’s supposed frontrunner, that’s because its human trials are less specific to a time and place.
Is it left to “Saving Mr. Banks” to play Mr. Nice Guy, then? The theory keeps being floated that it’s the upbeat, agreeable insider film that could come up through the middle, and seem (if only for a brief, well-timed while) more appealing to voters than the tougher tests of the more-hyped frontrunners. It’s about Hollywood, after all. And almost everyone who’s alive inside loves “Mary Poppins” – and Emma Thompson, for that matter. The film is certainly bright, and the campaign is sure to play up its themes of creative compromise and self-identification via art to beef up its importance quotient.
Still, I wonder if its essential arc – grumpy writer learns to become slightly less grumpy, and only under corporate duress – will be quite comforting or cathartic enough even for easily-swayed voters. (One might argue that even the performer’s insecurity tapped into by “The Artist” was a more resonant theme.) It’s one contender that won’t have to work too hard to play up its niceness over the next few months, but like all its rivals, heavy and light, it’ll practise the earnestness of being important. To quote another cute-kitten poster from the classrooms of my youth: Hang in there, everyone.
Here’s what I think could be a potential question mark for “Saving Mr. Banks”: will voters go for a movie whose content is so specifically tied to a single studio? Admittedly, many Academy members aren’t associated with a single studio the way they would have been 50 or more years ago, so there’s probably not as much sectionalism (for lack of a better word) these days. But I can see people who’ve never worked with Disney (or who have had bad experiences with them) not going for a film whose general sentiment could be chalked up as “Yay, Disney!” the way they would for another film whose general sentiment is more “Yay, movies!”
Perhaps I’m overthinking here, but the thought did occur to me.
While I agree that Gravity has importance quotient too, for me it stems entirely from the film-making rather than any of the films implications or deeper meaning. On that front, I would be in agreement with the people who find it bare or even barren. The difference being, that is not or never has been a minus for me if there is great film-making to make up for it and that is the case with Gravity.
In short I see it as a director’s picture, an auteur project made in the blockbuster format, but retaining enough of its auteurship so that it isn’t some diffuse Hollywood entertainment. It should be the front-runner not perhaps in the Best Picture race but in the Best Director race because the direction IS the film and the focal point on which any informed discussion go Gravity would hinge.
But Gravity is certainly a supremely palpable film. It has become an event picture and has been pleasing non-cinephiles too. So it does have broader reach than 12 Years perhaps. And those who like emotion, even that is laid on thick in Gravity. So it might win the nice vs important equation on both fronts.
Nicely written article coupled in personal anecdote. However, LOTR I had zero chance at a win with two more installments that were all filmed together, especially considering the best portion would be based on the third book.
And after Platoon, Born on the 4th winning three years later? Without runaway great reviews? Okay sure. Platoon was a seminal war film that put the “final cinematic stamp” more or less on the Vietnam War. “Nice” had little competition that year.
Beautiful piece, Guy.
“Nice” films might often trump “important” ones, but I think your poster’s proverb might better encapsulate the average Oscar campaigner’s belief: it is certainly better to be “important” (that is, to win the Oscar) than it is to be “nice” (that is, to campaign cleanly in trying to achieve that goal).
The Weinstein Company’s films are the perfect example. Sure, they’ll market The King’s Speech as upbeat (or “nice” to use your words) when the competition requires it, but they’ll also market films as “important” if the competition requires it, as seen with Silver Linings Playbook’s “It’s really about the importance of treating mental illness” campaign last year. The common denominator is that they play rough to get the job done, as do many other publicists, regardless of who gets cut down in the process.
In the end, I think the Oscar race is one part intrinsic (is the film any good?), one part extrinsic (is your film in the Academy’s wheelhouse?), and one part campaigning (did your team come to play ball?).