The Long Shot: Big enough for the both of us

Last week, approximately one eon behind every other film writer on the beat, I finally saw “The Help.” As I”m sure many of you will agree, it”s not always easy seeing a film months after its supposed plus and minus points have long since been concretized by the critical majority, but I was pleased to find myself agreeing with everything that”s been said, even by the film”s detractors, about Viola Davis”s performance: graceful, intuitive, material-elevating, all that. If she has the Best Actress Oscar wrapped up (and even with the Streep Express still unseen, I”d wager that she has), I take no issue with that.
But over in the film”s Best Supporting Actress camp, things start coming a little unstuck. Octavia Spencer is a set-in-stone nominee-and in some pundits” minds, the notional frontrunner-for her grandly sassy turn as the mouthy maid who redefines the term ‘just desserts.” And to apply a favourite South Africanism: jawellnofine. Spencer”s a good time in the film, but she”s working several rungs below the astonishing Jessica Chastain, who may even outdo Davis in terms of enlivening and complicating a waxily written character: her guilelessly empathetic bubblehead is the film”s most interesting characterization, and the sharpest of Chastain”s 47-odd performances this year. She may well find her way to a nomination, particularly given the category”s predilection for dual nominees from a single film, but Spencer remains the sure thing – and there you have one of my first beefs of the awards season.
Chastain (who has enough conflict to deal with in her own campaign) isn”t the only worthy contender this year seeking to wrestle attention from a more heavily hyped co-star. Indeed, it”s an annual issue on the Oscar trail, as films with more than one commendable performance-particularly within a single category-are routinely forced into compromised (or even fraudulent) campaigns, tokenly supporting one actor while pinning all their hopes on another. (Even if they’re both nominated, that hardly puts them on an equal footing: just ask Amy Adams.)
The distribution of weight can be arbitrary: in retrospect, it”s hard to ascertain how Annette Bening emerged from last year”s Sundance fest with so much more awards heat than her no-less-featured, no-less-deserving co-lead Julianne Moore, but the narrative was set for the year ahead. And while Focus gamely pushed for both actresses to the bitter end (laudably refusing to disingenuously demote Moore to a supporting campaign), there”s no doubt they knew which side their bread was buttered, even as more generous institutions like BAFTA and the Golden Globes gave the illusion of parity by nominating both. On Oscar nomination morning, one actress breezed in; the other was stopped by the bouncer.
Still, at least the studio made a show of sharing the love on that occasion. I was somewhat horrified to notice, earlier this week, that Universal has sent out its For Your Consideration materials for hit summer comedy “Bridesmaids”-the female ensemble phenomenon of the year-with only a single name listed for Best Supporting Actress. That”d be Melissa McCarthy, the bolshy character comedienne whose Oscar chances were briefly fancied by certain pundits after a surprise Emmy win raised her profile.
McCarthy may represent the film”s best shot at an acting bid, but for the studio to campaign her alone, however strategic, seems less than respectful to her co-stars – notably Rose Byrne, whose more sleekly hilarious supporting turn tickled me considerably more than McCarthy”s zappy schtick. (This is to say nothing of the fact that they aren”t even putting in a token Best Supporting Actor bid for Chris O”Dowd. I understand the urge to streamline the campaign, but why hide your light under a bushel?)
Speaking of Best Supporting Actor, there are split loyalties to be found in that field too. In May, I was one of the early critics calling for a nomination for Albert Brooks”s deliciously skeezy villain in “Drive.” The meme stuck-partly because of the performance”s relishable against-type qualities, partly because of Brooks”s own irresistible celebrity-but on rewatching the film last month, I found myself wishing more of us had saved some of the cheers for Bryan Cranston, whose coolly crumpled work is no less worthy of consideration in the category than Brooks. The media sometimes gets the lead the way in these matters, but they aren”t always any fairer than studio strategists.
Meanwhile, no productive campaign in that category even seems possible for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” saddled with such an embarrassment of riches in the supporting actor stakes that even the critics can”t give the Academy coherent instructions: some single out Tom Hardy, others fancy Benedict Cumberbatch, still others are more on the side of Mark Strong and/or Colin Firth. Last week, the British Independent Film Awards hedged their bets by nominating both Hardy and Cumberbatch; still, the film seems headed towards an “LA Confidential”-style outcome where too many strong men wind up punching each other out in the Oscar race. (While we”re on the subject of Tom Hardy, only the box office failure of “Warrior” seems to have prevented an injustice in Best Actor, with the volatile Brit briefly surging ahead of the equally deserving Joel Edgerton in the buzz stakes.)
Even far away from the Academy Award race, these accidental politics are all too often felt. Tom Cullen and Chris New, the young, equally weighted British stars of breakout UK indie “Weekend,” should both by rights be competing for every Best Actor award going on either side of the Atlantic, yet even in the small pond of the local awards racket, Cullen”s the one creeping ahead: BIFA chose him and not New for their Best Newcomer shortlist, a small but pointed slight for a performance that works wholly in tandem with the other. “It”s like breaking up twins,” the nominated actor told me disappointedly at a reception for the film last week, which is true of so many of the co-star throwdowns thrown up by this irrational race: when it comes to the Oscars, every man is an island.
This week’s updated Oscar predictions here.
Aside from Farmiga in Henry’s Crime, Wiig was probably my favorite female performance so far this year.
Wiig in Bridesmaids, Ronan in Hanna, Cotillard and McAdams in Midnight in Paris, and Ryan in Win Win are my favorites females of the year. I have not seen any of Chastain’s movies yet, so I’ll have to wait to see her and Davis in The Help.
Agreed on Wiig. She blew me away.
M1: Actually, I’d argue the best female acting in “midnight in Paris” comes from Allison Pill as Zelda Fitzgerald, great scene stealing performance. Otherwise, agree with Wiig, Ryan and especially Ronan.
THANK YOU M1! Rachel McAdams in Midnight in Paris WAS one of the best performances of the year!
Every time I say this people think I’m crazy. I may still be crazy, but now I feel like I have company.
Also, I will say that Wiig was ridiculously good in Bridesmaids but Best Actress is so stacked I would actually hate to see her nominated. I wish she could get in for screenplay, though, and I hope we see her at the Golden Globes.
Why would you “hate” to see someone “ridiculously good” get nominated for Best Actress, particularly when the nomination would represent such a refreshing change of pace for the Academy? Just so that Streep and Williams can get in for rote biopic bait? I don’t get this logic at all.
Finally caught up with Bridesmaids the other night and my girlfriend and I were in agreement that we like Wiig on screen in an inverse proportion to her on SNL, where we literally cringe (and fast-forward through her sketches if we taped the show) when most of her stock characters come on. I liked her in Whip It as well. She’s able to portray a lot of underlying angst in her characters. Maya Rudolph was also good, but she was good in Away We Go; much better than her one-note Oprahesque role on Up All Night.
Guy, I don’t think that’s an illogical position to take at all. Wiig was ridiculously good… a lot of performances were ridiculously better. Is that really illogical, or do you just like to come across as a dick? It’s not like my opinion has any impact on anything whatsoever.
Yeah, I don’t get the McAdams thing. She’s barely in it, and I really felt that whole storyline was unnecessary. Felt cursory honestly.
I want Wiig to get in, not onyl because she’s good enough, but because I’m sick of the lack of respect comedy gets when it comes to Oscars. Like it isn’t prestigious enough to make someone laugh
SJG: Sorry, didn’t mean to belittle you. I just think “hate” is a curiously strong word to use in that context, given that enough genuinely weak work gets nominated on a regular basis to get angry about. I’m happy whenever a performance I really admire gets nominated, even if it isn’t necessarily one I would put in my own Top 5 — the Oscar ballot resembles my personal ballot in so few instances that I take what I can get. I guess we just see the race differently in that respect. Pax.
I forgot to mention her, but I also thought that the girl who played Pitt’s daughter in Moneyball was also wonderful.
Rashad: I think the fact that her performance reminded me of Mean Girls is the reason I liked it very much. I thought she did a very spot-on impersonation of a bitchy wife without being over-the-top. She’s as good with likable characters (Morning Glory) as she is with unlikable ones.
There is no way you can hand Davis the Oscar without seeing Streep’s performance. If Streep nails it, she will walk away with the Oscar.
Even assuming the best from Streep, I think the narrative for a Davis win is stronger — not least because Streep herself set it up three years ago. “Somebody give Viola Davis a movie!” she cried. And they listened. It’s too perfect.
I suspect if Davis wins – and I think she certainly seems to be heading that way – Streep fanatics will be far more upset than Meryl herself.
Can we please refrain from calling anyone a lock until December? No one is locked for anything.
I agree that more of the Bridesmaids supporting cast should be getting love but not O’Dowd (who didn’t shine that much, IMO).
I finished reading The Help and I think that Davis and Spencer do indeed have the baitiest roles. Chastain’s is minimal. I’d have to see the movie before I make any other statements, though.
As much as I loved The Kids Are All Right when I first saw it (and I still love it) I don’t think that Moore did anything Oscar-worthy, good as she was. That movie was all Bening and Ruffalo.
I haven’t seen any of Chastain’s previous performances this year before seeing her in “The Help”. She’s made me a believer and a fan with her being my favorite part of the film.
I also just watched ‘The Tree of Life’ (finally). Chastain is very good as Mother. But I still think she’s superior in ‘The Help’. Isn’t there word that the bigger campaign for her right now is with ‘TToL’? And did I hear that Disney isn’t great with their acting campaigns? That’ll be a shame, to me, if she isn’t nommed because of her wealth of riches in both TToL/The Help.
I haven’t seen Chastain in anything but The Help but I already feel like her biggest fan. I’ll be sorely disappointed if she doesn’t go home with a little gold man next spring.
Prepare to be disappointed. I can’t say I think she deserves the win, but I do hope she doesn’t slip through the cracks.
I also just watched “The Help”, and I feel like I didn’t see the same performance that everybody else did from Viola Davis. That’s not to say she isn’t perfectly fine in the film, but I wouldn’t even nominate her, let alone hand her the oscar like others would. Spencer was the best, Chastain a close second, and they both deserve recognition seeing how intertwined and complimentary their performances are. Their scenes together are the best, and I’d have liked to see a film that focused more on them.
Please stop ignoring Corey Stoll’s Hemingway in Midnight in Paris. If the film should get an acting nod Stoll is the strongest chance.
Huh? I’m not ignoring Corey Stoll. He just doesn’t pertain to this article at all.
I’d actually take Brody’s Dali cameo over Stoll’s Hemingway. Both engaging and hilarious impersonations, but I had more fun with Brody talking about “Rhinoceros”.
I was referring to your updated predictions, not the article (my bad). Even though I love your Supporting Actor line up, don’t see Miller getting a nod; switch him with Stoll and it’s a perfect line up.
Hell to the yes to the Brody mention – he was BRILLIANT!! The most hilarious part of a not-that-funny comedy. But I’m not tearing my hair out in agony that Stoll is recieving more attention. Close second for me.
Excellent article. Some of my thoughts:
– Last year, the narrative was Melissa Leo when I thought Amy Adams was more effective. Still, she wasn’t my Supporting win, that would be Manville in ‘Another Year’.
– Chastain impressed me more than Spencer or Davis. Though, I think all of them were great and nom-worthy in their respective categories.
-I also prefer Rose Byrne to Melissa McCarthy. I loved both. But I don’t think either are remotely nom-worthy. And I also loved Chris O’Dowd.
– Bening was great in ‘Kids’. Julianne Moore, whom I normally love, was only okay for me that time around.
– Just saw ‘Weekend’. Lovely film. But for me, Cullen was Lead and Chris New Supporting. Most of the perspective of the film, for me, is with the Cullen character.
– And my biggest gripe with the buzz around a nom for ‘Drive’ is DEFINITELY that Cranston impressed me more than Albert Brooks (with or without his comeback arc). I even preferred the wonderfully blunt Ron Perlman.
Why can’t the Weekend guys be viewed as co-leads? Their characters feel completely equal to me in the way they reflect and respond to each other, each bringing a different half of an argument to each exchange. Yes, Russell’s perspective guides ours more — but the whole of Annie Hall is told directly from Alvy’s perspective, and you wouldn’t call Diane Keaton a supporting presence there. So glad you saw and liked the film, though.
Yeah, I am glad, too. I guess I look at Lead/Supporting a little differently. And I don’t think that one performance is less than the other. Both men were stellar and gave great lived-in performances. I think I just ‘took to’ the Cullen character since he was introduced to us first, were with him for a few scenes prior to meeting the Chris New character, and it ended on the Cullen character’s pov. To me, the film was about the Cullen character’s frame of mind, friends, anxieties, emotional evolution (moreso than Chris New). But I CAN see how it could be perceived as Co-Lead. :)
Guy: I haven’t seen “Weekend”, but given its subject matter, is it possible that Cullen’s character is the more maculine type, I only ask because “Brokeback” seemed to follow that scenario with Ledger in Lead and Gyllenhaal in Supp. and I wonder if there’s a trend.
I’d say it’s pretty equal, actually. But I also think that the Chris New character is more sure of himself.
I absolutely loved this film, and doubt it’s going to be dislodged from my favourites of the year. I’m not sure if this makes sense, but I thought that both performances were such unqualified successes because they were in some way reliant on one another, which makes a nomination for one rather than both of them rather baffling. I remember thinking similarly when, as you say, Julianne Moore (in a much harder role) failed to gain any traction for The Kids Are All Right and when Ryan Gosling didn’t receive a nomination for Blue Valentine last year.
DylanS: I don’t quite understand what the characters’ relative masculinity has to do with anything, but no, the film doesn’t draw them along those lines. In any case, it’s not as if New has been classified as supporting anywhere — I was merely responding to JJ1’s suggestion.
Ben1283: That not only makes perfect sense, that’s exactly how I feel about the matter. Those two performances can’t really be judged in isolation.
Guy: I wasn’t suggesting that that kind of thing should have any impact. With the “Brokeback” analogy, I though Ledger and Gyllenhaal were both leads, but Gyllenhaal was moved to supporting because his portrayal was seen as the less masculine. This isn’t something I believe, just an observation. I’m glad to know the film doesn’t play like that at all.
I would hope Gyllanhaal being moved to supporting would have more to do with the story being told more from Ledger’s perspective, giving his character more screen time, not because the Gyllenhaal character was considered “less masculine” (which doesn’t compute with me as being true – what, just because he is the one who takes it up the a** he is less masculine? My mind is boggled as well as my intelligence offended) – Anyway, it is true that Cullen’s character has more screen time than New’s and the story is told mostly from his perspective, and the (spoiler alert) final heartbreaking shot is mostly of his facial expression. Still, I thought New was excellent, and deserves any accolades perhaps even a bit more.
I really wasn’t trying to be offensive with that observation, so I apologize if you were offended. I don’t believe that a characters masculinity should have any effect on who’s seen as supporting or lead, but I just wondered if maybe it had some sort of subconscious impact. Once again, I apologize for my poor wording.
I think it’s such a shame that Spencer is garnering more buzz than Chastain. In my opinion, her performance was light years ahead. A brilliant combination of comedy and drama!
Right. Spencer was dynamic. I always had a smile on my face with her. But I feel like Chastain brought more to her cliched role (blonde bimbo).
SJG: to call someone a “dick” for making a very valid assumption (why ridiculously good is not good enough – and, no, you didn’t allude to the other contenders being “better” than “ridiculously good” in your initial post, btw) is just plain dumb. And very uncalled for. Btw, who is of the contenders are better than ridiculously good out of the supposed contenders this year: Streep, that no one has seen? Williams or Close, that I bet you haven’t seen as well? Who?
oh, snap. :)
I still think it’s a bit premature and unnecessary to call the Best Actress Oscar Davis’s to lose at this point in time, considering that it’s only early November. She gave a lovely performance but I honestly prefer Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids and Tilda Swinton was absolutely extraordinary in We Need to Talk About Kevin and should honestly walk away with every award this season. I still think people are underestimating Michelle Williams since I believe she will be a major force once the film opens. Kate Winslet won the Oscar for a film that was unenthusiastically met by critics, but Oscar ate up. I could see the same happening for Williams (plus the fact that she’s playing one of the most famous women that has ever lived). And yes, both were backed by Harvey Weinstein. So we shall see.
Right. As much as I loved ‘The Help’, I feel like this film really needs a very careful, yet aggressive campaign to get all that it wants (Davis included).
Kate Winslet was overdue. Michelle Williams is very much a character actress in a pretty young girl’s body. Viola Davis is a now-or-never kind of deal–she’ll be the first black woman since Whoopi Goldberg to be a double Academy nominee.
Plus, I think it’s ballsy to leave off both Meryl Streep and Glenn Close in Best Actress, although I kind of like it that you have mixed it up.
I haven’t seen The Help yet (can’t imagine paying for it at anything but the dollar theatre when it gets there) but I think very highly of Chastain in Tree of Life.
I think it’s underestimated by some b/c it doesn’t build like a conventional narrative arc (like her performance in Take Shelter, for instance). But I think by constantly rolling film Malick gets to something transparent about her nature. I’m skeptical that anyone will ever get that from her again in the same way.
I admire her performance in Take Shelter, but it’s a performance. Tree of Life seems like a revelation.
I actually think Davis’ co-star Emma Stone also gives one of the best performances of the year, but she gets much less of an arc than Davis and no one is thinking she’ll get in. I kinda wish she could be campaigned for supporting; it’s not the first time that from an ensemble cast people are somewhat arbitrarily pushed supporting or lead despite not much difference in screentime.
If Davis is considered lead, then Stone is a co-lead. It’s as much Skeeter’s story as it is Aibleen’s. But from a “will they won’t they” standpoint- Stone would have a hell of a time battling it out for even a supporting nom. She has her moments, but she doesn’t give a powerhouse performance like Davis. Stone was great in Easy A and Zombieland, but The Help wasn’t her finest performance to date. She was good, but not great.
Stone is absolutely a lead in The Help. Unfortunately, I think she’s really off in the film — which isn’t easy for me to say, since you know she was my Best Actress winner last year. I just don’t think she’s giving that role any fight, any spark beyond what’s on the page.
I have to disagree with you Guy. I think the film never really builds much of a consistent or compelling arc around her the way it does for Davis, Spencer or Chastain. She’s also horribly miscast, I couldn’t buy her for a second as a loveless plain-jane, she’s far too attractive to really pull that off. Otherwise, her charisma and energy found it’s way into her poorly written character.
I thought Stone did exactly what was called-for from the script. Stellar work. Nothing nom-worthy. What I didn’t love was her hair. Blech. But it’s also true that she’s far too attractive for the role.
Stephanie Sigman should be in the mix, too. She is a revelation in ‘Miss Bala’ and I do not like her being left out!
Kudos for the O’Dowd mention. In many ways — and strangely enough, considering the overwhelmingly female-leaning presence of “Bridesmaids” — he made the film for me.
This was a fun read, Guy.
saw “Bridesmaids” again on DVD (because the gagreel and extras alone are worth the rental) and Kristin Wiig’s and Rose Byrne’s performances shine all the more on second viewing. I understand why from a political, campaign stratefy perspecyive they are opushing McCartyh and only McCarthy because they feel she is their best bet for an acting nom, but I actually think Wiig and Byrne pull of the more detailed, textured and accomplished performances. Noy that McCarthy isn’t good. They all are. It’s a damn good movie. I hope it gets a well deserved screenplay nom. Could be in the cards maybe? The Original category isn’t as chock full competitive as Adapted.
Yikes, really should have proof read before posting….sorry
Guy, in regards to your comment that Stone was your best actress winner, could you please give me the link of your article? i tried to find it but only found the “my dream oscar ballot”. :D
That’s all I have. I never named “winners,” as such. Not in print, at least.
Also, in regards to the “Tinker, Tailor” supp. actor situation. I think there best bet would be to campaign both Hardy and Cumberbatch. They’re both rising stars and most of the reviews single them (if anybody besides Oldman) out. I actually think Hardy could get in, but it would take the film being a major contender and some degree of attention being shined on “Warrior” (critics maybe?) and “Dark Knight Rises” promotion, which would do well for Oldman too.