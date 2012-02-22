The Long Shot: Don’t go to bed angry

With four days to go until the Academy Awards, we’ve reached the point in the season — indeed, given the season’s inordinate length and predictability, we’ve been there for some time — where everything that’s potentially exciting or commendable about this year’s awards can be turned against the institution behind them by sufficiently ill-tempered critics and observers.
Isn’t it kind of cool that the Best Picture winner is almost certain to be a silent, black-and-white comedy with no household names involved, and the first Oscar champ in the category from outside the US or UK? Oh, I’m sorry, it isn’t: assorted corners of the blogosphere have ruled that “The Artist” is disposable, middlebrow fluff, that the Academy is caving to the cynical philistinism of Harvey Weinstein, that voters are out of touch and un-American to boot. (Oh yeah, and Jean Dujardin is bloody Roberto Benigni all over again — because all Europeans are the same, right?)
Isn’t it great that a gifted, long-serving character actress is finally getting her due, despite belonging to a demographic minority rarely afforded such opportunities in the Hollywood mainstream? Oh, I beg your your pardon, it isn’t: certain commenters would have you believe that Viola Davis is an over-entitled fraud, using her race as a ploy to guilt AMPAS members into voting for her in an elevated supporting role. And while we’re about it, she’s directly to blame for the fact that she’s a black woman playing a maid in the film, and not the President of the United States.
Well, we can at least be happy that, at the ripe old age of 82, Christopher Plummer is set to finally receive his long-overdue Oscar statuette for a deft, witty, moving performance in an unusual independent film, right? Wrong again. His win will be a display of shameless sentimentalism on the Academy’s part, and a conservative celebration of a nobly doomed gay character, and anyway, he was way better in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Okay, he wasn’t, but how square is the Academy for not nominating that in more top categories? Well, except Best Actress, but Rooney Mara’s totally full of herself, and that shouldn’t be rewarded.
And so on and so forth. The words “you can’t please everyone” come inevitably to mind, but given that the Academy is a compromised collective of conflicting opinions, they’re equally unlikely to please themselves on an individual-by-individual basis. Is any one person pleased with the way all 119 nominee slots in this year’s Oscar list have been filled? Has that ever been the case in any year? I can’t imagine so. Yet the volume of journalistic and fan-based whinging about this year’s race seems, if you’ll forgive me, extremely loud — or perhaps it’s just set to amplify with each passing year, regardless of the films and names in contention, as the proliferation of columns, blogs and Twitter feeds devoted to the subject creates ever more outlets for venting over this or that slighted film, and this or that undeserving frontrunner — the latter often a film that extended awards buzz and eventual Oscar success tend to demote in certain critics’ estimation from mild appreciation to retroactive scepticism to outright demonization.
Given the statistical unlikelihood of the Academy’s favorite films and individual achievements aligning with our own, it’s always going to be easier to dwell on what they’ve got wrong — just as it’s always going to feel more virtuous to side against the group that preferred “How Green Was My Valley” to “Citizen Kane,” that gave Al Pacino an Oscar for “Scent of a Woman,” that never gave Alfred Hitchcock a competitive Oscar at all. Many critics feel secure when the Academy lives up to their bland expectations of their taste, and unnerved when they actually agree on something: that lovely Fiona Apple lyric, “I think he let me down when he didn’t disappoint me,” comes pithily to mind.
So it feels more heretical than it should do to say that I’m not angry with the Academy this year; indeed, I’d go so far as to say I’m moderately pleased with them. For the first time in over 20 years of Oscar-watching, almost all the frontrunners in the top categories are the contenders I’d be voting for myself if I had a ballot. (No, they’re not the ones I’d have nominated in the first place, but it’s as unreasonable to expect people to vote en masse for the likes of “Weekend” and “Margaret” as it is to denigrate those people for liking something as patently likeable as, oh, “The Artist.”)
The positives continue. They’ve assembled an unembarrassing foreign-language film list. They’ve singled out outstanding technical elements in such Oscar-disadvantaged films as “Jane Eyre” and “Drive.” They’ve adventurously reached out to both broad commercial comedy and Middle Eastern drama in the writing categories. They’ve finally let Gary Oldman past security. They’ve done okay.
I’m even, after having belatedly seen the film, sanguine about this year’s most reviled nominee. The muddled, narratively specious “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” belongs about as near a list of the year’s best films as it does a responsible-parenting seminar, but I was surprised to find just how much I admired its tonal abrasions, technical jangle and unlovable lead: it’s perhaps the most dubious film of 2011 that I still feel inclined to defend against an overwhelming critical jihad, and far from my least favorite of this year’s iffy Best Picture nominees.
I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t made my own share of complaints over the course of the season — I haven’t exactly been quiet about my dislike of putative Best Picture runner-up “The Descendants,” for starters — but perhaps because the tide of ill feeling from many of my colleagues has got so exhausting to read, I feel more inclined than usual to accentuate the positive, even if the fog of the season sometimes has me confused as to what I’m defending. Am I speaking up for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” as a movie, as an Oscar contender or as a mere variety of Oscar contender? Am I excited for “The Artist” more because I like it, or more because I like what its win suggests is possible? When the Oscar race is this far removed from one’s own personal passions, is it diplomatic or demeaning to remain invested in the outcome?
I’m wavering on the answer to all these questions, but I know I’m looking forward to Sunday — partly because the communal experience of watching the Oscars while drinking a shitload of alcohol is never without its pleasures, partly because I’m still enough of a geek to be intrigued by such up-in-the-air categories as Best Costume Design, but largely because I’m excited to see a handful of films and artists I sincerely like get a brief moment of glory before we all move on with our lives. Oh, there’s plenty to take issue with, both regarding the Academy as an institution and some of the choices they’ve made this year. But it’s late. We’re all tired. Let’s fight in the morning.
Fantastic post Guy. I whole heartedly agree but I will, ironically, give one complaint: few of the movies *excite* me. I think coming down from the “high” of last year in which I felt a lot passion for the whole TSN v. TKS debate, and loved loved a lot of other movies in contention (Inception, Swan, etc), it’s sort of weird to feel so “bleh” about most of the main movies.
But I agree that being angry or pointing out the shortcomings is silly and narrow-sighted. And the Academy is only a reflection of a confluence of factors like audience reception and critical praise, so maybe we ought to direct some of the anger at ourselves or some other group.
In any case, thanks for making me look forward again to Sunday, even if I won’t be passionately screaming at the TV at every award. Maybe I’ll just enjoy it without pressure or a horse to root for, for a change?
FYI – The Academy is having a documentary shorts/features event right now – Michael Moore is hosting, and they are showing clips of the documentary films, plus a panel with the nominated filmmakers.
Thursday night is a similar panel for Animated Feature, hosted by Patton Oswalt – starts at 7:30 PST.
[www.livestream.com]
I’m learning as much as I can about the crafts, the short films, etc. this year since the big races are so boring.
Very funny, and a unique perspective. Excellent writing, Guy.
This might be my favorite thing I’ve ever read on an awards site.
Shitting on the Academy Awards is more cliche to me now than the Academy’s own predictability. If the existence of the Oscar allows more people to see and discuss films both included and “snubbed” then I’m damn glad they exist.
Anyway, brilliant writing Guy.
Thank you for writing this.
Thanks for writing this, Guy. “The Artist” is taking such a beating over on AD that I was starting to feel like a lone wolf for actually looking forward to seeing its probable BP win on Sunday night. Like you, there are other movies I prefer that aren’t even nominated, and of the ones that are nominated I would probably vote for “The Tree of Life,” but “The Artist” is my second pick, and an unusual and worthy one, and I’m just glad to read how someone else appreciates “The Artist” as a potential BP pick. (And don’t get me started on “The Descendents,” which I didn’t much care for when I saw it and care for less the more I think about it.)
That site just seems to think that The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is going to be talked about for decades from now. I just don’t see it.
I thought The Artist was a wonderful movie and I have no problem with it winning its share of Oscars on Sunday night.
In Contention matured well moving to HitFix.
I also quit visiting Awards Daily. Just mention The Artist (or The King’s Speech… yes, they’re not over that yet) and you get killed. There’s nothing else in the World but The Social Network, Dragon Tattoo and Viola Davis (who, I believe, they think should win because it’s time for another black woman to win and not because of her perfomance).
PS: Sorry for my English (not my first language)
Incontention is exponentially more reasonable and insightful than Awards Daily. Let’s try not to drag Guy and Kris into that discussion though – they’ve been admirably above the fray – and merely voice our appreciation of a refreshingly moderate and pragmatic voice in the endlessly irrational blogosphere.
Aris: No need to apologise for your English, which is excellent. But yes, as John says, we’d prefer not to knock our colleagues. There’s room for everyone.
“The muddled, narratively specious “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” belongs about as near a list of the year’s best films as it does a responsible-parenting seminar, but I was surprised to find just how much I admired its tonal abrasions, technical jangle and unlovable lead: it’s perhaps the most dubious film of 2011 that I still feel inclined to defend against an overwhelming critical jihad, and far from my least favorite of this year’s iffy Best Picture nominees.”
AMEN.
It’s not even the worst film nominated for Best Picture in the past decade, much less a slight against the institution of film or the piss on Ground Zero that a lot of people are making it out to be.
Are the opening credits in bad taste? Sure.
Is the 9/11-centric premise and its melodramatic depiction of the events in bad taste? Debatable. I still don’t see what’s so inherently disrespectful about it.
And hey, I thought Daldry made some interesting directorial choices, and if this isn’t Sandra Bullock’s best work, it’s easily up there. And Von Sydow, Davis, Wright, and even Horn are all terrific (though Horn’s precociousness can get insanely grating, but I find that to be more a fault of the writing than anything else).
Not saying it’s the best of the year by any means, but I just don’t understand why the movie is so hated. I can get hating it because you didn’t like it, but the sheer anger and vitriol I read in some places, I don’t understand.
I’d love to hear from people who hated it passionately. I certainly respect your opinions and would love to hear them espoused.
I agree. EL&IC wasn’t great, certainly wasn’t as good as the book (although the book is not without it’s problems), but it’s certainly not the worst of this year’s nominees (oh, hey ‘The Help’, I didn’t see you there). I quite liked it overall. It’s nowhere near as bad as, say, The Blind Side. So there’s that.
I just came back from this film and was surprised by a really understated, sensitive performance from Bullock…
I didn’t hate it passionately, but I did think it was pretty close to awful. I was never convinced that any of the characters were realistic, nor that the lack of realism served a higher purpose. It’s phony from the very first minute till the end- the superhuman father, the mother who lets her son wander through the city for reasons that we find in the end define all logic – and countless scenes in between that are absolute headscratchers. I also had no emotional reaction, when clearly this was suppose to be an emotionally gut-wrenching film.
To be fair, I found My Week with Marilyn and The Descendants to be an utter and complete waste of my time too BUT they did have one saving grace, the lead performances. Marilyn was worth it for Williams’ who was magnificent and I guess I’ll give the Cloonster some credit. There was nothing, not even good ol’ Sydow, that could have saved EL&IC.
My conclusion: The Daldry is a mysterious creature who has the Academy under a spell.
Guy: I have been so frustrated with the way many of your colleagues have handled what has been a rather predictable Oscar season, and their need to scream for attention when there’s nothing to scream about. The most recent Round-up has a few perfect examples of what I’m talking about. Jeff Welles waving his arms around for attention by pretending that “The Artist” isn’t actually liked simply because he didn’t like it. The endless arguments between Sasha Stone and Scott Fienberg on Twitter that always end in both resorting to 3rd grade level name calling, not to mention Stone’s usual grating antics.
I sincerely praise you, Kris and the rest of the Hitfix/InContention staff all for the way each of you have treated the process of covering the awards race this season with a level-headedness, your colleagues could learn a thing or two from your example. There is no denying the hard work and effort of your job, but it’s also a dream job for many and a privilege that you get to do this for a living, and I admire the way you never abuse that privilege and treat the process with respect. You make it a joy coming back to this site each year and allow for such rich, engaging conversation to happen and focus on what’s really important and the common reason as to why we enjoy this site, and that’s a love and passion for film. So again, I thank you.
Come on, man, Dragon Tattoo is like the best movie of all time…
But seriously, I agree with everything in this comment. Especially that you guys “never abuse the privilege and treat the process with respect”. That’s a quality in short supply on the internet, the InContention crew have it in spades.
I too agree with everything in this comment. You guys are all fun, classy people who aren’t Sasha Stone and Jeff Wells and for that, I thank you.
Guy, even though I am in “The Artist is disposable, middlebrow fluff” group, I really enjoyed reading this article and agree with most of your points. One of your best pieces IMO.
I can’t hate on The Artist mainly because it’s such a oddball BP choice, not to mention the film is really enjoyable. However nothing will ever convince me that The Help is worthy of any Oscars, no matter how lovely the actresses are in real life.
But great writing by Guy and I agree 100% with Dylans. Quite the lovefest around here as of late.
I decided this year not to read Awards Daily and Hollywood Elsewhere. As a result, my blood pressure has stayed at a healthy level, and I’ve actually enjoyed “awards season” again. In Contention — Guy, Kris & crew — you do it right.
Oh, this is just wonderful, Guy. I am so very glad to have you and this site as a guide to a patently ridiculous, yet tragically addictive, enterprise.
“Yet the volume of journalistic and fan-based whinging about this year’s race seems, if you’ll forgive me, extremely loud.”
Honestly, it doesn’t seem all that much louder to me than usual this year. I think your perception is inevitably colored by the simple fact that you approve of this year’s overall slate of nominations more so than in years past. It’s only natural to be more cognizant of criticism leveled at the Academy when you actively disagree with much of that criticism from a merit perspective, especially as far as the Best Picture frontrunner goes. (For the record, I like “The Artist” quite a bit, though I prefer “The Descendants.”)
I agree wholeheartedly with your thesis — at least as I perceive it — that the annual ritual of skewering the Academy has almost become a matter of habit with many writers, and a tiresome one at that. But that’s just the modern critical landscape these days (besides, what else are we mere bloggers going to do?), and I can’t say that the barbs hurled at “The Artist” have been any more vitriolic than those flung toward “The King’s Speech” or “Slumdog Millionaire”. This is just the way the Oscars operate in the Internet age. To quote one of your preferred Best Picture winners of the prior decade: You can’t stop what’s coming.
Oh yeah, and Jean Dujardin is bloody Roberto Benigni all over again — because all Europeans are the same, right?
Of course they are!–especially when they use up all their English.
Stand up. Slow clap.
what guy said
+1
Just wanted to chime in and continue the praise for this well-written post and the all-around analysis the In Contention crew brings to the awards season. Your site is the only one in which I read every post consistently and although I may browse some others, I can’t help but feel they ALWAYS hate the Oscars regardless of what gets nominated or what comes away a winner which poses the question, “Why in the hell are they devoting their sites to the awards season in the first place?”
And it’s also nice to see some “praise” for Extremely Loud. I know many don’t like it, but I was sucked into the sentimentality of the whole thing and loved a whole lot about it. It’s probably my third favorite of the nominated films (if not my second favorite…I still teeter back and forth about whether I really like The Artist as much as I think I do). For those to compare it to “The Blind Side’s” nomination pains me…”War Horse” is “The Blind Side” comparable to me this year.
just the breath of fresh air I needed.
Wonderful and refreshing piece of writing. There’s plenty to say about this, but that first sentence I wrote neatly encapsulates everything.
Thanks for the wonderful article. I myself am sick and tired of reading people from all around the blogosphere blabbering about “the movie who will win but no one really liked”;
tired of reading about how 2012 will go down in history as the year when “the Academy awarded an undeserving black and white silent French movie”;
tired of reading Sasha Stone calling the season ” dull, predictable and over” just because The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (or Deathly Hallows Part 2) wasn’t nominated (let’s face it, let’s try not to have goldfish memory: hearing it being called among the nominees for best Picture would have been only slightly less surprising than hearing Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close; and Mara’s nomination itself must be regarded as something of a surprise);
and am tired of reading people trying to build a non existent fight between “the two movies about silent movies”.
Academy have done many wrong choices (in my humble opinion just to name one, A Beautiful Mind is quite simply “not award material at all”, there is nothing screaming “best picture!” in it and the direction is as competent as it is completely anonymous), but The Artist won’t be remembered among the bad, wrong choices.
“I myself am sick and tired of reading people from all around the blogosphere blabbering about “the movie who will win but no one really liked”;
tired of reading about how 2012 will go down in history as the year when “the Academy awarded an undeserving black and white silent French movie”…
I’ve resigned myself to the probability it will win maybe 7 Oscars Sunday. I’m at the 5th stage of Oscar Angst: also, strangely enough, acceptance. But the hue and cry against The Artist isn’t just a manufactured thing. People are rightly questioning the Academy’s sanity in awarding a silent movie many trinkets *in 2012*.
Where I’m drawing my line in the sand is Original Screenplay. I’m a fan of the original Star Wars trilogy, which means I also despise Woody Allen to the last strand of my DNA for his movie upsetting SW way back when. But I will root this one time for Allen here, because I can’t, I just can’t see The Artist getting screenplay. That’ll really make an organization that has had more than its share of calamity the past 8 months really look bad in the eyes of rank and file moviegoers.
There is no sanity or insanity awarding a silent movie just because it’s 2012. That would be like saying that Schindler’s List wasn’t worth his awards just because it was shot in black and white, or saying that a hand-drawn animated feature shouldn’t stand a chance just because it’s an old technique..
A silent movie in 2012 is maybe an oddity; but that has nothing to do with its intrinsic qualities or flaws.
Great post, Guy. I actually unfollowed several awards bloggers on Twitter and stopped reading comments sections because I can’t stand all the negativity. Since this was, in my opinion, a weak year for “Oscar-Type” movies, if “The Artist” wasn’t the frontrunner, everyone would just hate whatever the new frontrunner was too. And you’re right, the Academy did do a lot of things right this year. I, for one, was really excited for A Separation’s writing nomination and for Melissa McCarthy’s Best Supporting Actress nod, if only because I remember writing a comment on a site last summer about how this nomination would never happen because it’s not “the Academy’s taste.” Happy to be wrong!
Yes! Such a great piece, Guy. I’m so glad a place like InContention exists and allows such level-headed approaches to the subject at hand. I keep trying to be this eloquent about the topic, but run out of characters on Twitter. People just want to whinge and complain. Like, two black women winning the acting categories in the same year will be HISTORIC and people don’t seem to care because they want Streep to get another award for a deplorably bad film? A female-written R-rated comedy gets nominated not once, but twice, and people would rather crow “but it’s not Oscar-worthy!” Ugh. Be happy it managed to get in at all and move on.
So many people seem to have opinions on the Oscars without having anything actually interesting or new to say. I know it’s probably hard to ignore the chatter of awards seasons if you’re not a fan of it, but… well, you can’t live in a perfect bubble. As you say, as iffy as things seemed to go this year, for the most part we’ll get a bunch of fantastic and, yes, unconventional winners.
Trust me, whatever film is the perceived front-runner will find itself the target. “Why are they rewarding THE DESCENDANTS best picture when there’s a joyful French suffle” they’d say if it were the other way around. Alas, the French film will win and people are complaining it’s no longer the hip choice.
And amen to your ExL&IC bit. Not the best movie ever, but, geez, it’s better than AT LEAST two of its fellow nominees (Descendants and War Horse) and is better than stuff like “Slumdog Millionaire” which won and “Frost/Nixon” which made even less money and people still didn’t really kick a stink over (too busy complaining about another Daldry film, yes?)
Ah well. Vicious cycle.
I think Frost/Nixon gets such a raw deal these days. It was my favourite of the 2008 nominees (though not better than Wall-e and The Wrestler). It’s got a terrific script, a couple of great lead performances, great score, and it’s well directed. Sure, it probably wouldn’t have made the cut in almost any other year in the last decade, but it’s hardly an abomination.
As for the idea that “nobody really likes The Artist”. Well, I suspect when looking at that film’s IMDb page decades in the future people will not be questioning whether people liked it.
Yes yes yes! THANK YOU, Guy, for eloquently writing what has been churning around my head lately!
It always amazes me during the week leading up to the awards that the entire Oscar blogosphere seems to just throw their hands up and say, “To hell with these awards! They don’t know anything!” Seems bizarre for a group of people whose livelihood is devoted to this particular race, no?
That’s not to say that skepticism and criticism aren’t welcome, but keeping some positivity and excitement around the proceedings is a nice change of pace.
Guy, this piece was fantastic. I agree with nearly every word you said.
I too look forward to the prospect of The Artist winning on Sunday. Mostly because it’s different, I enjoyed it, and there isn’t another BP Oscar nommed movie this year that I’m overly passionate about (I had quite a few last year). And we share the same feelings on The Descendants. Blech.
And while I didn’t love EL&IC, I don’t think it’s nearly as bad as many think/say. I have spoken to more than a few casual movie-goers who absolutely loved it; felt something from it. I agree with you that some of it’s tonal abnormalities were at least interesting. And I thought the performances of Horn, von Sydow, and (to a slightly lesser extent) Bullock were very good.
I am looking forward to the Oscars and will likely enjoy most of the winners and hope to enjoy an amusing, engaging telecast. Thank again, Guy (and to all else at incontention).
Well done, sir. Much needed. Points well taken. On with the show!
Thank you. You are the rare online writer who balances love of film with astute criticism. Of course, you have also managed to nail other bloggers on their head-spinning, love-hate,”I don’t care, but I’ll die if so and so wins”, “the Oscars are everything, but the oscars are nothing” rants.
A pleasure – and privilege – to read. Can’t say that about anything else in this vein on the internet for weeks now.
Thank you, Guy – I find it kind of refreshing to visit a site which is not full of negativity and complaints and ongoing whining about this years race. And hell yeah, The Artist would be an amazing Best Picture winner!
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
I was just reading Sasha Stone’s most recent rant against The Artist, and I was thinking exactly this same thing. What a pleasure, then, to come over here and see you’ve put into words EXACTLY the sentiment that’s been growing steadily in my mind over the last several weeks.
The Artist may be perhaps one of THE most unusual BP winners (if not even nominees) perhaps ever. When has the following happened before:
Black and White? Not since Schindler’s List, and before that, not since it was still being used fairly regularly.
Silent? Not since the VERY FIRST OSCAR
Foreign? NEVER
I say that make for a pretty EXCITING Oscar season if you ask me!!!
What Guy said…
Great post. If only because it’s so refreshing. I used to love Viola and Octavia from what little work I’d seen from them, and at this point I feel like I can’t stand them… and they’ve done nothing wrong! I live in Mexico, ‘The Artist’ was just released here and I’ll be seeing it tonight, yet I’ll go in with so much bagagge I’m surprised I even want to see it. For all I know Dujardin might be an excellent actor and person, yet I only feel animosity towards him. Same for Hazanavicius.
Granted, we all CHOOSE what we read and we CHOOSE to follow all these sites and bloggers because we like the game, but gosh, sometimes the negativity is exhausting. The Academy can’t possibly please EVERYONE every year. And for every “No Country For Old Men” there will always be an “Around the World in 80 Days”. I personally can’t believe “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Social Network” and many others lost, but the guy next to me, an educated movie buff if you will, might feel exactly the opposite. Who cares?
DO. NOT. TAKE. IT. SO. SERIOUSLY.
It can get pretty intense in movie blogosphere, and yes, I’ll keep tuned. But Guy here just wrote what I believe many of us feel and cheers to that.
All things considered, even though “The Artist” isn’t my choice for best movie of the year, and it’s not even my favorite of the nominees, I think a lot of people are refusing to acknowledge that it’s really not such a “conventional” Best Picture winner as they’re claiming. The story is nothing new, that much I will grant. However, if you told me three years ago that a silent black-and-white movie made by a French director who had yet to make an American crossover and starring two leads who were not at all well known in America would win Best Picture, I probably would have had trouble believing you. Add onto that the fact that it is a COMEDY, and it’s really quite an unusual Best Picture winner. Notice how I did not say it’s a particularly unique MOVIE—as I said, I realize its fairly formulaic plot–but it is a unique Best Picture winner, and there’s a difference. Aside from being a period piece, there’s really not much about this movie that screams “Best Picture” by any conventional standards.
Besides, it was a Cannes darling, and was even considered the favorite to win the Palme d’Or at one point before the jury ultimately decided on “The Tree of Life.” It appeared on the Sight & Sound top 10 list. This is not just an “Academy movie,” and it’s kind of mind-boggling that people are calling it that.
The truth is that there are three pretty conventional Best Picture nominees in the mix this year, and those are “The Help,” “War Horse,” and (somewhat more arguably) “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” Luckily, none of those have a shot at all of winning, so the cooler-than-cool people hating on “The Artist” for being conventional should be rejoicing that at least it’s not going to one of those. I would probably even say “Hugo” is a more conventional choice for Best Picture than “The Artist,” despite being a children’s movie.
And as you eloquently suggested, why should anyone be surprised at all by the Academy picking an uplifting, “conventional” movie for Best Picture? That’s their preferred type of movie because they’re the ones that have the widest range of appeal across the Academy members. If Best Picture were only decided by the under-40 members of the Academy, it might be something different, and if it were only the over-60 members, it would probably be “War Horse,” but “The Artist” is equally likely to appeal to an 80-year-old and a 30-year-old. That’s why it’s winning.
The problem is 2011 was such a bad year for film, that Harvey Swinestein’s influence peddling reached new depths that his studio’s gonna have the BP for 2 years running. That the Academy, with its median age of 62 (thanks, LA Times for your heroic expose of AMPAS, especially its age gap; 2% of voters under 40!) is going to hand over the store to a film so fluffy, so light that the 16-Ton props from the old Monty Python tv show need to be used to weigh it down.
No, The Artist won’t be the worst BP in Oscar history, nor will it be the least-seen by the public BP Oscar winner; The Hurt Locker has those two items tied down for eternity. The fact it didn’t deserve one Oscar nom, let alone a win, only because of a groundswell to ‘let’s honor a woman for best director’ is another argument for another time. But The Artist will be bottom five in both aforementioned categories. Dujardin will be Bengini 2.0 as in he’ll never be heard from again after this. Neither will Hazanavicius. Of the nominees that made the cut, Moneyball is the far better film. Of what isn’t there, Bridesmaids.
I believe 2012 will be better, and with The Dark Knight Rises, The Hunger Games, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in the bullpen, that the Academy will be more balanced between hardcore arthouse flicks that ONLY critics like and what critics AND fans enjoy. Caveat; it will be up to TDKR, THG and Hobbit to deliver the goods, quality-wise.
But face facts; 2011 was a piss-poor year for film which can only go up from here. The ratings for the Oscar telecast will be a bloodbath; and the Grammys, of all one-off award shows, is actually going to beat the Academy this time around. You can’t have a roster like this, with films nobody cares about and nobody went to see and expect to draw another 40+ million viewers like what happened in ’09 with Avatar v. Hurt Locker. And to slog through that year’s ceremony only to see the least-seen BP winner, adjusted for inflation in American movie history win the BP prize prompted 4 million viewers to just say, we’re done with this horseshit organization.
Thank heavens this awards season is over. May Weinstein never be allow to pollute 2012’s races the way he did this year, and the year before.
May the circle be unbroken
“But face facts; 2011 was a piss-poor year for film”
Let’s first define “facts,” shall we? Extending my consideration past the very limited bracket of Academy Awards fare, I think 2011 was a pretty terrific year for film. That’s no fact, though I’d gently suggest that if The Artist is your idea of a “hardcore arthouse flick,” your horizons could stand to be expanded.
“But face facts; 2011 was a piss-poor year for film which can only go up from here.”
Except it’s the best year for film since AT LEAST 2007. And I don’t understand why people get so angry at Weinstein for doing his job and doing it well.
RRL, because Weinstein is the 1% that you hear so much of. He’d offer a drowning man a glass of water if it meant winning one more award. He’s that much of a megalomaniac. A good day for The Weinstein Company is a bad day for the 99% of the rest of us moviegoers.
2012 is definitely looking up. Maybe the Times will have humbled AMPAS enough that they’ll at least give a cursory look-see to populist fad that may also hit it big with critics, too. And Guy, I’m very comfortable to call The Artist a art house film. It hasn’t played in more than 1005 theaters in its run. It will eke its way over $30m by this weekend. If this movie is so darned good, why not expand it into 2500-3000 screens? Because Harv met resistance from theater owners who surmise that a French silent, B/W movie in 2012 would keep folks away in droves?
To the original poster: I have my doubts that The Dark Knight Rises will be an Oscar-calibre film.
Does that make me a bad person?
RRL: “Except it’s the best year for film since AT LEAST 2007.”
For those who attend big-ticket movie festivals, I’m sure it was. Not for those in the proverbial trenches, however. I think there could’ve been a simple solution that would have ix-nayed all the grief The Artist is getting. Take a page from BAFTA: Add a category for Best International Film, and put movies like The Artist in there, instead of BP.
“To the original poster: I have my doubts that The Dark Knight Rises will be an Oscar-calibre film.
Does that make me a bad person?”
Heck, no. It’s just I trust Christopher Nolan implicitly. He delivered with The Dark Knight and Inception in spades. Oscar hates his living guts, though. He’s too cerebral, his movies are far too popular for their film festival tastes. Nevertheless, IMO Nolan will close out the Batman trilogy epically. He’s got Oscar nominees and winners out the wazoo in front and behind the camera. That alone makes 2012 something to look forward to :)
“Take a page from BAFTA: Add a category for Best International Film, and put movies like The Artist in there, instead of BP.”
I’m not sure what category or awards ceremony you’re thinking of, but it’s not BAFTA. (In case you’ve forgotten, The Artist won their Best Picture award.)
But seriously? You think all non-American films should be relegated to a single ghetto category? That’s just sad.
My bad on the Best Intl Film award; the BAFTAs instead have best picture and then best British film. I had it backwards and I apologize .
“The problem is 2011 was such a bad year for film”
I’ve read this type comment every single year since I started following the Oscar race on the Internet.
Guy, I just want to join the general tide here and say thank you for a wonderful article. It was really focused, very smart, and needed to be said. Bravo.
I’ve enjoyed this year’s Oscar season. I don’t think any of the nominated films is a totally great film (although The Tree of Life comes close), but I don’t much mind what wins, and I certainly don’t mind if it’s The Artist. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I suspect I’ll enjoy it next time I see it too. On balance this year, I think the Academy did well.
But more to the point, I agree with what you say about people’s attitudes to the season. I gave up minding about the Academy’s choices a long time ago. I always love the Oscars, for the sport, the game, the selection, the category fraud (well, not the fraud itself, but the debates around it). If there’s something in the mix that I particularly love, then it’s a bonus. Life is fun when it’s the Oscars!
Delighted to say it Guy. Your writing style is (finally) getting shit-sharp. Top read. RayL
Thanks. I’m sorry you weren’t enjoying my writing more before now, but glad if I’ve brought you round.
I am going to be deeply annoyed on Sunday night because The Artist is going to win more Oscars than it deserves.
OK, fine, I sympathize, but you don’t seem to have even considered what Guy had to say.
It’s strange. This is the first year in many, that I have no favourites I really are for at Oscar night. I would be happy for Lubezki, Brad Pitt or A Seperation – but that’s about it. No disproportionate passion or anger for film X or person Z – For a change, it’s relaxed and quite enjoyable again.
I meant “…I really care for…”