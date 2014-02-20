The Long Shot: ‘Gravity,’ ’12 Years a Slave’ and a little less conversation

Admittedly, Oscar season never felt half as long when it wasn’t part of my profession to cover it — and to think there was a time when the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ awards would simply pass right by me — but it’s increasingly hard to believe we once put up with it all the way until late March (or even early April, in some extreme years). The internet has doubtless egged on the speedier expenditure of Oscar-related conversation, exhausting relevant points of argument from as early as September.
Now, nearly six months after “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” were unveiled within days of each other to equal but differing flavors of acclaim — only the latter inspiring immediate, instructive “call off the Best Picture” race proclamations, not necessarily to its benefit — that conversation has essentially circled back to those two films, still standing sturdy of the the frontrunners and totem titles of the season. Arguably, the race has taken fewer detours than usual.
Only “American Hustle,” for a few frisky weeks, looked a feasible spoiler: whether you believe that its chances were deflated by the curiously hostile awards-media backlash to the film, or implausibly trumped up by that same media contingent to begin with, or both, says something about distraction we crave (only to sometimes furiously reject) in a season defined by upfront heavyweights. (As for the cynics who insisted in the early winter that “Saving Mr. Banks” would be the cream-puff contender that wound up taking it all, they were speaking more out of contempt for the Academy than any considered appraisal of the film or the race.)
The relative impermeability of this two-horse race hasn’t made for unexciting watching — indeed, I’d go so far as to say that for the first time since the 2006 Oscars, the Best Picture race isn’t at all easy to call at this late stage. (No, Academy, no one’s buying your own revisionist history that “The Hurt Locker” was a surprise victor.) From that wild PGA tie to “Slave’s” fragile, last-minute victories at the Globes and BAFTAs, it’s been a tense, teasing duel between two hefty, even-matched and vastly contrasting rivals; that’s something to celebrate even if neither film is your idea of the year’s best.
But if the race itself has been compelling, the same does not go for the conversation it has prompted. As is customary in the blogosphere when a contest comes down to two candidates, banal polarities are enforced: in all too many discussions, a vote for one film is a vote against the other, and heaven forbid you should support both. Depending on whom you read, one film is major and the other minor; one is magic and the other homework; one is art and the other product. Whichever one the Academy selects supposedly says any number of things about the industry and its priorities – the simple notion that it produced at least two excellent films in one year not among them.
That’s par for the course, whether the perceived divide is one of might versus right (the irresistible David-and-Goliath narrative of “The Hurt Locker” versus “Avatar”) or youth versus conservativism (“The Social Network” versus “The King’s Speech”). What’s interesting about this year’s face-off, however, is that however much journalists try to simplify it, there’s no consensus as to what the stakes in this contest actually are, or which faction is more fashionable.
That’s in large part because neither film strictly adheres to the conventions of so-called “Oscar bait.” Some might say “12 Years a Slave” fits the bill, given that its a weighty, handsomely produced drama about a critical period in American history. But just as many would argue that its visceral physical violence, its complex politics of looking and its still-unusual racial composition make it far from an easy choice for the Academy – most conventional Oscar bait, after all, doesn’t come from directors as thorny and avant-garde in their origins and sensibility as Steve McQueen.
Some might say “Gravity” instead represents the more typically Oscar-friendly option – the lavishly crafted, star-driven, sentiment-loaded studio blockbuster that shows off the industry’s technical advancements to dazzling effect, while also demonstrating the singular vision of a foreign artist Hollywood has come to embrace as its own. That’s a lot of boxes ticked, but others would counter that “Gravity” actually represents quite a leap for Academy voters, who mostly haven’t, er, gravitated toward mass genre entertainment in recent years, and may find Alfonso Cuaron’s deliberately disorienting spectacle a little too cutting-edge for comfort. (Others cite a bias against sci-fi within Academy ranks, the relevance of which point depends on how you define science fiction – it’s a contemporary astronaut thriller, not “Dune” – and how rigidly you stick precedent in your Oscar analysis. After all, a decade ago, no fantasy film had ever won Best Picture… until one did.)
That leaves us, then, with a race that can be interpreted in any number of ways, before and after the final outcome. Will a “Slave” victory be a pioneering victory for abrasive art film, black cinema and fractious revisionist history, or a safe retreat into the unimpeachable prestige territory of period drama? Will a “Gravity” victory be a insular demonstration of Hollywood self-celebration, or a forward-looking endorsement of boundary-pushing artistry? Is the Academy confronting the past or investing in the future? Given the possibility of the final vote democratically dividing the top races between them, might they wind up doing both, or committing to neither? These are the conflicting reasons this year’s Best Picture race isn’t just suspenseful, but genuinely intriguing, and its contenders deserve better than merely being rhetorically pitted against each other.
Meanwhile, the other seven nominees deserve better than also-ran acknowledgement. (Disagreement may still linger as top the merits of the expanded Best Picture field, but it has resoundingly failed in one area: increasing the number of nominees hasn’t made the final stretch any more competitive.) Between the past-future spectrum of the frontrunners lie a couple of films – “Her,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” even “Philomena” – that their most ardent supporters believe speak expressly to the social, economical and/or political present. Yet they, too, wind up cornered into petty arguments with a shelf-life the expires punctually on March 2 – there can hardly be much more said about “Wolf” versus “American Hustle” at this point, yet both films still seem ripe for ideological picking on their own terms.
Naturally, we all have our favorites; cometh the hour, there’s one film we’ll be rooting for a little bit harder than the others. My own favorite film of 2013 is one of the frontrunners, which is an entirely unfamiliar position for this reinvigorated Oscar geek. But it seems to me that there’s much to gain from this year’s race even if my horse loses; the implications of any outcome this year are richer than our personal value judgments. Let’s keep the conversation bigger than the contest.
I do believe that 12 Years a Slave fits the bill as an Oscar movie. I don’t think its “visceral physical violence” or racial composition would make it a particularly unusual winner, either. Oscar history has plenty of winners containing one or both of these elements. However, I do agree that Steve McQueen’s resume is dissimilar to those of past Best Picture directors.
The ceremony may be a nailbiter this year. First truly competitive year I’ve seen, and I’ve been closely watching since at least 2008.
It would be the first Best Picture winner about the black experience. It would be a groundbreaking winner from a racial point-of-view.
Brilliant essay. As always, Guy.
Well said, Guy. It’s nice to see a level-headed and thoughtful piece about this amidst a swarm of unnecessary and over the top jabs at these films. Assuming that 12 Years a Slave or Gravity wins, I think either will make it the strongest film to win Best Picture since No Country for Old Men.
The general consensus that seems to be forming is that “12 Years a Slave” is the frontrunner for Best Picture by a hair, while Cuaron is the frontrunner for Best Director by a mile. If we do indeed get a split year (which I’m still not so sure we will, contrary to popular opinion), I’m surprised more people aren’t making a bigger deal about the fact that the Academy has a chance to have the first black Best Director winner and are presumably going to pass on the opportunity even though his film is possibly winning Best Picture. I’m not trying to make everything about race (although given the content of “12 Years a Slave,” it would be foolish to deny that there are racial factors at play), but I truly believe that the only reason people aren’t making a big deal about this is because the person he’s presumably going to lose the Oscar to will be the first Hispanic Best Director winner in history.
Still, “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” are both very much “auteur films,” so it just doesn’t feel right that either of them could win Best Picture without winning Best Director. I may be ignoring the writing on the wall, but I still think Picture and Director are going to the same movie this year. I just haven’t made up my mind which one that will be.
If it’s going to both, it’ll surely be Gravity. There are too many problems with McQueen’s direction.
I’m sorry but winning Director because of race is bad. Cuaron is steamrolling awards so far because he’s simply the best. His work is groundbreaking and nobody touches him and giving award to McQueen for reason that has nothing to do with quality of work would be shameful. McQueen should apologize and give Oscar back if, God forbid, political pressure to vote politically correct “historical moment” results in an upset.
I also don’t understand people who want such a nice charming humble man like Cuaron to suffer a shock at the Oscar night. After winning every important Director awards, losing Oscar would be simply terrible and sure-fire backlash against upsetter, making history or not. Heck, history would only fuel the backlash because it has nothing to do with quality of work.
I’m backing Cuaron too, but “because he’s simply the best” is a pretty meaningless argument to those who, well, don’t think he is. Plenty of people rate McQueen’s achievement entirely on its own merits, so to assume that a win for him would be entirely racially motivated is both disrespectful and vapid.
@Guy I’m merely reacting to this “I’m surprised more people aren’t making a bigger deal about the fact that the Academy has a chance to have the first black Best Director winner and are presumably going to pass on the opportunity even though his film is possibly winning Best Picture.” Any time there’s a call for awarding McQueen because he’s black, I speak against it. I don’t care about anyone’s race or gender because doing a good job is all that should matter. However, it seems to me that desperation to secure 12YS win is getting the best out of some fans who are now trumping “make history by awarding McQueen’s race” card because they don’t seem to have other argument against Cuaron’s sweep up until this point. Plus, when Cuaron fanboys retort that Cuaron would make history as the first Mexican Director I go berserk even more because Cuaron’s work is so undeniable that he doesn’t need Mexican card to improve his standing. Bringint it up undermines his well-deserved winning streak.
I think you misunderstood what I was saying. I never said race SHOULD be a factor or that McQueen should win because he’d be the first black director to do so. All I said was that I’m surprised it’s not a looming controversy that we might be getting the first Best Picture winner made by a black filmmaker but he might not be winning Best Director. I meant that as a good thing that there’s not some big controversy behind this. Frankly, I don’t want McQueen to win, because I think there are others in the category whose films are better. I only meant that this COULD be a controversy, and the fact that it’s not is a relief. I also didn’t say Cuaron’s pending win was about race. I only pointed it out because I think McQueen losing the award *might* be viewed as a controversy if he were losing it to a white filmmaker. That is all.
@Edwin Sorry for misunderstanding.
Whichever film wins (and I agree on the two frontrunners), I find the marketing campaign for “12 Years” to be a bit off-putting.
The ads read, “It’s Time”…for what? A film about the black experience, a film from a black director? What, exactly? Seems to play on “liberal guilt” a little heavily (Hollywood opposes slavery and is sorry for GWTW) and we won’t know until March 2nd whether the tactic worked.
I’m rooting for 12 Years a Slave but I completely agree with you about this.
It’s an off-putting campaign for sure. Race issues were awarded with Crash. So 12YS isn’t as due for a win as sci fi Gravity since sci fi never won anything (fantasy ROTK and horror SotL won Picture but not sci fi). Hollywood makes tons of cash from sci fi and finances important movies like 12YS off that money. So it really sucks that whenever sci fi is nominated, some important or quirky movies (and every year has them) that was made thanks to tentpole money wins over sci fi contender. The time to break that last barrier is now.
I think this is some of the finest writing you’ve ever done. A brilliant condensation of this year’s peculiar race between two films that, like you, I think would be excellent, exciting BP winners.
Thanks!
Gravity isn’t any more “science fiction” as most people define the genre than The Right Stuff or Apollo 13. Especially when you consider the alternate term “speculative fiction”.
I agree.
Neither The Right Stuff nor Apollo 13 were science fiction movies because their plots were not fiction. Gravity is science fiction.
This is why I said “as most people define the genre”. There’s nothing outside our current technology or science that happens in the picture, unless you count Stone’s own hallucination. This separates it from true science fiction works like Avatar, Inception, District 9, Stat Wars, Planet Of The Apes etc.
Just because a film takes place in space doesn’t make it science fiction, any more than if it took place underwater or on land. The presence of technicians or “science” isn’t really enough.
There is nothing embarrassing about awarding sci fi so sci fi movies should not try to play-pretend something else in order to win. Sci fi is long overdue for wins. There are many sci fi masterpieces and Gravity win will not look bad in retrospect, but another “important” movie win will because that sort wins all the time. Every year has some human rights whatever thing that is “due”. Best Picture win won’t change human rights situation. So what’s the point? OTOH, awarding a genre that is one of the most lucrative for the industry would change something in the industry. Not to mention that Gravity is also a movie with a strong female lead although this type is almost exclusively reserved for men. Take a look at this: one-man shows have been Castaway, Buried, 127 Days, All Is Lost, I Am Legend (first half is all Will Smith and his dog). I’m sure there are more. OTOH, how many mainstream movies of that kind had a female lead. Gravity and…? This movie can help surge of female-led movies that aren’t romcoms. So it is important in more ways than one.
The main problem for “12 Years” in my opinion is not the violence (there have been a lot of pretty violent Oscar winners in the past), but it´s downbeat mood. I personally love downbeat films, but the Academy almost always prefers films that gives them a good (or more precisely: cathartic) feeling. “Gravity” would fit that bill.
Besides that, I believe that both “12 Years” and “Gravity” would be very respectable choices – much better than last years winner.
And last but not least, great article and good statement, Guy!
Glad you enjoyed the piece. You don’t think the resolution of 12 Years a Slave is at all cathartic?
No, not really. Compare this to Schindlers List, for example: There you see all the people that have been saved in the end, in “12 Years” even the reunion of Solomon with his family is somehow depressive, because you see all the years being lost. It´s a loss that cannot be satisfied. And the audience is being informed in the epilog that no slave trader or owner responsible for Salomons suffer (and the suffer of many others) had to face a trial. No justice here, no cathartic feeling for the audience – this film feels like an open wound, a tough pill to swallow. I´m not saying it can´t win Best Picture, but I would say “Gravity” looks like a more likely (and conventional) choice.
“Million Dollar Baby” and “No Country for Old Men” (especially) aren’t downbeat? The Academy has gone there.
As others have already said, this was a terrific write up that encapsulates exactly the feeling that I (and obviously many other Oscar geeks) have been feeling for the past few months but have been unable to articulate: that there is no reductive, simple, straight-forward “front-runner vs. 2nd place competition” this year and how incredibly invigorating that is. Oscar season usually is about going through the motions until the inevitable (and inevitably frustrating) conclusion, but this year there doesn’t seem to be that feeling (at least for me.) Not just that the Best Picture winner is really hard to call, or that there could be a “split” between picture/director, but b/c there isn’t a concrete narrative for the season (as you’ve so succintly put it) and that has kept me much more intrigued with how it will all play out, even if the season is lasting longer than the past couple of years. Basically, I’m not bored yet, and that hasn’t happened for me at this point in the Oscar season for a very long time.
I also like what you said that it often feels like the narrative for nominated films begins when they premiere and ends once the ceremony is over – reducing the shelf-life to only about 6 months and then afterwards to never give it much thought. I think that is such a true statement (which is also quite sad to think about), and I wonder if such a thing is possible this year if there hasn’t been a consensus formed yet about “what it all means.” Thankfully, both films are very substantial this year, and I happen to mostly like both of the frontrunners (Gravity is my favorite film of the year, but I would definitely put 12YAS in my top 50 of the year,) so watching it all play out will not be torture. And then watching it all play out after the ceremony is over will actually be really fun.