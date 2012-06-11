The Long Shot: Searching for sleepers in the Oscar guessing game

After three peaceful months in which the “O” word was among the furthest things from my mind — even at Cannes, where unusually few films sparked such speculation — the distant-but-not-invisible threat of the 2012 awards season entered my consciousness in a number of ways this week.
First, before a screening of the emphatically not Oscar-bound “Rock of Ages” (hey, I don’t mean that as a slight), my usual no-trailers policy was involuntarily broken as Warners subjected me to gorgeous glimpses of “The Great Gatsby” and “The Dark Knight Rises”… and as much as the moviegoer in me got excited, I’d be lying if I said my mind didn’t wander to their intriguingly uncertain awards prospects. The next day, I had only myself to blame to raising the subject. After seeing Sarah Polley’s wonderful “Take This Waltz,” due for US release later this month, I foolhardily tweeted that it feels like a viable Oscar play for Michelle Williams — only to wish I hadn’t said anything as numerous followers replied with their skepticism.
Then, as if unwittingly punishing me for these tentative steps, Kris suggested that we finally dust the cobwebs from our Contenders pages and get the 2012 Oscar predictions under way. With the 85th Academy Awards ceremony still, reassuringly, over eight months away, it may seem absurdly early to start drawing up charts, but we’re far from the first site to do so. And as I spent the weekend wallowing in names and titles I haven’t seen and of which, frankly, I have only the dimmest knowledge, the words “TOO SOON” still flashed in big red capitals in my brain.
As Kris will point out in his introductory column, you can count on a vast number of the predictions to your right being wrong. This or that year-end prestige production will inevitably disappoint; this or that middleweight contender will inevitably have longer legs than we’re currently imagining. Until we — and by “we,” I don’t just mean those of us in cosseted festival environs — see the movies, we’re doing little more than pinning assorted tails on donkeys.
Even within this distinctly scattershot game, however, there’s a range of strategic approaches. Many pundits opt for the tack that a major prestige hopeful is innocent until proven guilty, predicting a nomination in every conceivable category, and waiting for critical, commercial or precursor stumbles to dictate otherwise. It’s the safest way to play the game, particularly with the widened Best Picture category allowing films far more room for error: last year, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” and “War Horse” scraped top nominations despite a tepid reception and significant precursor shut-outs.
While the first year of the enlarged Best Picture field pretty much obeyed the Academy’s wish for more populist and genre fare at the expense of more obvious contenders — hello, “District 9” and “The Blind Side,” goodbye, “Invictus” and “Nine” — the years since have proved it to be more of a safety net for falling Oscar-bait. Following this wisdom, widely presumed frontrunners like “Lincoln” and “Les Misérables” would have to bomb pretty hard with critics and audiences alike not to figure in the final lineup.
Which is not to say, however, that it’s necessarily correct to predict them as frontrunners. When drawing up such long-lead prediction lists, I’ve always favored a different tactic: anticipating upsets as well as inevitabilities, guessing potential underachievers and identifying potential sleepers. It’s as spotty a clairvoyant process as any — I may have struck gold by predicting Oscar success for “The Artist” last summer, but didn’t believe in “The King’s Speech” for far too long the year before — but no less enjoyable for it.
Which is why you might notice certain films featuring more prominently in Kris’ Contenders pages than in mine. (Like last year, we’ve split them 50-50, but have swapped some categories to keep us on our toes.) He, sensibly, sees little reason to bet against glittering prestige titles like “Anna Karenina” and “Les Mis” — but with little more than gut feel to go on, I’m not sure either film will live up to expectations in this regard. Neither of us is right or wrong at this stage: “too obvious” is a phrase that comes up a lot in this game (certainly in mine), but sometimes, as “The King’s Speech” taught us after bluffing behind “The Social Network” for most of the season, the most obvious answer is eventually the correct one.
Betting against frontrunners, however, usually requires a reserve team of alternative contenders to field in their place. (Do forgive the tortuously mixed sports metaphor here.) Those can be tricky to pick out — a sleeper, by definition, isn’t easily seen coming — and while I again got lucky with “The Artist” last year, I have more than enough doomed predictions for the likes of “Made in Dagenham” and “The Informant!” to remind me that most little engines that could, in fact, couldn’t.
There’s plenty of time yet for the underdog challengers to announce themselves — after all, in June 2008, “Slumdog Millionaire” was still headed for straight-to-DVD obscurity — but this year, they’re harder to spot than usual. Unlike last year, Cannes didn’t launch too many potential Oscar stories — unless you read Harvey Weinstein downplaying the chances of cheery Aussie export “The Sapphires” as a diversionary tactic. However, ecstatic audience response (and a further brace of trophies) confirmed what Sundance had already announced: that the Searchlight-backed “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is shaping up as a feisty indie contender, with 8-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis (start practicing that name, Mr. Sherak) poised to break an age record in the Best Actress race.
The universally reverent critical response to Palme d’Or winner “Amour,” meanwhile, set it up as this year’s “A Separation” — i.e. the foreign-language favorite that brooks no argument. Ironically, that sets it up even more comfortably in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories, both ruled by reasonably cosmopolitan voting branches, than in Best Foreign Language Film, where the question of which country will even submit it remains.
With the familiarly austere “Amour” nonetheless ranking as Michael Haneke’s most accessible film to date, foreign-language experts Sony Pictures Classics even have a chance of breaking into Best Picture, a category that has shamefully remained a wholly English-language zone through its three years of expansion. You’ll notice its broadly acclaimed leads in our Best Actor and Actress charts, too, though Sony may have a better international hopeful in that area with crossover star Marion Cotillard in “Rust and Bone” — the film didn’t get quite the push it might have hoped for out of Cannes. But her superb performance as a disabled whale trainer will benefit from the typically male focus of most of the supposed big-league studio contenders.
Indeed, Best Actress currently looks the most indie-friendly of the major categories — a situation already leading some observers to label it a “weak” field, however strong the individual performances in play might be. Sundance has been a generous feeder for this category in recent years — since 2008, Melissa Leo, Carey Mulligan, Gabourey Sidibe, Annette Bening, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Williams have all started their awards trails a year ahead of time at the January fest — and this year looks to be no different, with Wallis and Helen Hunt (in the retitled “Six Sessions”) both having received a significant head start in Utah. (Fingers crossed that Hunt gets to shake off the “one-and-done” disdain that surrounds her unfairly maligned 1997 win for “As Good As It Gets.”)
With both Sundance ladies, as well as their respective vehicles, likely to receive a lot of help from Fox Searchlight, my prediction of a third consecutive nomination for Williams in the Magnolia-backed “Take This Waltz,” which hasn’t amassed a storm of buzz since bowing at Toronto last year, might seem a little optimistic, particularly with seemingly baity work from Keira Knightley and Laura Linney waiting to pounce. (That Williams’s performance kicks last year’s nominated “My Week With Marilyn” turn into next week is, regrettably, a secondary concern.)
Still, this early stage of the game is the best time to take note of the worthy and potentially Academy-friendly work that we have seen — with many months yet to get caught up in heavyweight uncertainties, seeing the trees for the forest isn’t always a bad thing. I’ve often been surprised by the staying power of a modest first-half possibility: “Away From Her,” say, or last year’s Best Actor lurker “A Better Life.” A nomination for Liam Neeson in “The Grey?” Absurd, sure — but given what we know at this point, no less absurd than predicting Best Picture for “Lincoln.” Have fun.
Check out Kris’ broad, per-studio rundown of the upcoming awards season here and, of course, enjoy devouring our Contenders section here.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
If I never hear the words “weak” and “Best Actress” in the same sentence again, it will be too soon. How long has it been since the category truly seemed bereft of contenders? The last time I can remember was 2005, yet the category is inevitably pinned with that distinction every year.
Indeed — an annual bugbear for me. And even 2005’s race didn’t have to be as feeble as the Academy eventually made it: I’ll never know what happened with Joan Allen that year.
I agree with everything said. And I also think that 2005 had some gems (that a Guy said, were neglected come Oscar time). Knightley and Huffman were great. But I would also have added the likes of Vera Farmiga (DttB), Qorianka Kilcher (The New World), Emily Blunt (I forget the title, something about Summer), Judi Dench (Ladies in Lavender), Gwyneth Paltrow (Proof), Naomi Watts (King Kong), Zhang (Geisha), etc..
*Guy, not “a Guy”
Well, you couldn’t have added ALL those. Five slots, after all. ;)
I think you mean My Summer of Love. And while Blunt is very good in it, you’re forgetting Natalie Press, whose movie it really is.
Ha, no, all of them couldn’t fit into 5 slots. I should have been clearer. I meant that there was a wealth of stellar performances that could have been in that particular top 5 that was considered “weak”.
And yes, ‘My Summer of Love’, thank you!
I happened to think last year was quite a strong year for leading ladies, even though they ended up going with a boring, usual choice in Meryl Streep (who should have won her third Oscar for either Adaptation or Julie & Julia).
The two performances that really stood out to me were Charlize Theron (Young Adult), who was snubbed but very much in the running, and Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), whom I was glad to see sneak in.
What about the great Nicole Kidman in “Paperboy”?
Um, I like the performance a great deal, but did the film’s reception at Cannes somehow pass you by?
Anyway, look again — she’s on the Contenders chart in Supporting Actress.
So guy… what are the chances of Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part II getting some Oscar nominations. Its the last film in the series. Do you think the Academy will finally nominate it in order to acknowledge the entire series?
(I hope you all take this in jest).
Well, Kristen Stewart IS having a big year.
How long will you purposely avoid theatrical trailers and teasers? I thought it was temporary thing.
It’s not temporary — I just decided at some point that I’m happier avoiding them, and experiencing films completely cold. It’s not always possible, of course.
Do you watch the trailers after the movies just to check out how the film’s marketing was packaged?
Sometimes, yes — depending on how interested I am in the movie.
Guy, did you like Prometheus?
Believe it or not, I haven’t seen it yet. Missed the press screenings while I was out of the country, and have promised to see it with a friend who hasn’t had a free night yet. I can wait.
I look forward to your response on the film in Twitter (especially Fassbender’s spellbinding performance.) I hope you enjoy it with your friend – I saw it with a major Alien fanboy friend of mine, and his amped up anticipation was so infectious that I ended up being just as excited to see it as he was LOL.
I’m also very curious, Guy. I thought it was very good; exciting, gripping, creepy, etc.. But Kris and others weren’t high on it. And I’m curious to see where you line-up. :)
Don’t mean to be presumptuous, but from watching it and following Guy and his reviews throughout this years – don’t expect a good responce.
A very thorough and well-written rundown of the process for making early in the year predictions. I hope some of them come into fruition (although many will not.) As long as Mirror Mirror stays in that best costume design category all the way until the Oscar ceremony next year, then I will be a happy camper. :^D
Good writing, as always. I’m thinking 2013 is the year for The Master, and I mean PTA!
With more than five nominated movies for Best Picture it is very unlikely that a director will be nominated for a movie not nominated for Best Picture. So unless Amour lands a Best Picture nomination (are 10% of the votes for the movie possible?), Haneke will have to be content with a screenplay nomination, and possible win.
There are only four first-time nominees in your acting categories, and there are never so few first-timers. There are usually twice as many. In fact, in the last 30 years there have never been less than 6 new names announced, and the average in the last 10 years is 10.
“There are only four first-time nominees in your acting categories, and there are never so few first-timers.”
Every year, without fail, WITHOUT FAIL, someone takes a look at our ridiculously early predictions, crunches the “first-timer” numbers and has something to say about how they don’t add up.
I’m glad you felt compelled to do the research there, but it’s June.
Was Three Colours Red among the top ten Best Picture vote-getters of 1994? Vera Drake in 2004? The Last Temptation of Christ in 1988? Perhaps, but very likely not. I’m not denying that the odds don’t favour a lone Best Director nominee under the new system, but to eliminate the possibility is silly. The Tree of Life probably only narrowly managed a Best Picture nod this year, after all, but was in the directors’ top five. These things are elastic.
And yes, there probably will be more first-time nominees than we’re currently predicting. Care to tell us who they’re going to be?
Ironically, the films with lone Director nods (Three Colors: Red, United 93, Diving Bell and the Butterfly, i.e.) turn out to be better films than those nominated for Best Picture…
The only thing I can complain about on your predictions is John Carter’s Visual Effects potential. No way a movie that bombed that badly and had such awful special effects (this isn’t just my opinion, but the topic of many an article). Also, I have this sinking feeling that The Avengers is going to go home without a nod. If Captain America: The First Avenger, which featured gorgeous cinematography, stunning effects, great makeup, lavish costumes and art direction, and a splendid musical number can’t get in anymore, why should this piece of overstimulated trash?
“No way a movie that bombed that badly and had such awful special effects (this isn’t just my opinion, but the topic of many an article) gets in.”
“I have this sinking feeling that The Avengers is going to go home without a nod. If Captain America: The First Avenger, which featured gorgeous cinematography, stunning effects, great makeup, lavish costumes and art direction, and a splendid musical number can’t get in anymore, why should this piece of overstimulated trash? ”
Because The Avengers is a phenom – and a critically praised one at that.
Also, I’d like you to pint us to some articles bashing JC’s FX.
Visual Effects is Kris’s category, so you should direct your query to him.
Personally, I thought the effects were among the least of John Carter’s problems.
A lot of the effects in John Carter worked quite well. Still, it’s #5, and I couldn’t bring myself to chalk Prometheus up there.
Take This Waltz has already been released On Demand, so isn’t it already disqualified?
It got a one-week qualifying release before it went On Demand
I’m usually a Michelle Williams and Sarah Polley defender but I cannot get on board with Take this Waltz. Her performance is okay, sure… but I felt like she was playing Cindy from Blue Valentine but much less effectively. Maybe it’s because she’s once again the frustrated partner but she was much less compelling and interesting in Take this Waltz. I was bored to tears, her wig was horrible, and I didn’t find Rogen and her to have a believable relationship. In fact, Rogen was the stand out in the film… mostly because he was playing the straight guy instead of goofy side kick for once. Her best work remains Blue Valentine.
Best movies I’ve seen from the start of the year are The Deep Blue Sea, The Grey and Kill List. The latter two have NO chance – way too genre-orientated, but if Rachel Weisz can get in for her astonishing performance I will be satisfied. At least critics are on her side – the film is an 82 on metacritic!
(now watch as they give all their awards to Meryl Streep in Great Hope Springs)
And Guy I can see your doubt towards Hooper and Les Miserables (I found King’s Speech completely dull) – but I think Joe Wright’s proving to be quite the talented director? I always feel he’s going to break out in the director field at the academy some day – and this creative rejigging of Anna Karenina might be the ticket to do it! Just my thoughts.
I’m not denying Joe Wright’s talent. Predictions have nothing to do with that!
I do think you need to take into account talent if you are to predict if they have a shot at awards? Last two period films he’s done shows he does them well and in an accessible way, and both as you know garnered nominations. Anyway that’s just my logic. I could all in likelihood fail like The Soloist I suppose.
“I do think you need to take into account talent if you are to predict if they have a shot at awards?”
That’s sweet, but look at the number of gifted filmmakers passed over by the Academy year after year in favour of lesser talents.
Meanwhile, yes, both Wright’s previous period pieces garnered nominations — none of them for him. What’s your point, exactly?
I don’t understand the profound love for Michelle Williams. She is not versatile, and she always portrays the same painfully depressing characters. To be fair, Michelle was good in Brokeback Mountain, but all her performances are similar to her acting turn in Dawson Creek. I can’t watch a Williams’ tv interview because she is unbelievably insecure and uncomfortable- the same character traits I see in all her past performances. Michelle didn’t deserve the Oscar nomination for My Week With Marilyn ( Charlize Theron deserved the nom for Young Adult ) . I didn’t buy her , not one moment , as Ms. Monroe. Williams didn’t pull-off Marilyn’s sex appeal , her charisma ( Michelle has no charisma) , nor her mannerisms.
Well, that’s us told.
Charlize deserved it yes, but how fun is it to say that an alum from Dawson’s Creek (fun as it was, great it was not) is a 3-time Academy Award nominee?
I always appreciate it when a TV vet transitions successfully into film and is either nominated for and/or wins the Oscar ala:
Michelle Williams
George Clooney
Mo’Nique
Helen Hunt
Melissa McCarthy
Kristen Wiig
etc…
Hi Guy,
I’ve thanked Kris, so I’ll do the same for you. Fantastic set of predictions (and great article) that’s certainly got me interested in seeming some films I hadn’t previously considered.
I was wondering if the current lack of baity biopics in the lead actress category means there might be an opening for Amanda Seyfreid in “Lovelace”. I know there’s no distribution yet, and Seyfried’s back catalogue is spotty at best, but with oscar winning documentarians at the helm and the porn-star to crusading feminist arc might it surprise or at least get some indie spirits favour?
Great article and predictions. Phew, a lot of work must go into these.
There’s a number of Adapted Screenplays in your list that I thought were original, such as BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD and THIS IS 40. I know HYDE PARK ON HUDSON is based on real events, but the IMDB listing doesn’t suggest any source material, so I assumed that was Original too.
I understand that THE DARK KNIGHT RISES and THE AVENGERS are ‘Adapted’ because they are based on existing characters, even if they are not necessarily adapted from an existing comic book story or story arc. Yet another strange Academy rule.
I don’t mean to sound pedantic; I like reading source material for interesting sounding films before they come out, so if some of these are adaptations after all, I’m curious to know.
‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ is adapted from a play by co-writer Lucy Alibar. ‘Hyde Park on Hudson’ was adapted by Richard Nelson from his own radio play. IMDb is not a reliable indicator in these matters.
‘This is 40’ continues the story of the Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann characters from ‘Knocked Up,’ and therefore qualifies as adapted for the same reasons you mention in your second paragraph.
“Phew, a lot of work must go into these.”
Thanks for noticing. :)