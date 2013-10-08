A-

Watch: The Lumineers’ gorgeous animated video for ‘Submarines’

10.08.13 5 years ago

The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” put them on the map, but their newest single “Submarines” puts them under water.

Check out the acoustic-rockers’ music video for the track, the third radio-pushed song from their self-titled album. Directed by longtime band collaborator Nicholas Sutton Bell, it’s a fable-tastic journey under the sea. Keep your eyes peeled for the octopus, who is my favorite.

The Lumineers are on tour in the ‘States through the end of the month, then head overseas to Europe in November, then head the other way overseas (Australia, Asia) in early 2014.

