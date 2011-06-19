The Massey brothers talk about their (Bristol) Palin project

LASÂ VEGASÂ — Anyone hoping for bad girl antics and wild nights in Hollywood from Bristol Palin’s new reality TV project with her â€œDancing with the Starsâ€ pal Kyle Massey and his brother Christopher are likely to be disappointed. The way the Masseys described the show backstage at the 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards made it sound closer to â€œThree’s Company,â€ but more wholesome (and, we’re guessing, not as funny). â€œBristol’s coming down from Alaska to live with us in L.A.,â€ Kyle said backstage at the Daytime Emmy Awards. â€œIt’s pretty much us living life in L.A and showing her how we circulate in Hollywood.â€

Â And we weren’t kidding about the wholesome angle. Kyle added, â€œIt’s really charity based. My brother and I have really been vocal about our part in chart in charity. We want to show that you can have fun in life without going to clubs.â€

â€œBut clubs are fun,â€ Christopher admitted.

“And I do both,â€ Kyle said with a grin. Still, Palin may not be able to hit the clubs with the brothers in any case. â€œShe’s definitely going to bring her baby with her,â€ Christopher said. â€œBecause it would be mean not to.â€

While the friendship between Kyle and Palin may seem odd, he credits their kinship to the pressure cooker experience of â€œDWTS.â€ â€œThe nervous energy, it really brought us all together,â€ he says. â€œBristol’s cool. I call her all the time.â€ But not to whisper sweet nothings, mind you. As to tabloid reports of romance, Kyle says, â€œWe just laugh about it.â€ Well, we’d still like him more than Levi Johnston in any case.

