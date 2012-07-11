The MCP: Don Winslow guests on an Oliver Stone-themed podcast

The latest episode of the podcast is posting a few days past its due date, but I had a weird tech issue I had to sort out, so I apologize.
The good news is that the interview I did with author Don Winslow is about a half-hour long, and it’s a really great chat with a guy whose work is reaching an increasingly large audience with each new book, and who deserves the acclaim. It’s always nice to talk to filmmaker or actors, but we don’t feature nearly enough in-depth conversations with writers, and this is a great example of what I’d like to do more often in the future. Also, since the film’s already out, I don’t feel so bad about talking with Winslow about the ending of the movie, but be warned… if you haven’t seen it, spoilers do ensue.
In addition, Scott and I have a lengthy talk about the work of Oliver Stone in general this week, and both of us were hardcore fans of Stone for many years. It’s been frustrating for a while now looking at movies of his that just didn’t excite me, and finally having a new movie from him that feels like it’s worth the sort of excitement he used to generate every time out has been a treat.
We also talk about Andy Griffith, since we recorded this on the day he passed away, and I think we manage a great degree of reverence than we did when Ray Bradbury passed. I do, anyway. Scott’s just a monster. I think we can all agree on that.
We discuss the first “Reacher” trailer, too, and Tom Cruise in general. It’s a pretty loose and free-ranging conversation in general, and once I’m back from Comic-Con on Sunday night, we’ll be recording a wrap-up podcast where I talk to Scott about all the good, the bad, and the ugly that I’m sure I’ll encounter here in San Diego.
As always, you can find this on iTunes, or download it directly here. If you like the podcast, every iTunes review helps other people find it, and I’d love to hear your reaction to the conversation with Winslow, who strikes me as a guy who we’re going to be reading for years to come.
“Savages” is now playing in theaters everywhere.
I very much disagree with your assessment that Nolan isn’t the real writer of the two. He has said multiple times that he merely took the general idea that his brother pitched for Memento and wrote his own script from it. He had actually finished the script before Jonathan Nolan completed the short story.
And Nolan also wrote Inception all by himself without any input from his brother.
I certainly don’t want to come off as a fanboy who must protect Nolan from any insult; I just think that the scripts for Memento and Inception are amazing for various reasons and he did write those alone. I just wanted to throw that out there.
I love your podcast, keep up the great work!
Drew, do you spoil SAVAGES in the rest of the podcast, or just the Winslow interview? It isn’t released for a couple of months over here…thanks.
Yes he does talk about the ending of the film when him and Scott are discussing Oliver Stone’s style over the years and how being older has affected his choices.
They talk about it in broad terms but it’s enough to get the gist of what happens during the end. I’d say it’s a decent sized spoiler.
Sorry for the off-topic question, but when will we see Chapter 3 of the “Buffy Project” podcast?
Hard to imagine JFK getting made today, isn’t it?
Yea if there’s any way to time stamp the spoilers then I could listen to my favoriite podcast. I live in a small town that the theatre only has 7 screens so it’s not schedule to ever show up here
The shoutout to Ruthie at the end made me laugh, and I think it made her day. Another great podcast guys!