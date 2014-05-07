The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are set for a live action return to the big screen

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are returning to the big screen in a new live action film. Yes, Lionsgate and Saban Brands announced this morning that the Power Rangers franchise is going to be coming back to a theater near you in the not too distant future.
The television series that started the multimedia franchise was launched more than 20 years ago, and has been running in some form continuously since that time. There have even already been two films produced, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” in 1995 and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997.
According to the press release, “The new film franchise will re-envision the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of high school kids who are infused with unique and cool super powers but must harness and use those powers as a team if they have any hope of saving the world.”
There is no word in the press release about any timeline for the new film, nor how-or if-it will fit into existing Power Rangers mythology. The press release does discuss that the fact that there is already “a deep and detailed mythology” but not more than that.
No mention is made in the press release of the classic theme to the original version of the series either.
Bulk and Skull, please.
Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers. It’s literally the 90s repeating itself, I knew it’d happen the older we got. XD
Next all we need is the Ghostbusters and all will be complete
@ramon
well, that was the 80’s but yes, it would be super if someone credible remade Ghostbusters
This won’t bold well!
bode*
bulk*
Missed opportunity :p
If most of the original cast isn’t in it, Jason David Frank(The Green Dragon Ranger) for example, then I’m probably not going to watch it.
The only way you can have the original cast back is if they played older versions of themselves, or they were snuck in as cameos. To be quite honest, I would prefer the latter, especially since the woman who played Trini has passed away, and most of the original cast is AWFUL at acting.
it’s the green ranger and he uses the dragonzord. at no time is he called the green dragon ranger.
They could at least have Jason David Frank do a cameo…
Well Blue said he’d never come back, I’m pretty sure Red and Green hate each other for really stupid reasons, and i thought i heard that yellow died years ago…
They could do it like BSG did.. make the origonal hero one of the sub-charicters..
I don’t care who’s in it.. as long as it gets a good writer and director, I will be there.
In Japan he is the dragon ranger (the original series where the American shows is based from) he was changed to green ranger in the American version
Also the first red ranger does gay porn now so i’m not sure they would want him in it…
actually he’s a MMA fighter or something like that.
oops thats the green ranger
Actually the original red ranger is an EMT in D.C
Kimberly Jason zack billy tommy triny alpha zordon
good luck!
Please don’t let Michael Bay direct it…
MICHAEL BAY BETTER NOT BE DIRECTING THIS OR HE IS A DEAD MAN
Fine. Uwe Boll it is.
Go Planet!
wrong 90’s show brah
Please dont let Michael Bay put his shit hooks in this…
he’s already ruined enough of the 80’s properties..
Also please dont let Joel Schumacher or.. the people who “re-envisioned” the dragonball Z movie anywhere near this either…
Lastly.. I’d love to see them include the original power rangers from the first two seasons in the movie some how.
You fir got about Shamalan
Any ideas on a television re-vamp? I have a script written for a pilot, and then today I see whats trending and I’m like, “really?”
I think they should have just done an anime reimagination and incorporated all the characters in some way, the og movie was terrible even though as a kid I LOVED it.
the japanese version isn’t even an anime. so why do it to this?
I still watch the original movie and I thinks it’s awesome still. Especially compared to other movies that came out around the same time.
Just went and checked IMDB..
Cool. Very cool
[www.imdb.com]
They have a female playing blue ranger..?
That’s a fan made movie, not official. Check out the trailer, it is pretty cool.
Yeah it doesn’t seem too official, and I’m sure they would have some originating villains if they were actually making a “reboot” (can’t remake something if you do it 100% differently, after all).
I feel like they will cast some bigger names than the unknowns they did in that fan-page to attract an older audience (that, and I am sure Saban does not want to make another MMPR with horrible acting, that would only mar his name in a culture that is ripe with aspiring, and of course horrible, actors. He has to get some decent faces in the movie or no matter the plot it will fall flat on its face).
This seems like it was probably someone’s Sci-Fi Fantast final project for high school..haha.
Jason David Frank = My $15 for IMAX 3D
The Blue ranger is a GIRL!!! WTH?? lol..
the imdb link is a fan-made page. Had ya goin for a second though didnt they? those asses!
Only people who were children in the 90s should be allowed to see this.
You’re fucking stupid…
IM GOING….20 years later and I still have the toys!
As long as it stays a bit true to the original outfits and we ban Mike Bay from touching it. We’re fine.
Chris Pratt totally has to be the Red Ranger or the Blue
Pratt is Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy therefore is now part of the Marvel universe. Sorry
So what? The ACTOR isn’t tied to a single franchise or company. The character is. Since he’s working on the Marvel movies, he might not be available, but this movie only just got announced. He has as much of a chance to be in this movie as everyone.
chris evans is human torch and captain america at the same time.
@Eddie Leonard
That’s like saying Vin Diesel can’t be in Guardians because he has been in Fast&Furious, The Riddick franchise…
dumbass
If Amy Jo Johnson isn’t in it, then who the hell wants to see it?
Power Rangers fans who still won’t let the series go.
the yellow power ranger died so young =( Thuy Trang so she wouldnt be in it.
Awesome! I love the Power Rangers!
I find it funny that they are referring it as a live action movie as if the preceding movies are animated..which of course they are not. Green Ranger solo movie was in the works but who knows..they may do two movies.. new and reboot but only Saban knows more then anyone
cant wait omg yeahhhh!!!!!!!
man this show was horrible to begin with. Who in the hell cares who directs it? Even if the original cast made cameo’s, the movie is going to be lame. I regret ever growing up on this show.
If you don’t like the show then shut up and leave this page. Some people enjoy other things from their childhood than you, obviously.
Cant wait Lord Zedd hell bring them all back but keep the rangers the same from the first movie. But also have cameos of some of the other rangers as well.
#RIPTRINI
A real cool film *could* be made with the core concept. I mean, ‘Pacific Rim’ had a lot of similar elements, all that’s missing was martial arts battles.
With that said, my director choice is Garth Evans of ‘The Raid’.
Must haves:
Jason David Frank needs to be involved (but not like he was in one of the late-middle seasons of Power Rangers where he’s a middle-aged crime fighter…no. Just, no.)
Bulk & Skull have GOT to be in it.
Rita and Zed need to have a role…seriously you can’t “reboot” without at least SOME of the same villains.
Original Alpha voice
Original Zordon voice
Don’t overlook story by overpushing for graphics…
For the love of god and all things 90’s, and for the sake of my childhood…don’t suck.
I could see a cameo or 2, but think about it, this show had everything we liked from the 80’s in 1, super heroes, transforming robots, and Ninja Turtles with a sort of saved by the bell meets Star wars type theme. The show had it’s good moments, but I don’t think they thought it would last so little effort was put into it at first. Cool characters where generally Jason, Zack, Kimberly, and yeah Tommy, but why not reinvent them with real personalities, make a fan or non fan impressed with the new cast for hopefully bringing life into dumbed down performances. Go for PG13 because u can, if Transforming robots which is for kids can be PG13 then so can Power Rangers, top it off with a good plot, maybe a good trilogy plan good battles and Transformer like graphics for the Zords then I think u got it sealed. This is one series that needs an overhaul on all fronts and no one can really be Bulk and Skull without being stupider or more unlikable then the originals. If they pile to much into one movie the also risk a film with no plot that is why I would suggest sequel plans to allow more depth.
Sorry to burst your bubble, but power rangers are from the 90’s.
Yes I know, maybe I said it wrong, I was saying that the popular shows of the 80’s led to people liking or being half interested In Power Rangers, but yes I know the show is from the 90’s
I could see a cameo or 2, but think about it, this show had everything we liked from the 80’s in 1, super heroes, transforming robots, and Ninja Turtles with a sort of saved by the bell meets Star wars type theme. The show had it’s good moments, but I don’t think they thought it would last so little effort was put into it at first. Cool characters where generally Jason, Zack, Kimberly, and yeah Tommy, but why not reinvent them with real personalities, make a fan or non fan impressed with the new cast for hopefully bringing life into dumbed down performances. Go for PG13 because u can, if Transforming robots which is for kids can be PG13 then so can Power Rangers, top it off with a good plot, maybe a good trilogy plan good battles and Transformer like graphics for the Zords then I think u got it sealed. This is one series that needs an overhaul on all fronts and no one can really be Bulk and Skull without being stupider or more unlikable then the originals. If they pile to much into one movie the also risk a film with no plot that is why I would suggest sequel plans to allow more depth. Goldar is a good villain to use if done right, maybe even Scorpina, but save Zedd for later, or use him slowly behind the scenes or something, the good thing about knowing where a show goes is how u can develop a plot better why you have a better idea of there future.
oops posted it twice on the same page
Who in their right mind would think that this, in anyway possible, would be a good idea?
I am biggest fan for power ranger I like so much and then tommy Oliver and other in power rangers I like so much went see you and other I like that on television Sunday morning I not watch yet I will I what DVD and Jason David frank that he is name be course so wonderful thank you
Yes i wish the new film from Power Rangers. You could even do as they do now, movies from the beginning all the way to the end of the new Power Rangers warriors after a strong start, the return of the warriors series, the sequel, the merger of evil forces, by the numbers (1, 2, 3 and 4) part of the film. What do you think? Pliss for the new film of the Power Rangers.?