The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are set for a live action return to the big screen

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are returning to the big screen in a new live action film. Yes, Lionsgate and Saban Brands announced this morning that the Power Rangers franchise is going to be coming back to a theater near you in the not too distant future.

The television series that started the multimedia franchise was launched more than 20 years ago, and has been running in some form continuously since that time. There have even already been two films produced, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” in 1995 and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997.

According to the press release, “The new film franchise will re-envision the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of high school kids who are infused with unique and cool super powers but must harness and use those powers as a team if they have any hope of saving the world.”

There is no word in the press release about any timeline for the new film, nor how-or if-it will fit into existing Power Rangers mythology. The press release does discuss that the fact that there is already “a deep and detailed mythology” but not more than that.

No mention is made in the press release of the classic theme to the original version of the series either.