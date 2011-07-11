â€˜The Millionaire Matchmakerâ€™ returns with star power

07.11.11 7 years ago
Would you take dating advice from Tori Spelling? No? Well, it”s a good thing you aren”t on the upcoming fifth season of ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker.” The Bravo docu-series returns to the air on August 18 at 9 p.m. EST. Matchmaker Patti Stanger will be recruiting celebrity friends Tori Spelling and Jenny McCarthy to provide “expert advice” to her hapless millionaire clients this season.
We”ll also be getting some insight into Stanger”s own search for true love, as the newly single matchmaker broke up with fiancé Andy Friedman last August. We won”t comment on why anyone would take matchmaking advice from someone who hasn”t been able to make their own successful match, as that would ruin the fun of the show, which is less about match making and more about Stanger and her staff – COO Destin Pfaff and VP of Matching Rachel Federoff — deflating the delusional ego balloons of men and women with more money than common sense. Let the games begin!
Season four of “The Millionaire Matchmaker” earned its highest rated season of the series ever among all key demos, averaging 1.9 million total viewers and 1.3 million adults 18-49.  The season finale scored its highest rated episode in series history among all key demos, delivering 2.6 million total viewers and 1.7 million adults 18-49. 

