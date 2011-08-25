The Motion/Captured Podcast: D23, The Death Of Story, and a fistful of home video reviews

Scott Swan is in rare form this week, folks.

The more I hear feedback on the podcast, the more I want to push these to be casual conversations between two lifelong film nerd friends, with just the slightest hint of professional format. That seems to be what you like, if you like anything at all about the show. Scott and I could seriously just sit and gab about nothing at all for hours, so if I give us a few topics and a little bit of direction, it magically turns from “two guys sitting in my office” to “podcast,” and this week was a really nice example of how much we can get out of just a bare bones outline.

For example, this week’s round of Movie God is a big one, but that’s because the game itself is designed to encourage digression. If you play it and you don’t end up having a sprawling aimless conversation about movies and filmmakers, you might be doing it wrong. Scott makes some big choices this week, and I will happily forward all hate mail to him when you guys finish listening.

We cover a pretty wide range of topics this week, and we brought back the DVD reviews this week, but we’re doing them differently. Instead of just running down a list of what’s coming out, which you can find in about a hundred different places online, we’re going to go through a stack each time, and I’ll publish a picture of the stack here so that you can easily see if you’re interested in the DVD reviews or not.

For example, here’s the stack we discuss this week, with a special cameo from a pair of lab monkeys who seem to be causing havoc in my house:

And here’s a rundown of the complete show, start to finish:

Introduction/Opening Music: 00:00 – 01:15

D23 Expo, Joe Piscopo, Eddie Murphy, and more: 01:15 – 09:45

Ridley Scott’s returning to “Blade Runner” and Tony Scott’s killing “The Wild Bunch”: 9:45 – 17:10

The Death of Story: 17:10 – 25:30

D23 Redux: 25:30 – 29:00

When Did Terrence Malick Become A Workaholic?: 29:00 – 33:00

Movie God: 33:00 – 50:00

DVD Reviews: 50:00 – 1:15:00

This Weekend In Theaters: 1:15:00 – 1:18:00

Thanks For Listening: 1:18:00 – 1:20:39



As always, you can find the show on iTunes, you can listen to the embedded player below, or you can download it here as an MP3. If you do listen to us through iTunes and you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes. It helps in all sorts of ways.

We’ll be back next week with a regular show, and I have a special all-Movie God episode planned for the very near future as well. Should be great fun.