The Motion/Captured Podcast: D23, The Death Of Story, and a fistful of home video reviews

Scott Swan is in rare form this week, folks.
The more I hear feedback on the podcast, the more I want to push these to be casual conversations between two lifelong film nerd friends, with just the slightest hint of professional format. That seems to be what you like, if you like anything at all about the show. Scott and I could seriously just sit and gab about nothing at all for hours, so if I give us a few topics and a little bit of direction, it magically turns from “two guys sitting in my office” to “podcast,” and this week was a really nice example of how much we can get out of just a bare bones outline.
For example, this week’s round of Movie God is a big one, but that’s because the game itself is designed to encourage digression. If you play it and you don’t end up having a sprawling aimless conversation about movies and filmmakers, you might be doing it wrong. Scott makes some big choices this week, and I will happily forward all hate mail to him when you guys finish listening.
We cover a pretty wide range of topics this week, and we brought back the DVD reviews this week, but we’re doing them differently. Instead of just running down a list of what’s coming out, which you can find in about a hundred different places online, we’re going to go through a stack each time, and I’ll publish a picture of the stack here so that you can easily see if you’re interested in the DVD reviews or not.
For example, here’s the stack we discuss this week, with a special cameo from a pair of lab monkeys who seem to be causing havoc in my house:
And here’s a rundown of the complete show, start to finish:
Introduction/Opening Music: 00:00 – 01:15
D23 Expo, Joe Piscopo, Eddie Murphy, and more: 01:15 – 09:45
Ridley Scott’s returning to “Blade Runner” and Tony Scott’s killing “The Wild Bunch”: 9:45 – 17:10
The Death of Story: 17:10 – 25:30
D23 Redux: 25:30 – 29:00
When Did Terrence Malick Become A Workaholic?: 29:00 – 33:00
Movie God: 33:00 – 50:00
DVD Reviews: 50:00 – 1:15:00
This Weekend In Theaters: 1:15:00 – 1:18:00
Thanks For Listening: 1:18:00 – 1:20:39
We’ll be back next week with a regular show, and I have a special all-Movie God episode planned for the very near future as well. Should be great fun.
I think you forgot about the prestige. That was an original work. I thought it was a great little film as you did in your review.
The Prestige as based on a book by Christopher Priest.
Definitely think the random conversation format between you two is the way to go. Awesome picture.
Wow! I now know that you don’t have the other half of my amulet. While I own both Arnold Conan movies, and think the Milius is the better one, your mindbending defense of it as a classic…?
3 Stars out of 4 has always been mine and my geek friends take. The acting is all but non-existent, it IS campy as hell (unintentionally or not), and by your own admission, not very Howard.
“Scott and I could seriously just sit and gab about nothing at all for hours”
And I could, and indeed do, just sit and listen to you guys sit and gab for hours. I dunno what that says about me, but I know it says you two make a great podcast duo. Keep up the great work!
I’m all in agreement on the movie god choices. I feel that Brad Pitt’s career is just getting more interesting as he gets older, while Depp is going in the opposite direction. Never been a big Burton, and I think Synder has a whole lot of potential. Whould choose Roger Rabbit over Tron as well. There is little that can compete with Rabbit in the Cg animated world outside of Brad Bird’s Pixar films, but even than Bird’s Iron Giant is still my favorite.
In killing Burton though you also kill Pee-Wee. I can’t think of another director at that time that could have pulled off that film visually. Joe Dante came up amongst my friends but I don’t know that he has the whimsy that Burton did at that time.
That picture of your kids reminds me that it’s been a while since you posted a Film Nerd 2.0. I like your work here, but FN 2.0 is my favorite thing you do.
Laughed more than I needed to through the Chris Nolan (and the “Planes” and “Alice in Wonderland”) comments.
Milius Conan is a classic – or at least has become one for all the reasons you guys talk about and more. It is among the top genre entries on film in my lifetime.
And couldn’t agree more with re: Snyder. Spot on.
Drew, you make e fair point about Nolan, but you don’t mention The Prestige, which is my favorite of his.
Tron goes. Not even a question. It wasn’t even the first to use CGI. That distinction goes to Young Sherlock Holmes, so chances are Spielberg still would have used it in Jurassic Park, the film that truly ushered in the CGI boom. Roger Rabbit was a landmark film technologically, artistically and culturally. Not to mention about 99% of people think it’s a good film. You can’t say that about Tron. Besides, while Pixar may be the best film studio ever, even if they didn’t have CGI tools, they could make amazing films using traditional animation. I weep knowing that many of them tried to do a traditional Spirit feature back in the 80s that never came to fruition. I also pull Brad Pitt before Johnny Depp. I mean, I love Fight Club, Snatch and Jackass. Not to mention Inglourious Basterds. But whereas I can other people being able to step into those films without them suffering terribly, and don’t get me wrong, Depp’s been in a lot of terrible stuff with some bad performances, I don’t see anyone else being able to play the roles that Depp has been iconic in. I also drop 300. Burton’s made some terrible films. But I like to love about half his catalog, and it it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have gotten Henry Sellick. Sucker Punch is the only film that Snyder made that I flat out disliked, but the only film that I would miss is Watchmen. Even that one isn’t truly a classic because of some things like Snyder’s music queue choices. I hope Snyder does some great work in the future, but there hasn’t been anything he’s done that seminal to me like Pee-Wee or Ed Wood.
Buh. Sorry. Wrote that in a hurry on my way out the door. Hopefully people can understand the meaning behind it even with the typos.