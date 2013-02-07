The Motion/Captured Podcast goes in-depth on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Django Unchained’

This is a long episode of the podcast. It sort of had to be.
Consider this: Scott Swan and I met when we were in high school. We moved to Los Angeles in 1990. For much of the time since then, we have worked together daily, sometimes for up to ten or twelve hours. It is safe to say that there is no other person who I have had more conversations with other than, perhaps, my parents, and even then, I think Scott may still be the winner in terms of sheer hours logged.
I’d wager that about 85% of that time spent talking to Scott had something to do with “Star Wars.”
Even so, because of the way things work these days, when the news that JJ Abrams is directing “Star Wars” broke, I was on my way home from Sundance. I was at the airport. I wrote about it that night. I’ve written about it since then. But for one reason or another, I hadn’t spoken to Scott about it. Not in e-mail. Not by text. Not on the phone. Not at all. And I realized that if we were going to talk about it, we should do it for the podcast.
The thing is, there was another topic that had been brewing for a while that we also had not spoken about, and that was Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, “Django Unchained.” Scott was there with me opening night in the theater for “Reservoir Dogs” and for “Pulp Fiction” and for “Jackie Brown” and… well, for everything, actually, up until this time, with this film. For whatever reason, I did not see the film with him, and we had not had any time to discuss it.
So either one of those topics would have been enough for a whole podcast. I knew I only had Scott one night this week, so I decided to record him on both topics, and the result is one of the longest podcasts we have ever recorded, dense with information. We opened the podcast by discussing Sunday’s Super Bowl ads, and I’ll include those here in the article in case you haven’t seen them.
00:00 – 00:50 – Opening music
00:50 – 02:30 – Introduction
02:30 – 29:45 – Super Bowl Ads
2:30 – 8:10 / “Iron Man 3”
8:10 – 10:00 / “The Lone Ranger”
10:00 – 12:45 / “Fast Six”
12:45 -23:35 / “Oz – The Great and Powerful”
23:35 – 29:45 / “Star Trek Into Darkness”
30:10 – 1:05:00 – “Star Wars” and JJ Abrams
1:05:00 – 1:07:00 – Introduction to Famke Janssen
1:07:00 – 1:21:00 – Famke Janssen interview
1:21:00 – 2:09:34 – Deep into “Django Unchained”
That’s the full podcast, and I have no idea what to tell you regarding what else we’re doing with the podcast. When I know, you’ll know.
For now, it was just good to finally have those conversations, and great to be able to share them with you guys.
All 5 trailers start auto-playing at the same time here… Is there a way to fix this because I don’t think it’s supposed to do that? :)
To be fair on the Scott’s complaint about Darth Vader looking different in the prequels, there were things in THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK that were different from the previous movie. Like the Star Destroyers looked different, and the interior of the Millennium Falcon was lit with white lights instead of green.
Has it occurred to you guy’s that Vader’s mask maybe was supposed to be super symetrical cause it wasn’t hand-made in the Star Wars universe? Bet there would have been complaints that went something along the lines with “ha, look at that shit isn’t even symetrical, to believe that they wouldn’t be able to get that right when they have faster than light travel, etc, pathetic Lucas again…”
Striving towards “perfection” is one of the most understandable reasons to change something I can think of. If the helmet was supposed to be symmetric from the very beginning, then I can understand that it’s something that Lucas always wanted to fix, or wanted to fix once it came to his attention. Perhaps more because of the knowledge of it than the actual aesthetic result though. That’s the thing with “perfection”; it’s often an illusion due to perspective. For instance: if Lucas actually said that he wanted it to look exactly the same, that’s one thing, then I would be as baffled as you are because the real thing was right there in front of him, but if someone simply informed him that it wasn’t symmetric, which resulted with him thinking “huh, we better do something about that”, I understand his decision. Maybe not agree, but understand.
He might even have thought that not changing it, when realizing its “imperfection”, would be a sign of blind sentimentality.
Personally I hate retcons, redesigns, reimaginations, etc (looking forward to complain about Abrams’ work btw), but at this point I believe that people would find ways to criticize Lucas for pretty much anything. No one has any respect for any of the choices he has made. Except for leaving that is… Every complaint becomes “valid”. I would not call making a helmet that is supposed to be machine -made look like it was machine-made, valid.
Think of it like this; at the time of ep 4, he had worn it in… :P
Spoiler comment if you haven’t seen Django or listened to the 2nd half of the podcast…
I agree with you two that the plot to get Broomhilda isn’t very logical. The reason they try to give in the narrative is that they needed the misdirection because otherwise Leo would either not want to sell her or ask for a ridiculous sum if he knew she had value. But really…all Shultz has to do is meet with Candie, explain that he had heard through mutual aquaintances that Candie had a slave that spoke German and he’d like to purchase her for obvious reasons.
The thing I thought of after listening to the podcast that could have made the situation more difficult but would have required a different plan: Have Calvin Candie have an emotional attachment to her. They have the other girl who it’s implied is having sex with Calvin. Eliminate that character and have Broomhilda be that girl.
Really great conversation! Also, regarding Mel Gibson playing a villain, if you haven’t heard he’s playing the main baddie in “Machete Kills”.
I think the most important scene that illustrates the dynamic between Django and Stephen never made it to the film.
In the script Django and Stephen are alone in Django’s room in Candyland and Stephen immediately starts giving him grief. Django reacts by slapping the shit out of Stephen repeatedly, thoroughly humiliating him.
After that there’s no doubt that Stephen is going to find a way to get Django killed.
Either they shot that scene and didn’t include it, or it went the way of the Ace Woody and Sacha Baron-Cohen scenes and was never shot at all.
I saw Raiders when I was 10, I turned out alright.
Han Solo and Leia are married in the books, but the are the dirt worst parents ever to the point both their sons are dead.
Guys, your Harrison Ford impressions are great! :)
Maybe a George Lucas impression? Hilarious when you guys go back and forth with that.
With regards to the Matrix films, I haven’t seen the sequels in a long time (on purpose, ugh) so I can’t remember a lot about them, but as far as the original goes, I think you forgot about that Lobby shootout. There was a lot of highly violent gunplay in the film. I’d still probably let a 14 or 15 year old see it, but I can understand it. Of course you’re right that ratings are absolutely bullshit. Few people dispute that at this point. The stuff that’s PG these days is stuff that would have been G twenty years ago, which leaves a huge gap between the PG and PG-13 and G is practically to where it may as well be eliminated. Because of the push to get as close to R as possible while still getting a PG-13, in a lot of cases you end up with films that are either just over the line where something couldn’t get cut without giving up something important or they’re just shy of getting an NC-17, leaving a huge variety of content within that one rating.
great podcast – loved the format: discussing trailers/upcoming movies, getting deep into a current movie debate/discussion, interview with someone cool, in depth review of current movie.
also loved the song you ended on. what is it?
Hi Drew,
Read this interview with QT where he addresses Schultz’s plan to get Broomhilda. I think if you share it with Swan you guys may not have as big of a problem with the hour and a half after the Brittle Bros are killed. It’s a good read.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
