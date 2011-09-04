The Motion/Captured Podcast: Movie God, a new game, and a fear of overhype

I am filled with shame.
It turned into a big crazy week, and I ended up with this edited podcast sitting here on my desktop waiting to be posted, and I just plain never got around to it.
Now, hopefully, you’ll still enjoy the contents this week since it’s not tied to a particular release date. We discuss this week’s new releases a little bit, but since I was still embargoed on “Apollo 18,” you won’t really hear me work up a full head of steam about how much I hated it. Lucky you.
Instead, we spend a good chunk of time talking about the dreaded demon of “overhype,” and the way it can kill a good film by the the time an audience actually gets to lay eyes on it. It’s on my mind right now as we gear up for the release of “Drive,” a very good film that my critical brethren are in danger of destroying for the general public because they’re pumping it up as the single greatest thing to ever happen in a movie theater. Which it’s not. And I worry about this when I’m crazy about a new movie like “Attack The Block,” and always working to strike a balance so I don’t make you hate something by the time I’m done talking about it.
We also introduce a new game this week, and I didn’t tell Scott what it was going to be until we were on the air and playing it. It takes its title, “Remake This!”, from a column I used to do at Ain’t It Cool, and I think it’s an occasional game that will be fun to play as a way of trying to maintain some sanity amidst the barrage of our karaoke culture.
Here’s a breakdown of this week’s show:
Introduction/Opening Music: 00:00 – 01:15
General chat: 01:15 –
Some pre-Toronto talk about Almodovar: 03:30 – 06:30
Can overhype kill a movie? Thoughts on ‘Drive’ and more: 06:30 – 22:00
Have You Seen This?: 22:20 – 33:20
Movie God: 33:20 – 45:50
Remake This!: 45:50 – 57:00
This Weekend In Theaters: 57:00 -1:04:00
Wrapping it up: 01:04:00 – 01:08:53
As always, you can get the podcast here as a download or just click play, or you can go to iTunes to get hold of it.
Thanks, as always, for listening.
As far as over-hyping Drive is concerned, outside of people who habitually reading movie blogs on a daily basis nobody out there has really heard of Drive. The average moviegoer probably doesn’t even know what it is.
agreed. as excited as i am, and have been, for this movie for months, I honestly don’t know a single other person who knows what it is. And any that do probably think its a cheap fast&furious knockoff.
Crow — likewise I can’t wait to see it. However I’ve had to explain to at least a half dozen people what it is and the billboards for it around LA are stunningly awful.
Drew, you’re right about CONAN THE BARBARIAN not being a remake.
I followed the development of this film closely and it was never intended to be a remake. It was a reboot that was called simply CONAN right up until about four months before release, when some marketing goons stepped in and said “You know, our research shows that the title CONAN THE BARBARIAN has much higher recognition value than just CONAN.” Hence the hasty, pointless title change.
It was a cynical move and I notice how the cast and crew didn’t really do anything to dispel the perception that it was a remake, since remakes are all the rage these days.
Even more sad is the fact that the movie itself is shallow, juvenile, sadistic, wish-fulfillment trash. It’s garbage like this that makes people think that just having a big muscly dude with a sword signifies what R.E. Howard’s Conan is.
Epic fail across the board. And Paradox should be ashamed of themselves for allowing it to happen.
Love that “Batman” disappointment story. I could listen to you guys riff like that for hours.
Godfather should be HBO’s or Showtime’s next series. Call it “Godfather Generations” or something like that. Take the Godfather 2 template and double it. Modern-day continuation of the story with new family members, etc. Andy Garcia isn’t doing much, he could easily be the Tony Soprano/Nucky Thompson focal point. Kill him at the end of season one, like Ned Stark. Back to the show, there’s a linear modern story, but everything is informed by stories from the history of the family, even going back to Sicily. Not flashbacks, but continuing stories. Of the still-living Godfather cast, they can do cameos in some of these flashbacks. Al Pacino could do a scene where he anoints Andy Garcia as official head of the family.
The time is now.
I saw 50/50 last week and it’s very good. I could have done with Seth Rogan being dialed down a little (the dude is completely tone deaf in the ensemble scenes), but Gordon-Levitt and Anna Kendrick are fantastic and I thought the emotional beats of the third act really hit their mark without the movie turning mawkish.
Overhype killed my interest in Scott Pilgrim (both the last book and the movie)
Ok. So which Albert Brooks film did you not like? Left me hanging there.
It’d have to be THE MUSE.
That movie was ass.
Cancer lets you pick up chicks? Can’t wait to see Ebert’s review of that one.
Drew’s super nerdy disappointment with Batman being filmed in 1.85:1 is similar to my super nerdy disappointment with the fact that all the footage from The Avengers thus far is also in 1.85:1 – someone mentioned that the D23 footage was also shown 1.85:1 – especially with all the Marvel films being filmed in 2.35:1.