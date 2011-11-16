The Muppets face the indignity of product placement

Okay, so they didn’t get the Oscars. Boo. But hey, work is work, so the Muppets have instead lent their services to UK cellphone network Orange (which, if you squint at it, looks kind of like Oscar) for the latest entry in a series of celebrity-satirizing theatrical ads that have become a customary part of going to the movies in Britain.
Essentially elaborate reminders to cinema patrons who haven’t yet turned their phones off, the ads do so by sending up the commercial evils of product placement in films (“Don’t let a mobile phone ruin your movie,” is the recurring punchline) and the vulnerability of fading stars seeking career resuscitation — all of which ties in nicely with the meta-narrative around “The Muppets” as a comeback vehicle for previously down-and-out vaudeville veterans.
Previous good sports who have appeared in the ads range from Sigourney Weaver to Spike Lee to Patrick Swayze to Juliette Lewis, so the felt gang is in good human company; the latest ad (embedded after the jump) isn’t the sharpest in the series, but frankly, I’ll watch these guys in life insurance commercials if it comes to that. (Meanwhile, how envious am I that Kris has seen the movie and I haven’t? Guess.)
For the past few weeks, the Muppets have been showing in the AMC cinema in Montréal, doing a “Don’t talk on the phone or text” message for Spring. It’s kind of stupid, really, when you realize that it was created for the US market and that Sprint doesn’t market its services in Canada.
Yep, I also saw the message a few weeks ago at an AMC here in Washington, DC.
I think my favourite one overall is the Angelica Huston one: so simple and yet it works like a treat. Of the more recent entries, the only one that jumps out is the “!5 minute break” advert, which doesn’t feature any stars but is by far the funniest one of the series.
I would guess that you are pretty envious of Kris (as am I) about not having the chance to see the Muppets yet. I know for a fact that I will be going with my whole family to see the film on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and I personally cannot wait to see it!
Speaking of the Muppets and product placement, the most offputting thing about their movie (of which there not many) is the blatant “Cars 2” advertising throughout. There’s a billboard for the movie conveniently located right next to the Muppet studio so whenever there is an establishing shot we get a peek at “Cars 2”. Grrr.