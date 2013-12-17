The National and Gregg Allman go caroling with Stephen Colbert: Video

Last night, the Colbert Report kicked off its “Christmas Carol Week” with a performance by members of The National and Gregg Allman. Host Stephen Colbert joined them for a woozy, country rendition of “Silver Bells.” Watch it below.

The National’s Matt Berninger blends his classic baritone with Allman’s bluesy voice, while Colbert provides a silly/romantic spoken-word riff (“darling, you are the cow of my every field”).

“Christmas Carol Week” will feature guest appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming on Dec. 17; Aaron Neville and the MusiCorps chamber orchestra on Dec. 18; and the Blind Boys of Alabama on Dec. 19.