The National and Gregg Allman go caroling with Stephen Colbert: Video

#Stephen Colbert
12.17.13 5 years ago
Last night, the Colbert Report kicked off its “Christmas Carol Week” with a performance by members of The National and Gregg Allman. Host Stephen Colbert joined them for a woozy, country rendition of “Silver Bells.” Watch it below.
The National’s Matt Berninger blends his classic baritone with Allman’s bluesy voice, while Colbert provides a silly/romantic spoken-word riff (“darling, you are the cow of my every field”).
“Christmas Carol Week” will feature guest appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming on Dec. 17; Aaron Neville and the MusiCorps chamber orchestra on Dec. 18; and the Blind Boys of Alabama on Dec. 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSAaron Nevillecyndi lauperGregg AllmanMatt BerningerSTEPHEN COLBERTThe Blind Boys of Alabamathe colbert reportthe national

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP