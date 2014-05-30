The National Spelling Bee Quoted ‘Milkshake.’ Really.

I wish I could explain what's happening here, but no mortal is capable of such a thing.

When Scripps National Spelling Bee contestant (and eventual co-winner) Sriram Hathwar asked to hear the word “feijoada” in a sentence, Dr. Jacques Bailly, who won the Scripps' National Spelling Bee in 1980, responded with a reference to Kelis' 2003 dairy-based sensation. It is shocking and strange and quickly kiboshed and awesome. Stranger yet, “Milkshake” is almost as old as the competitors in the bee. Really.

The strange moment didn't throw Hathwar. Why? Because he's B-O-S-S-Y.

