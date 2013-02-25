The National will release a new album in May

The National will be releasing a new album, the follow-up to “High Violet,” this spring. The Brooklyn rock band is hitting the road for an extensive tour in June, piggy-backing off their high-profile gig at the Barclay’s Center in their homebase, but you can bet there will be some warm-ups (like the one at Ithaca’s State Theater) where the band will be previewing new material.

4AD is yet again behind the release of the as-yet-untitled set, which I suppose may be in the running for the band’s biggest-selling or highest charting album. 2010’s “High Violet” was not only a critical favorite, but also landed the group at No. 3 on The Billboard 200, their best yet. Depending on the date they choose in May, they could contend for the top spot. So I’d recommend shooting for some other week after May 7, which is the date other indie favorites like She & Him and label-group-mates Vampire Weekend are dropping their latest, as is Fall Out Boy (hrm.), Lady Antebellum and Natalie Maines.

The National have a few dates with openers Dirty Projectors and Youth Lagoon, dates below. They’re also among the big names at Bonnaroo.