The new cast of celebs for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is revealed

As promised, the names of the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” were revealed on ABC’s “Good Morning America” today, and they are… okay, I guess. As usual, we have some athletes, some Olympic gold medal winners, and at least one potential train wreck/inspiration (Andy Dick), though no name suggests inherent drama (and more than a few are head scratchers). We’ll just have to see if the show can find the ratings gold that has, of late, been illusive. The new season starts Mon. March 18 at 8:00 p.m. Here’s the list of 11 celebrities and their professional partners.

Zendaya Coleman – star of the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up!”

Paired with: Val Chmerkovskiy

Andy Dick – comedian

Paired with: Sharna Burgess

Dorothy Hamil – 1976 gold medal Olympic ice skater

Paired with: Tristan MacManus

D.L. Hughley – comedian

Paired with: Cheryl Burke

Jacoby Jones – pro football player

Paired with: Karina Smirnoff

Wynonna Judd – country singer

Paired with: Tony Dovolani

Victor Ortiz – boxer

Paired with: Lindsay Arnold

Kellie Pickler – country singer

Paired with: Derek Hough

Ingo Rademacher – soap opera star

Paired with: Kym Johnson

Alexandra Raisman – 1996 gold medal Olympic gymnast

Paired with: Mark Ballas

Lisa Vanderpump – “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star

Paired with: Gleb Savchenko

What do you think? Vote in our poll below.

