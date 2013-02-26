The new cast of celebs for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is revealed

As promised, the names of the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” were revealed on ABC’s “Good Morning America” today, and they are… okay, I guess. As usual, we have some athletes, some Olympic gold medal winners, and at least one potential train wreck/inspiration (Andy Dick), though no name suggests inherent drama (and more than a few are head scratchers). We’ll just have to see if the show can find the ratings gold that has, of late, been illusive. The new season starts Mon. March 18 at 8:00 p.m. Here’s the list of 11 celebrities and their professional partners.
Zendaya Coleman – star of the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up!”
Paired with: Val Chmerkovskiy
Andy Dick – comedian
Paired with: Sharna Burgess
Dorothy Hamil – 1976 gold medal Olympic ice skater
Paired with: Tristan MacManus
D.L. Hughley – comedian
Paired with: Cheryl Burke
Jacoby Jones – pro football player
Paired with: Karina Smirnoff
Wynonna Judd – country singer
Paired with: Tony Dovolani
Victor Ortiz – boxer
Paired with: Lindsay Arnold
Kellie Pickler – country singer
Paired with: Derek Hough
Ingo Rademacher – soap opera star
Paired with: Kym Johnson
Alexandra Raisman – 1996 gold medal Olympic gymnast
Paired with: Mark Ballas
Lisa Vanderpump – “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star
Paired with: Gleb Savchenko
What do you think? Vote in our poll below.
