Listen to the new Daft Punk song ‘Get Lucky,’ which is awesome

The recently posted video interviews with Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” collaborators have pointed to a humanism in the machines. “Get Lucky,” the first single to arrive from Daft Punk’s album encapsulates that idea. And it is awesome.

Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers’ funky, pristine guitar line is as much the heartbeat as the disco-clap of the beat. Pharrell’s sweet voice has a little desperation and love in the pre-chorus, batting above average than any song that’s far more explicit in what constitutes “getting lucky.” I don’t find his vocals extraordinary, but I do find it slipping slinkily into this mix. The voice box tone intermingling with the similar synths playfully makes the programmed elements seem interchangeable with its most organic. And vice versa. Good times, and welcome back.

Daft Punks’ “Random Access Memories” arrives on May 21.