Back in the day — as in about two years ago — it was still considered an insult for a movie to not play actual movie theaters. Now it’s the new normal. On the same weekend that a new Ben Affleck-Oscar Isaac action movie bowed on Netflix, it was discovered that The New Mutants — the long-shelved and currently being reworked X-Men spin-off, which was originally due last year — might also skip theaters entirely, becoming one of those films you first see on a whim while preparing dinner or folding clothes.

The news was buried in a lengthy Vanity Fair piece and teased out by Hot New Hip Hop. The article details the birthing pains of the looming Disney-Fox merger, which, should it come off, will see two of the biggest corporations fusing together to form a super-duper-mega-corporation. (Certainly there’s nothing to worry about.)

While Disney will add some of Fox’s bigger already-in-the-works projects to its own lineup, including the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, other smaller ones may wind up semi-ceremoniously dumped onto Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney+.