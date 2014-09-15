The new “View”: Bold, intelligent and kind of boring

The revamped panel of “The View” is everything we”ve always wanted – problem is, that”s boring, says Kevin Fallon. “After so many years of vilifying Elisabeth Hasselbeck for her extreme conservative points of views, lampooning the harpy nature of the panel”s clucking hens, and clamoring for a roundtable of smart and respected hosts who never posed for Playboy, this current View is almost unrecognizable,” he says. “Yes, we got everything we thought we wanted in a new ‘View.' But now we should wonder whether we should have wanted it in the first place. Because this respectable, illuminating View was also-let”s face it-kind of boring.” PLUS: Nicolle Wallace is behaving too much like a political strategist, it was a flawed but promising start, and Rosie was barefoot.

“Utopia” gets a big DVR boost

The 2nd episode of the disappointing Fox reality show saw its 2nd episode ratings jump 56% when accounting for DVR viewership.

“True Detective” Season 2: Jessica Biel? Malin Akerman? Rosario Dawson?

According to The Wrap, those three are among seven actresses now vying for the Season 2 lead female role.

Click Read Full Post For More

Another original CBS “Flash” star will appear on the CW”s version

CBS Flash John Wesley Shipp is on the CW version, and Amanda Pays will be on it, too. She”ll reprise her role as Dr. Tina McGee.

“Dr. Phil” has quietly recruited a 1,000-member “Dr. Phil Army” to tweet about the show while it”s being taped

These select viewers are given access to a live feed of the taping, which allows them to give the show a fresh social media presence.

“Scandal's” new clothing line celebrates Olivia Pope – but not her storylines

“We don”t want to get into the character” of Olivia Pope “in terms of the story line,” says the ad agency behind The Limited”s “Scandal” clothing line. Instead, it celebrates Pope for “”what she represents for women today” as someone who “combines success with sex appeal and shows you can be both feminine and fierce.” PLUS: The “Scandal” collection looks pretty great.

“Arrow” on Netflix delayed to boost DVD sales

The 1st season of the CW series was supposed to debut on Netflix on Sunday. Instead, it has bee delayed to Oct. 8 so that Warner Bros. can benefit from selling the DVD box set.

Jerry Seinfeld: Joan Rivers had just agreed to do “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

Seinfeld posted on Facebook that he recently came across “this heartbreaking text” from Joan”s rep agreeing to appear on his web show. “I would have loved to have shown another side of her,” writes Seinfeld. “I wanted to tell her how much I admire all she had accomplished, especially in the latter stages of her career. She was one of the greats. I'll miss her.”

Web-based “The Marijuana Show” is like “Shark Tank” for weed

The web show lets people pitch their marijuana business proposals to investors willing to back them with $25,000 to $1 million.

Should Lena Dunham have been compared to Woody Allen?

A NY Times Magazine writer explains why she compared the “Girls” star to film directing legend. PLUS: Tickets to Dunham”s book tour are now fetching $900.

Check out “Revenge” Season 4 photos

Jack goes from being arrested to being a cop.

If you”re in Croatia on Tuesday, you might be able to appear on “Game of Thrones”

Producers on the HBO series are holding a casting call for all kinds of people. PLUS: New set photos reveal Arya spoilers.

Syfy is showing its failed Bryan Fuller “High Moon” pilot – why don”t more networks do this?

It used to be the norm for networks to air their failed pilots.

Ryan Murphy on “American Horror Story: Freak Show”: “This season, once you die, you”re dead”

“There”s no supernatural thing to bring you back like last year,” he says. “It”s just completely new. It feels completely new. I”m shooting it in a different style. It sounds different.”

“Big Bang Theory” writers decided to write in Kaley Cuoco”s pixie cut

Cuoco cut her hair short for a movie over the summer, but “Big Bang” producers opted not to use extensions for filming this season. PLUS: Mayim Bialik once wore a sexy outfit, yet criticized Ariana Grande for wearing almost the same outfit.

A NYC meatball shop is serving as inspiration for Bill Lawrence”s next comedy project

CBS has bought the rights to the comedy from the “Cougar Town” creator about a pair of friends and their meatball shop.

Amazon orders a soccer kids comedy pilot based on Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan”s books

“The Kicks” tells an empowering story about a 7th grade soccer player.

“The Walking Dead”s” Norman Reedus to release a Daryl Dixon book of fan art

“Thanks for all the Niceness” compiles all the best of the fan art he”s received.

You can now judge the “Project Greenlight” finalists

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have posted 20 short films to help them come up with contestants for their HBO reality show.

Play “Dancing with the Stars” Bingo

What are the chances of a Tommy Chong weed joke? PLUS: Handicapping the “Stars.”

“Mad Men”s” Kevin Rahm becomes a dad

Rahm and his surgeon wife welcomed a baby girl today.

Another “Hills” wedding: Heidi Montag ties the knot

Montag tied the knot on the same weekend as fellow “Hills” star Lauren Conrad.