“The Newsroom” ends with a weird yet entertaining finale

“It was pretentious, it was patronizing,” says Kevin Fallon. “It was elitist and smug. And it was fun to watch. Some critics accuse (Aaron) Sorkin of those things, as if it”s not a self-aware decision to write characters that way, or make those statements. They say the show is those things as if they are insults. But watch The Newsroom through a lens where it is expected to be pretentious and patronizing, and knows that it is, and it not just fulfills its mission, it”s highly entertaining.” PLUS: Did Aaron Sorkin forget how to write a TV show?, it was downright pleasant showcasing a stellar cast, Sorkin has used the same title – “What Kind of Day Has It Been?” – on 4 different shows, and the finale was a great end to a show that never was.

Christina Hendricks goes from “Mad Men” to “Roadies” on Showtime

She”ll join Luke Wilson as the band”s production manager in the comedy pilot from Cameron Crowe.

Brian Williams signs a “long-term deal” with NBC

The “NBC Nightly News” anchor will stay at his job for “at least” five years, earning $10 million a year.

Click Read Full Post For More

How “The Walking Dead” defeated the NFL

In the all-important 18-49 demo, the AMC series topped NBC”s “Sunday Night Football” five out of eight weeks this fall.

Super Bowl is not being canceled

Despite a report that the Super Bowl could be in jeopardy if Congress doesn”t renew the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, an NFL spokesperson says “The Super Bowl Will be played.”

Fox is developing a hidden camera/scripted family comedy from “Drawn Together” creators

“Meet the Kellers” is described as “a half-hour family sitcom that is part scripted and part hidden camera.”

Sony execs slam “Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder in new hacked e-mails

Steve Mosko, the head of Sony Pictures TV, wrote of McGruder in one e-mail: “F*ck em. He”s going to tweet sh*t anyway. The fight w create good press. Send it all my way. I wish he wrote this fast on show.” PLUS: Aaron Sorkin calls publishing hacked e-mails “morally treasonous.”

Watch a mashup of Darlene Love singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Letterman

Love will perform her Christmas classic one final time on Letterman this week.

Did Barbara Walters go overboard picking Amal Clooney as 2014″s most fascinating person?

“You could say hers was the wedding of the year. But let's put it into perspective: It was really one of the greatest achievements in history,” Walters said of her No. 1 pick.

CBS to celebrate Stevie Wonder with a Grammy special

“Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star Grammy Salute” will air eight days after the Grammys.

Spelman College suspends the Cosby professorship in wake of rape allegations

Bill Cosby and his wife Camille funded the Cosby Chair for the Humanities as part of a $20 million gift.

“Beowulf” coming to British TV

ITV has ordered a new adaptation of the classic epic poem.

“Last Comic Standing” winner Iliza Shlesinger gets a Netflix standup special

Shlesinger”s “Freezing Hot” special debuts on Jan. 23.

“Conan” unveils a supercut of Season 4

“Four minutes and fifty-three seconds of glorious mayhem.”

Check out “Portlandia”s” Season 5 posters

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are very global in one poster.