The next 10 acts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should induct

Now that the Kiss Army has gotten its due and their heavy metal heroes will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight at Brooklyn's Barclays Center (along with Nirvana, Cat Stevens, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Linda Ronstadt, and Peter Gabriel), here are 10 more acts that are definitely worthy of inclusion. Some have been nominated numerous times (like Chic) and never gotten voted in, while others, as impossible as it seems, have never even made it onto the ballot.
These 10 are presented in alphabetical order:
Bon Jovi: Say what you will and there are just as many people vying to keep Bon Jovi out as are fighting to get them in (if not more), but after Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi is the biggest musical act to come out of New Jersey. Bon Jovi, who was on the ballot in 2012, has dominated the world for decades now by staying true to their straight-ahead brand of rock and roll, regardless of fashion or trends (other than their regrettable hairstyles in the beginning). Do you really not sing along when “Livin” On A Prayer” comes on?
Cheap Trick: It”s really impossible to believe that this quintessential American rock and roll band has not gotten in, much less never received a nomination since being eligible 12 years ago. What is more deserving at this point that the sturdy-shouldered, meat-and-potatoes rock that Cheap Trick has doled out since the ’70s?
Chic: For the love of god, quit going back and forth on whether a “disco” band deserves to be in the Rock Hall and go ahead and induct this trail-blazing outfit. Anyone who thinks Chic only created dance music or questions their lasting influence after listening to Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” or a number of other recent funk-based tunes, needs to go listen to more of Chic”s music.
Chicago: Before Chicago devolved into a schmaltzy ballad-oriented band, they rocked hard, especially when the gruff-voiced, late Terry Kath took the lead. Between their vibrant horns and great embrace of rock, jazz, and funk, they were on to a hybrid, innovative sound long before many acts already in the Hall. Don”t hold what they became against their very solid beginnings (or should I say, “Beginnings.”)
The Cure: For the sheer number of acts that Robert Smith & Co. influenced alone, The Cure should be on everyone”s short list. Think of every mopey act with an androgynous lead singer and a penchant for catchy melodies that has come along since the ’80s and you have The Cure to thank. (Honorable mention to The Smiths because don”t we all want to hear what Morrissey has to say about getting inducted and why he”d never show at such a meat-eating gathering?)
Deep Purple: No, most bands shouldn”t get in on the basis of one song (and Deep Purple has plenty other tunes that should make the heavy-metal pioneers a shoo-in), but do we really need to offer up anything other than “Smoke On The Water” as proof of why they should be included? I picked Deep Purple for the sake of argument here, but a number of other British metal bands, including Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, like Deep Purple, should have been inducted long ago.
Def Leppard: Despite what Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott told Liane Bonin Starr and me about not giving a “rat”s ass” about getting in, these British boys deserve to be in for the same reasons as Bon Jovi. They melded their Faces/Ian Hunter influence with pop in a way that has seldom been replicated. Eligible since 2004, they have never even been nominate.
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: There”s some debate as to whether Jett should go in as a Blackheart, a solo act, or a member of the Runaways, but all that should really matter is that somehow, she go in. She put a snarling danger into her brand of rock while keeping it totally accessible that has seldom been duplicated.
Los Lobos: This seminal rock band draws on its Latin heritage, but also seamlessly melds country, rock, Americana, and other influences in a melting pot of sound that pays homage to its influences, but never seems deriviative.
Stevie Ray Vaughan: Not to be crass, but often death or illness allows a deserving artist the chance to bypass the line and go right to the head of the class. That has not happened for guitar wizard Vaughan, who died in 1990, long before he became eligible in 2008.
Do you agree with this list? Who”s on your wish list that we left out?
motley crue
You could have a long wait on that one… though I know the case could be made for their inclusion…
Stevie Ray :)
The R&R Hall of Fame will never be totally legitimate if it doesn’t induct Yes, and instead installs secondary groups like Chic and Los Lobos. It’s a total travesty.
Certainly agree that Yes should go in, but I wouldn’t consider Chic and Los Lobos secondary…
Los Lobos may not have sold many records, but their artistry, and influence on other bands, has endured for several decades now.
When you get tired of Yes’ musical indulgences — and Jon Anderson’s girly-man voice — do yourself a favor and pick up the album Kiko.
You can thank me later.
Little Feat
Waiting For Columbus… Waiting for the Hall of Fame.
KISS before Deep Purple? You have to be kidding!
how about AWB.
Where is Yes? The quintessential prog rock band certainly belongs there!
Say what you want about KISS, but they are long overdue. The fact that they had to wait this long is a joke. You cannot deny their cultural impact, and the fact that have not only existed, but have been successful for 40 years. Los Lobos and Chic? Are they inducting one hit wonders now, Melinda? Who’s next? The Bangles? Tears for Fears? C’mon let’s be real. I’d put in someone like Bryan Adams, or Journey way before Los Lobos or Chic. Longevity really means something. Adams has been successful not only as a performer but a songwriter for 4 decades.
I disagree with you on your assessment of Los Lobos and Chic, but I love that you brought up Bryan Adams. For some reason, that’s a name that I’ve never heard as someone overlooked… I’ not sure I think he should be in, but he should be in contention. And I wouldn’t bet against the Bangles, actually…
Yeah I wonder why Bryan Adams is never mentioned either. When you look back and his catalog, it’s amazing at the number of hits he has had. I agree with you on Bon Jovi though. Them and Def Leppard should be in, no doubt.
Los Lobos a one hit wonder? Sure, to most people maybe… But they are a enduring, non-stop touring band that’s made some of the best albums of the past few decades.
They fly under the radar now, apart from the jamband blues-rock crowds, I guess, but you want to talk longevity? Lobos has been rockin’ since the 70s, came to some prominence in the 80s, and continue to make challenging new music that puts poseurs like Bryan Adams to shame.
Poser? The amount of chart success, and songs that Bryan Adams as written for other artists, etc… put Los Lobos to shame. Los Lobos would kill to have the success that Bryan Adams has had. If it wasn’t for the La Bamba soundtrack, most people would never have heard of Los Lobos. To be a R&R HOF’er you at least need people to have heard of you I would think.
Chic had 10-15 hits, whether it was credited to Chic or not.
Chic wrote 8 top-10 hits, Bryan Adams had 5.
Almost right Chris. If you go by the Billboard Hot 100, which is the gold standard, Bryan Adams had 9 top 10 hits, including 4 number ones. Chic had 4 top 10 hits and 2 number ones. Nice try though.
I was going off this, which lists Bryan Adams discography. If they got it wrong, I’m sorry. But I count 6 Billboard 100 hits, & 1 #1 (“Heaven”). Not rock chart hits, top 100 hits.
Chic had *8* top-10 hits, whether under their name, or Sister Sledge or Diana Ross.
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
That’s right if you only go up to 1987. You need to scroll down the page further Chris. Let’s not forget that Bryan Adams also wrote more than 50 songs for other artists, many of which charted. He’s also been nominated for 3 Oscars and 5 Golden Globes as well.
And this doesn’t even count Nile Rodgers’ work as an album producer (#4 David Bowie, #1 Madonna, #4 B-52’s, among others), plus his recent Grammy for helping write Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”. AND, Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards’ huge influence on hip-hop (essentially the 1st major rap song was built on a Chic bassline). Since Nile & Chic are competitive with Mr. Adams chart-wise (where you wanted to take it), I’m not sure it’s competitive in terms of lasting influence on future music between the two. If you think today’s music sucks & wish Mr. Adams had more of an impact, that could be argued ;o).
Absolutely right, & I missed that. Good for Mr.Adams! (seriously, that’s quite a career). But for better or worse, his career is NOT respected, & neither was Kiss’, but they had a credible champion on the nomination committee (Mr. Morello). Dunno if Bryan’s gonna get that.
Not respected?? He was appointed to the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia for his contribution to popular music and his philanthropic work. That’s one of the highest honors a canadian artist can receive. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His career has lasted 35 years and is still going. Chic was together for 15 years, and didn’t release any new work between 83 and 92. Adams has remained active. You need to do your homework, Chris. I’m not even saying that he definitely should be in the HOF, but he is much more deserving that Chic, that much is certain.
Ummm…Canada is not going to get him into the Hall of Fame. I meant respected by the cognoscenti of gatekeepers in the music industry. Again, a nomination for Chic to me is essentially a nom for Nile Rodgers too, meaning his very successful production work, & the fact that today’s music owes way, WAY more to Chic & Nile than to Bryan Adams. And if Chic are 2 songs down from Bryan in terms of top-10 chart position, while only being active half the time, why is it a fait accompli that Bryan deserves kudos way more than Chic? That with all due respect, makes no sense. You’re the one who wondered why Bryan never gets discussed, & yes his accomplishments are impressive. But I tried to elucidate that Bryan just doesn’t have the gravitas as an artist that Nile & Chic has, in the eyes of the nominating committee.
I have to agree with Bill here. How Chic has been nominated for the HOF before and Adams hasn’t is baffling to me. If this was a disco HOF, sure, put them in. Adams has at least deserved to be nominated.
Chris, then put Niles Rodgers in. Chic doesn’t belong, unless of course this is a disco hall of fame. All of their top 10 hits and numbers ones were disco songs. They had 4 top 10 hits. Is that all it takes to get into the hall of fame? Mr. Mister has that many, should we put them in too? Chic hasn’t had all thier chart success in a 2 year period between 77 and 79, and nothing since. Sorry that’s not a hall of fame career. Just like in sports, longevity needs to be considered.
I can hear that argument (Nile instead of Chic). However, I thought it was clear at this point that it’s not the ROCK Hall of Fame, it’s “Rock & Roll”, i.e., modern music, essentially. To me, if you pretty much founded & dominated a music form that dominated the music landscape for 3 years, you get some consideration (Bryan Adams just played straight ahead rock). Yes, longevity does need to be respected, but there are certain cases (Gale Sayers) where the player was so transcendent & revolutionary, they need to be honoured in some way. But yeah, it does make more sense to put Nile in than just Chic.
But again, the problem with just putting Nile in is you leave out Bernard Edwards, who’s one of the iconic bassists of all time, & the great Tony Thompson on drums. Since you seem to be a rock or nothing guy, Tony was asked to be in Led Zeppelin in 1986 for a reunion attempt, but Tony was in a car accident. Zep then just shelved the whole idea. They were a great band who wrote *2* less top-ten hits than your hero Mr. Adams. I’m not even a Chic fan per se, I just know they were important in the whole timeline of modern music, indelibly. And speaking of longevity, Bryan Adams hasn’t released an album in 6 years, & his last 3 records charted at 80, 103, & 134. Poor guy hasn’t had a hit since 1996, sung with (ahem) Barbra Streisand, and that’s a song I’ve never heard in my life (you hear a Chic hit, you’ve heard it a 1000 times). Bands like Rush never had big hits, but they had a long career too, & their albums always chart top 5, even up to the last one 2 years ago (& they play arenas). It’s kinda amazing that you decry Chic for not being rock, yet most people think Mr. Adams is a pop guy playing in a rock idiom.
Oh, and finally (per the longevity discussion)—Bernard Edwards died in 1996, & Tony Thompson in 2003.
Talking to myself (hopefully?)—Bill wanted me to do some homework—Bryan Adams’ last 6 top-10 hits were co-written by Mutt Lange…who is absolutely one of the great pop songwriters & producers of the last 40 years (AC/DC, Foreigner, Def Leppard, Shania Twain). The albums or songs Mutt has written or produced number almost 200 million in sales. If we praise Bryan Adams, we have to praise Jim Vallance (Adams’ early co-writer, currently retired), Mutt, & even Michael Kamen, famed film composer & song arranger, who helped write those Adams tracks too, but died in 2003. Bryan hasn’t had a hit in a while because his writers went to Shania Twain, retired, or died?
Bryan hasn’t had a hit because the music charts are filled with shit these days. Do you disagree? Music would be in a much better place these days if people like Adams could still have success in todays landscape. Even Springsteen doesn’t chart anymore. You mentioned a period of domination, right? Well Adams had 7 top 20 hits and a number one hit between 1984 and 85. Then again between 1991 and 95, he had 7 top 20 hits and 3 number ones. 2 separate periods. As far as me thinking the HOF should be strictly ROCK, that is not so. There are many artists in there that aren’t considered ROCK by any means. And I’m fine with that. People like Simon and Garfunkel. James Taylor. Cat Stevens. Johnny Cash, The Bee Gees. They all deserve to be there. So i’m not hung up on the whole “rock” aspect of it.
Nah, I agree, the charts today aren’t fun. But you keep saying how Bryan is a hitmaker who writes for other people. Dr. Luke is today’s top hitmaker, & he was a guitarist on SNL. He’s a 40 year old white guy who writes songs for today’s biggest artists. Bryan can do that too, but either can’t, no one will let him, or won’t.
And again, I’m not decrying that Mr. Adams is pretty good—but the fact remains that he had help crafting those hits with Mr.Vallance…AND OVER HALF of his top-10 success was crafted by Mr. Midas Touch himself, Mutt Lange. I actually respected Bryan after I looked up all his hits, but then lost a lot of respect for him when I saw who was responsible for most of it (just like I can’t respect Def Leppard totally because the minute Mutt went away, their hitmaking dried right up).
And in my opinion, you DO get caught up in genre nonsense, because Chic were a funk/R & B/rock band who played some music sometimes listed as “disco”. Yet you give the Bee Gees a pass, when most of their success could EASILY be classified as disco. Nile & company wrote 8 top-10 singles, BY THEMSELVES, & didn’t have to rely on a shadowy Svengali mercenary hitmaker. Sure, Bryan did something right to attract Mutt’s attention, but the absolute facts are, he didn’t write those songs himself, therefore, he is not to be praised as the singular artist he’s listed as (I’m hardcore about Madonna, Elvis, & Sinatra too in that regard, who are all praised to the hilt, & all had little or nothing to do with the thing that got them famous (music)).
Actually I don’t keep saying it. I said it once. But Adams was doing it while he was 40. He has written over 50 songs for other artists. [www.acc.umu.se] You lost respect for him because he had a writing partner or he had a good producer? Did you lose respect for Paul McCartney because he had John Lennon as a writing partner and because all their albums were produce by George Martin? That makes no sense at all. The Bee Gees were an established act for 10+ years before they went disco. Chic, if it weren’t for disco, would never have done anything on the charts. You completely baffle me with your arguments. Because someone had a co-writer or a great producer, then you lose respect for them. Seriously? Springsteen doesn’t produce alot of his own stuff either. Should we go through the HOF and start listing how many of the inductees had co writers and great producers? How did I become Bryan Adams biggest booster anyway? This all started because I said I was surprised he’s never received consideration, that’s all.
Incidentally, Lange didn’t work with Adams until the 90’s. So when he had his biggest selling period in the 80’s, Lange was not involved.
You’re missing what I’m saying. THE BEATLES were praised because of the songs, which THE BEATLES wrote. BRYAN ADAMS is praised in your eyes, when BRYAN ADAMS has never written a top-10 song by himself. That is just a fact, so therefore, I can’t respect Bryan Adams that much. If you’re credited as the singular entity, you better create most of the music attributed to you. That’s just my stance. Springsteen gets my respect because you know he crafted most of those tunes himself, which again is important when I’m told these are “Bruce Springsteen” songs.
And Mutt started working with Bryan in ’91 with the Costner Robin Hood movie song. Mutt helped Bryan get 3 #1’s & a #2. Heck, one of the hit songs we’re giving Bryan here was co-billed as Sting & Rod Stewart. So really, ‘ol Bryan had 9 top-10 singles by himself, or one more than Chic wrote.
And the Bee Gees’ last album before disco charted at 178. You can’t kill Chic for having success in the disco era & give the Bee Gees a pass. Disco was just a more danceable R & B, yet the term is tainted because of old rock guys. Your logic is like saying all great rock songs are only great songs because rock was popular at one point. THAT makes no sense.
And you know what? I’m not sure Chic are an ironclad HOF band. And sorry to paint you with the Bryan Adams brush ;o). But I just couldn’t let stand the “one hit wonder” comment about Chic, & I couldn’t just let the comment that Bryan Adams is head & shoulders above Chic stand either.
I never said he was head and shoulders above them. Just said he deserves consideration way before they would. Your argument that someone who has a co writer is somehow due less respect is crazy. We have no way of knowing how much of the writing was done by each person. It’s a crazy and silly argument. I’ve been a music fan since the mid 70’s and quite frankly, until i looked them up, Le Freak and Good Times were the only songs I can ever remember being attributed to Chic. Its why i referred to them as a OHW.
That’s just parsing, my friend. “Head & shoulders” or “way more consideration” don’t have much difference between them.
And how is “being responsible for creating the music should equal more respect” crazy? Are we not talking about MUSIC here? Forgive me if I respect Bruce Springsteen more than Bryan Adams because he doesn’t need Jim Vallance or Mutt Lange to help him write music. Like I said, without Vallance or Mutt, Bryan Adams is LONG forgotten. Clearly, because he DIDN’T write the music himself. If he could, he would’ve. Just like without all the great songwriters, Elvis is still in Memphis, maybe pumping gas. Elvis was a pioneer, had star quality, & had a good voice…but he didn’t create the thing he was known for (the songs), so no, he doesn’t get the respect from me, say, a Tori Amos does.
haha. Did you just say that you have more respect for Tori Amos than you did for Elvis f’n Presley? Believe me, I agree with you about Elvis. He’s basically The Monkees. But he was pioneer in the early days of rock and roll. Just because someone write and produces their own music doesn’t mean they’re great or that their music is great either. Tori Amos could carry Elvis jock strap. You know Debbie Gibson? She wrote all her own music and produced it too. Maybe you have more respect for her than Elvis Presley too? Sorry Chris, but you really lost quite a bit of credibility there.
Ok. I respect Beethoven more than Elvis. Better?
And Tori Amos not only writes ALL of her own music & lyrics (& the music is catchy & complex), but she’s a brilliant piano player as well. She’s just not in the public eye because she doesn’t write top-10 ditties, which seems to knock her down a few pegs in your world.
And I think you just compared Tori Amos to Debbie Gibson. I’m just gonna let that sit there.
And, uh…did you really use the “credibility” card? A virulent Bryan Adams defender, one of the least respected, most-mocked rock stars ever? I at least researched Mr. Adams’ work beyond his reputation, & educated myself that he accomplished more than his common legacy would have you believe. But you have no problem publicly declaring Chic as a “one hit wonder”, & now Tori amos is laughable to you, I assume because you haven’t even heard one song of hers. So unless someone’s on classic rock radio 24 hours a day they’re a zero?
You do realize that my comparison of Gibson to Amos was to show you how ludicrous your comparison of Amos to Elvis was, right? Again, didn’t I say “how did I become the big Bryan Adams booster?” I’m a casual fan of his, honestly. But I know he was someone that was constantly heard on the radio in the 80’s and 90’s, and I know he’s had quite a career, so i wondered by he hasn’t been considered. Actually, Boy for Pele is a great album, and one I listened to very often, so I’m very familiar with Tori Amos music. But hey getting back to Gibson, she does write and produce all her own music, so she must be great right? Who said anything about Classic rock? Don’t try to put words in my mouth Chris, you’re not smart enough to do so.
By the way Chris…. hardly any of the early rock pioneers, including the bulk of the first several classes of the Hall of Fame, wrote and produced their own music. They must all suck huh? No respect for Rick Nelson, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, etc?
(Looking around)—Did a Bryan Adams, Foreigner, & Journey fan…just besmirch my intelligence? That’s one of the funniest things I will ever hear.
Elvis was more of a pioneer & a more important figure in music than Tori Amos. OBVIOUSLY. But like usual, (& like the music you enjoy), you miss any & all nuance. Tori Amos is to be respected more than Elvis Presley ON AN ARTISTIC, CREATIVE LEVEL. Looking at the “artists” you think are important, I wouldn’t expect you to understand such things. Debbie Gibson wrote some of her own stuff, yet she was a shallow pop tart. Yet because two women write their own material, you compare them. Joking or no, that’s just asinine. I never said STRICTLY because you’re the sole writer that you need to be respected. Music is subjective, but there are objective levels of art at play, & Debbie Gibson & Tori Amos, on that level, are literally eons apart.
I called you out on the Bryan Adams stuff because you genuinely seemed to be offended at my objective remarks. You started rattling off accomplishments, so my bad (I guess) if I mistook you for a fan, & a serious one at that. It is a little funny you’re backpedaling as hard as you can from defending the guy now though.
And colour me stunned that you actually know Tori Amos, & own an album. Any others? Or you’re gonna base your haughty, semi-ignorant opinion on that one work.
I thought this discussion was rare in the internet age, as we both calmly debated the merits (or, um, chart positions) of popular musicians. But no, it had to devolve into an insult, & that did not start with me.
Why are you being so dunderheaded about this? Just because you don’t write your own stuff mean you “suck”. No, in my opinion, it’s not as impressive as someone who generates their own material. If you can’t understand that, I literally don’t know what to tell you.
And Buddy Holly wrote a lot of his own stuff, & 2 out f the 3 tracks I just looked up for Little Richard showed him as a co-writer. To be frank, a person who can write the bulk of the music & lyrics in a quality way, while being a little unique, *&* be able to perform this music is a really rare thing (Hall of Fame-worthy, even). That’s why I prefer groups, because the division of labour is shared. But TO ME, when you need a village (or a pop a Svengali) to create material that the whole entire world will think you created (unless they check the liner notes), that YOUR VERY GREATNESS is based on, then yeah, it’s not as impressive to me. I’ve come to enjoy *some* Frank Sinatra lately, & yes, because of the things he’s famous for being good at (phrasing, etc)…that said, he’s way, WAY overrated, because just like any actor, people generally ascribe your worth to words somebody else wrote.
Foreigner, Bryan Adams, and Journey fan, well yeah, but I wouldn’t put them in my top 10 or probably even 20. I’m a Beatles fan, McCartney, Billy Joel, Springsteen, Jackson Browne. Those are my top 5 more or less. Do i like others, sure. Just because I advocate for a act to be considered for the hall of fame, doesn’t mean i’m a big fan. There’s a big difference than liking some music from someone and thinking someone is an important artist. I only came across with the insult, which was wrong, and I apologize, because you were putting words in my mouth. I was born in 67, i was a teenager in the 80’s. So yes, I like alot of the music from that decade, and why not. The 80’s had some of the greatest music ever. It is probably as a whole, the best decade for music ever, given the quality and variety of music that came out then. Since when does what music you like equate to intelligence? I actually have Little Earthquakes too, just don’t think very much of it, so i didn’t mention it. I am much more of a fan of Alanis Morrissette’s stuff than Tori Amos. But Amos is fine. While we’re at it, i detect that you thought KISS wasn’t worthy of induction either. I would have to strongly disagree. Their impact on pop culture, their longevity… they definitely belong.
So Little Richard as a co-writer is ok, but Bryan Adams isn’t? I get it. Your quote… “To be frank, a person who can write the bulk of the music & lyrics in a quality way, while being a little unique, *&* be able to perform this music is a really rare thing (Hall of Fame-worthy, even).” After you been saying all day that because Bryan Adams only co-wrote most of his songs, that he isn’t worthy of your respect. Make up your mind.
Yeah, my bad. We were both doing a lot of assuming, which happens in “intense” debates with strangers, & I apologize as well.
See, I respect your top 5, though that’s not where my head’s at musically (full disclosure, my top-5 are The Smiths, Depeche Mode, Rush, New Order, & Tool). I KNOW (assume! ;o) you’re gonna kill me on a couple of them, seeing as you like the music you do, but THAT’S OK! Just like it’s ok to like, really, whatever the hell you want. The tricky thing is when “Hall of Fame”-type discussions start happening. Kiss were my 1st favourite band, so they’ll always have a special place for me. The coolest thing though was going back to listen to them recently, & being pleasantly surprised how quality I thought it was. True, I call them a “guilty pleasure”, meaning, I don’t think they’re all that “respectable” (for a few reasons), but I will defend them pretty hardily too, & for a few reasons they are absolutely a HOF band.
And right on about the 80’s. I notice a lot of people nowadays (kids, if you will) rhapsodize about that time period, on a few levels, because yes, it was pretty damn great, music included. Obviously I’m more on the college rock/alternative tip than you, but it’s all good.
Interesting on the Little Earthquakes…I love that record, though yeah, I don’t spin it much either. And (here we go again ;o) , I never really respected Alanis because Glen Ballard (another known hitmaker) wrote the bulk of the music on that record. He went away, so did a lot of her success. Doesn’t mean I hate her or think she sucks…but being the liner note nazi I am (ha), I couldn’t respect her as an artist as much as if she were, say, Sarah McLachlan (ducking ;o).
As for the “music taste = intelligence”. That’s just me being a d*ck, frankly (I was provoked! ;o). That argument has been out there, but it’s really in the past it seems. Genres lines are falling, as is “this music is cool & this music is not” demarcations. Life is too short to argue about it (oh, wait ;o).
Heck no, Little Richard needing a co-writer isn’t ok! How dare he! ;o)
That said, the gentleman was a huge pioneer, while Mr. Adams seems to be kinda middle-of-the-road (to my ears). Solid artist, glad he helped write some cool songs, etc. Just not HOF-worthy, in my opinion.
Yeah, you come across as a music snob, quite frankly. Your top 5? Not bad, not a Rush fan at all though. Think they are very overrated. I lump them in with a group like Styx. Just not a fan. Don’t take it personally. But at least we agree on the 80’s. Great time for music. My Sirius/XM is locked on the 80’s station most of the time. Even the flash in the pan groups from that decade had some good songs. Rick Springfield was always a favorite of mine. Yes, he writes all of his own stuff. I always felt he never got the respect he deserved as a musician because people though of him as an actor. Most people didn’t realize that he was a singer first for year before becoming an actor. He’s still active too. I suggest Tao if you want to listen to any of his stuff. Guarantee you’ll appreciate him after hearing that album. Glad to hear you were a KISS fan. They were probably my first real band that I liked too. KISS Alive II was the first album I ever owned. Good discussion and debate. Now we can get into another great music debate… Hagar or Roth? haha, just kidding. But for the record, I’m a Sammy guy. The band became infinitely more musically talented when Hagar joined. just my opinion.
MUSIC SNOB!? HOW DARE…oh wait, you’re totally right ;o). This just comes from the 80’s/90’s, where I was listening to the “cool” music…which is silly, because there will always be “cooler” music, until you get to the point of a Jimmy Kimmel skit where they ask people at Coachella about fake bands, & they wax on about how great they are. The whole thing’s ultimately silly.
People like Dave Grohl are helping with this. He invited Mr. Springfield to be on his Sound City soundtrack, & Grohl’s got the punk/alternative bonafides. Funny enough, he kept his severe Rush fanhood a secret until fairly recently, because they weren’t seen by the Jackson Browne/McCartney-wing of the HOF (who ran it until recently) as cool or respectable. But a whole bunch of respected musicians recently have come out & said how cool Rush *&* Kiss were, to the point that Grohl gave the Rush induction speech.
I can see your Styx/Rush thing, but I got into Rush because of their 80’s material, ironically. Obviously I like that fu-fu alternative stuff ;o), so prototypical 80’s sounding material actually played REALLY WELL was my gateway drug to Rush.
And Hagar was the WAY more credible musician—better singer, guitar player, can write his own tunes. But I gotta go Roth, just because of the personality (which is a damn silly reason, but this is a frontman were talking about). Have you heard Roth sing lately though? Oy vey. I betcha Sammy’s still got the pipes, & the only VH album I’ve ever purchased was a Sammy one (& I liked it a lot).
Real quick, in terms of Rush being overrated…yeah, really on some level they are. A favourite quote I think Geddy said was, he was glad punk came along in ’77, because it made everybody think Rush were better players than they actually were ;o). And their songwriting can actually be a bit basic often, but I think that’s why I like them—they’re essentially (well, the last 30 years) a pop band with an ornate streak. And I just think their music has a heroic quality to it, which I’m sure strangely props up aspects of me that lead to things like “music snob” ;o).
Wow, that really surprises me. You wax on and on about people with real musical talent, etc. then you pick Diamond Dave over Sammy? Wow. Dave’s a great front man, I’ll give you that. Definitely top 3 or 4 frontmen in the history of music. Freddie Mercury is #1 in case you were wondering. But the VH music with Sammy is sooo much better than the DLR songs. Both good, but the Sammy years were better. Yeah i liked that Sound City stuff, it was cool. Springfield got to show the music snobs out there that he really has talent and wasn’t just a pop idol from the 80’s. To be honest with Rush, I can’t say i’ve given them a legitimate shot. But what I’ve heard, I’m not a big fan. Although I did have Moving Pictures back in the 80’s, didn’t everyone? Along with their copy of Bat Out Of Hell?
Lastly? I for some strange reason ran into a Springfield concert from the late 80’s—EVERY SONG WAS GOOD. And not just the hits. So go Springfield.
And I mean the Rolling Stone cabal who enjoy Jackson Brown & McCartney ran the HOF…& seeing as they literally ignored Kiss & Rush in the magazine for 40 years, it’s not surprising those bands had a hard time getting in. Paul Stanley called the powers-that-be on the carpet for that in his speech too, how a lot of worthy “populist” bands aren’t getting the due they deserve. I’m concerned the nom committee seems to be ignoring any & all English music post ’77 or so. It’s insanely weird. Meanwhile, Green Day are supposedly getting in 1st ballot next year (ugh. They’re not awful, but IMO they’re not special either).
Ah, see Bill, this is where I’m coming from—if Diamond Dave was a solo artist (& Steve Vai or whoever was writing his music), I wouldn’t be a DLR fan. But he had the accident of being in a band, so I understood “he’s the lyric/vocal melody/frontman part of the team here…that’s his role in what I’m hearing”. And Van Halen the band gets the credit & accolades, not just DLR. It’s splitting hairs, but to me it’s important. I love me some Morrissey, but I can’t get into his tunes like I could The Smiths because I know he only wrote the words & vocal melodies of his “Morrissey” tracks. I still listen, but it’s not the same.
As for Meat Loaf…yeah, I was always like “Jim Steinman’s the real hero!” because he wrote everything. Yet, nobody knows who he is & Meat’s a legend (Steinman got paid I guess, & he probably can’t sing. Neither can Meat lately, though. I’ve not seen a guy lose his voice so badly since, well…Paul Stanley recently. And Geddy sometimes).
Well Chris it was a good back and forth. I enjoyed it, honestly. If I can think of other things to argue about I’ll let you know.
Right on brother. And Bryan Adams kicks more ass than he gets credit for :o).
Bone Thugs n Harmony
Green day
I think they’re eligible starting this year!
GOD, that makes me feel old!!
sting!
The Police were inducted in 2003… think he should also be in as a solo act?
Megadeth
I know that they’re a huge long shot, but I would love to see Huey Lewis and the News get in someday. Just a great, fun band.
Massive commerical success for a few years, but that was relatively short-lived. After that, they became nothing but an oldies act. As much as I dislike Bon Jovi, they’re more worthy than Huey.
the name requirement for a band going into the hall should be, does the band have any songs that everyone knows. Was there a ever a song more well known than “Nights in White Satin”, “Smoke on the Water”, “Surrender”, or “Daydream Believer”. Wake up, R&R Hall. You put Hall & Oates in before the Moody Blues, Deep Purpkr, Cheap Trick, or the Monkees? I’m quickky growing a total lack of respect for the Hall. Cool place apparently run by morons. You guys are starting to fall into the same category as tge Grammy’s and Academy Awards. Total joke.Write a comment…
Agree with you on every one of those bands. When you think of it, the fact that the Monkees aren’t already in is ridiculous.
I agree with you on every one of those bands. Monkees are a band that never got the respect, and they continue to get no respect. Hopefully they will get in someday.
No. 11 on my list is the Moody Blues… insane they aren’t already in. And I’m afraid the Monkees, if they didn’t ride on right after Davy’s death, may have a tough row to hoe, but there is definitely a groundswell to get them in… understandably so… LOVE everyone’s suggestions!
Journey, Dire Straits, Boston, Bryan Adams, Huey Lewis and the News, The Monkees, Foreigner, Tina Turner
The Monkees, definitely. Dire Straits, probably. Tina, although I’m not really a fan… Sure. Her early stuff is pretty great. The rest, BLECCH! Generic, corporate rock at its worst.
At least The Monkees fought back against their corporate handlers and some interesting music of their own once they gained some freedom.
Corporate rock? What does that even mean? How exactly would someone like Bryan Adams be considered corporate rock? I guess since I don’t know what it means, then I don’t know. Seems like a term you made up.
That’s easy… Big Star, the MC5, the New York Dolls, Lou Reed & Iggy Pop for their solo work, Brian Eno, Roxy Music, Badfinger, Joy Division/New Order, Public Image Ltd., the Buzzcocks, the Moody Blues, Yes, King Crimson, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, Suicide, Husker Du, and the Replacements.
GREAT list!
Add Todd Rundgren (solo/Runt/Utopia/Production), and XTC and this is the perfect list. The HoF is meaningless without these bands.
Todd Rundren… so on target! I wonder if he might get in as a producer before he gets in as a performer…
The Cars
“Do you really not sing along when “Livin’ On A Prayer” comes on?”
No… I simply turn it off when it comes on.
That is, if I still listened to commercial radio I would turn it off. I will never understand Bon Jovi’s appeal.
Deep Purple certainly deserves it, as does Stevie Ray (who pretty much single-handedly caused the blues revival of the 80s), but the one snub that I still can’t believe? JOE COCKER.
How about Warren Zevon! Good grief, how many great songs did he write that others made famous? Apparently he could be hard to work with, but that goes with the territory!
Deep Purple should be a slam dunk. If their only song was Smoke on the Water, that would be enough. It influenced countless others to pick up a guitar.
Three Dog Night
I agree 100 percent
The Cracked list is way better (Cars, ELO, Jethro Tull, etc.): [www.cracked.com]
Out of the bands you listed the only 2 that are HOF worthy are Chicago & The Cure and maybe neither is a first ballot inductee. A lot of the other bands people are mentioning like Crüe, Jovi, Leoppard, etc were awesome bands but like in sports sometimes a guy can have a super successful career and be a multi time all star but that doesn’t mean he’d pass that threshold of being one of the all time greats.
Phish.
judas priest….. I mean come on man!!! name one band on the list that didn’t start out playing J.P songs… The thing is, They are still putting out GREAT stuff. Its a joke that they (and maiden) are not in!
Peter Frampton
Peter Frampton should definitely be in there
Electric Light Orchestra
Pls. do be ‘crass’ because it stinks how The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame continues to ‘by pass’ Stevie Ray Vaughan! Some of ‘these so called performers’ have gotten in when they DON’T DESERVE IT! Just sayin’………
ya stevie deserves to be 1st
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Los Lobos are the top of my list.
I also think a case could be made for many other acts including Dire Straits, ELO and the Steve Miller Band.
Deinitely on ELO! Good call!
When everyone has electronics in their music now, how can you leave out Kraftwerk & Depeche Mode?
War should be in there.
War should be in before Neil Diamond lol.
Jethro Tull should DEFINITELY be on this list. IMO the most glaring omission from the r&r hall of fame. Shameful really. The hall does not give prog rock it’s due. Tull has influence many artists, had hits and sold millions of records especially from 1968-1978. Way overdue!!!
my current top ten favorites that deserve recognition:
Deep Purple
Joan Jett
Jethro Tull
Alice In Chains
The Cars
Kraftwerk
Judas Priest
NWA
The Cure
Dire Straits
with honorable mentions:
Todd Rundgren
Black Flag
The Carpenters
Megadeth
Stevie Ray Vaughan
JOURNEY!!
JOURNEY!!! the fact that there not in yet is incomprehensible – the R&R Hall of Fame has sadly lost so much of it credibility over the past 12 to 15 years
From 1978 to 1987 Journey completely kicked ass they sold out all the stadiums around the world and sold millions and millions of records around the world – the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a joke!!!
WTF . BON Jovi should of been there years ago a great artist, role model, husband, father, gives so much to the community, even a restaurant that feeds people even if they cant pay…All I can say who ever decides who gets in YOU SUCK !!!!!!!!
PAT BENATAR!!!!!!!!
Toto, Boston, Styx, Kansas, Chicago, Journey, Steely Dan, now these are huge successful bands that played great music and had a big influence! WTF is Public Enemy doing in the RHF?
It’s like inducting Led Zepellin into the Hip Hop Hall of fame…Ridiculous!
PLEASEEEEEEEEE TAKE NOTE
INDUCT MEGADETH PLEASE
Los Lobos, Mitch Ryder, J Geils Band, The Blasters, George Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers…The first qualification should be Rock…and…Roll.
Tool need to be in there as soon as they can be
KANSAS. Journey, Styx.