”The Office’ Time Machine’ is officially the greatest interactive YouTube video ever

Ready to get nothing done for the entire rest of the day, people who are supposed to be working? I hereby bestow you with the “'The Office' Time Machine,” a new, insanely addictive interactive YouTube video which has rounded up seemingly every reference featured on the late, great NBC sitcom (over 1,300, according to the video's creator Joe Sabia) and organized them all by year, because why in the hell not. Note: because individual videos aren't embeddable, you're gonna have to navigate your way over to http://theofficetimemachine.com/ to access the full power of this amazing creation.

Follow RIOT on Twitter