“The Office” had the finale it needed
The series finale wasn’t great TV, says Erik Adams, but it was great for right now.
“In the case of ‘Finale,'” he explains, “I think the ultimate success or failure of the episode won”t be determined by how well it holds up years from now (probably not well), or how it stands up as a cohesive piece of TV comedy that brings itself to a halt while suggesting that life carries on for its characters (just barely). To me, the quality of this series finale is found in the way it functions right now, in the afterglow of a TV show to which many devoted more than 100 hours of their lives. Some aspects of the episode fall flat, but when it hits, it hits.”
