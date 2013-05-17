‘The Office’ had the finale it needed

#The Office
05.17.13 5 years ago


“The Office” had the finale it needed
The series finale wasn’t great TV, says Erik Adams, but it was great for right now.
“In the case of ‘Finale,'” he explains, “I think the ultimate success or failure of the episode won”t be determined by how well it holds up years from now (probably not well), or how it stands up as a cohesive piece of TV comedy that brings itself to a halt while suggesting that life carries on for its characters (just barely). To me, the quality of this series finale is found in the way it functions right now, in the afterglow of a TV show to which many devoted more than 100 hours of their lives. Some aspects of the episode fall flat, but when it hits, it hits.”
The U.S. “Office” was bound to succumb to the sentimentality of American TV
Steve Carell’s cameo was just perfect
The only flaw: The Pam & Jim story didn’t seem to fit
Finale proves Americans are huggers and criers, unlike the British
“The Office’s” final business lesson: Don’t be anything like Dunder Mifflin
Creed Bratton wrote his finale song
Nobody cried on set // Cast members tweet their goodbyes
NBC News produced “The Office” special
“The Office”: One of the greatest TV series about the American dream

