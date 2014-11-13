‘The Osbournes’ revival is set to land at VH1

11.13.14 4 years ago

“The Osbournes” revival is set to land at VH1
A week after Sharon Osbourne revealed plans to bring back the MTV reality TV classic, VH1 is near a deal to bring back the Osbourne family to reality for six to eight episodes.

Netflix may rescue “Longmire”
The canceled A&E crime drama, which was axed despite being a hit among older viewers, may get a 4th season on Netflix. According to Deadline, Netflix is “deep in negotiations” for a 4th season.

“The Soup” is moving back to Fridays
Joel McHale returns to Friday nights on Dec. 12 at 10 pm.

Woody Harrelson gives Kendrick Lamar and Kate McKinnon piggyback rides
Watch Harrelson's newest “SNL” promos.

