‘The Purge: Anarchy’ trailer promises to deliver even more mayhem

Universal has released the first trailer for the sequel to 2013’s “The Purge.” The new movie, entitled “The Purge: Anarchy” promises more purge-y goodness and, well, an evening of anarchy in general.

Rather than this movie putting its focus on a family inside a locked home, as happened in the original, at least a portion of the story here deals with a nice-looking couple having their car breakdown on the complete wrong day – the day of the annual purge. It really isn’t ruining anything to tell you that masked people in search of inflicting a little mayhem are quickly on the heels of the unfortunate couple.

The trailer also, to interesting effect, drapes itself in a distorted version of Americana. It makes sense in terms of the world they’re creating/expanding here, but we wonder what you make of it. Is there a larger comment being made about our country or is it purely for effect?

James DeMonaco is the writer and director of “The Purge: Anarchy,” having also written and directed the original. If the trailer is any indication, you can certainly expect a whole lot of violence and potential terror when the sequel hits theaters in June.

“The Purge: Anarchy” hits theaters on June 20th. Are you excited to revisit the franchise and see what DeMonaco and company have in store this time out?