‘The Purge: Anarchy’ trailer promises to deliver even more mayhem

02.12.14 4 years ago

Universal has released the first trailer for the sequel to 2013’s “The Purge.” The new movie, entitled “The Purge: Anarchy” promises more purge-y goodness and, well, an evening of anarchy in general.

Rather than this movie putting its focus on a family inside a locked home, as happened in the original, at least a portion of the story here deals with a nice-looking couple having their car breakdown on the complete wrong day – the day of the annual purge. It really isn’t ruining anything to tell you that masked people in search of inflicting a little mayhem are quickly on the heels of the unfortunate couple.
The trailer also, to interesting effect, drapes itself in a distorted version of Americana. It makes sense in terms of the world they’re creating/expanding here, but we wonder what you make of it. Is there a larger comment being made about our country or is it purely for effect?
James DeMonaco is the writer and director of “The Purge: Anarchy,” having also written and directed the original. If the trailer is any indication, you can certainly expect a whole lot of violence and potential terror when the sequel hits theaters in June.
“The Purge: Anarchy” hits theaters on June 20th. Are you excited to revisit the franchise and see what DeMonaco and company have in store this time out?

Around The Web

TAGSBLUMHOUSEJAMES DEMONACOthe purgeThe Purge 2THE PURGE: ANARCHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP