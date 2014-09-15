The revamped “View” kicks off with the kissing of Barbara Walters” ring

Walters wore a crown as Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O”Donnell joined newbies Nicolle Wallace and Rosie Perez in kissing Walters” ring.

“SNL” newbie: Pete Davidson: “I don”t even know what race I am”

With the racial makeup of the cast a hot topic, Davidson has said in his standup act that “I”m all miscellaneous in the face,” implying that he”s multiracial – though his race wasn”t brought up in a recent Q&A. Meanwhile, “SNL” has had several famous mixed-race alumni who've been able to play multiple races, including Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Rob Schneider.

“A Different World” cast reunite on OWN

Watch a preview of the Oct. 26 episode of “Oprah: Where Are They Now?,” featuring the cast of “The Cosby Show” spinoff.

“Z Nation” a hit among illegal downloaders

The Syfy zombie series was downloaded by 300,000 in the first 24 hours after its premiere was posted online.

“America”s Next Top Model” winner sues claiming her crown was taken because she was an escort

Angelea Preston claims she told a casting director about her escort past before competing on the Tyra Banks competition.

Miss America down from last year

This year”s pageant fell 22% from 2013. PLUS: Miss American contestant accidentally flashes viewers.

Wendy Williams to eat a crow on her season premiere

The daytime talk show host had promised to “eat crow” if Kim and Kanye actually got married.

“Orange is the New Black” gets a “Golden Girls” mashup

Watch the Netflix series with the “Golden Girls” theme.

Ellen & Kristen Wiig sing a duet of “Let It Go”

Watch their dramatic interpretation of the “Frozen” song.

John Oliver tries to convince Scotland to stay with romcom tropes

Watch “Last Week Tonight” weigh in on Scottish independence.