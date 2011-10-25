The shades come out in new ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ poster

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner and Paula Patton couldn’t look much more ready to headline their own CBS procedural than they do in this new “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” poster, which features the four cast members walking through some ominous golden landscape that may or may not be windy. And there are sparks, and stuff.

This is the first one-sheet for the upcoming sequel to feature other cast members besides Cruise, and in my estimation it’s the weakest yet. There’s just something so “TV” about it, no? And is it just me, or does the lame tagline (“No Plan. No Backup. No Choice.”) look lifted from a late-period Steven Seagal DVD cover?

Anyway, I doubt one bad poster is going to keep the crowds away this December, but still – pretty shabby effort in my opinion.

Directed by Brad Bird (“The Incredibles”, “Ratatouille”), “Ghost Protocol” follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his new team as they go on a mission to clear the name of the IMF when the organization is implicated in a bombing of the Kremlin.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think!

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” opens wide on December 21st.