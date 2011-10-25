The shades come out in new ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ poster

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner and Paula Patton couldn’t look much more ready to headline their own CBS procedural than they do in this new “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” poster, which features the four cast members walking through some ominous golden landscape that may or may not be windy. And there are sparks, and stuff.
This is the first one-sheet for the upcoming sequel to feature other cast members besides Cruise, and in my estimation it’s the weakest yet. There’s just something so “TV” about it, no? And is it just me, or does the lame tagline (“No Plan. No Backup. No Choice.”) look lifted from a late-period Steven Seagal DVD cover?
Anyway, I doubt one bad poster is going to keep the crowds away this December, but still – pretty shabby effort in my opinion.
Directed by Brad Bird (“The Incredibles”, “Ratatouille”), “Ghost Protocol” follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his new team as they go on a mission to clear the name of the IMF when the organization is implicated in a bombing of the Kremlin.
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” opens wide on December 21st.
Wow, a live-action Brad Bird movie cut by Brian De Palma vet Paul Hirsch? Color me excited to see the action setpieces.
Hey, do you know how rare it is to have Cruise sharing a poster with ANYONE?
No mention of Josh Holloway? I guess his role is smaller than I thought.
I don’t know who Chris Eggertsen is, but I know he’s won my heart with that first paragraph.
:-) I couldn’t resist. It’s a bad poster!
I had no idea that Hitfix was posting press releases from Egotastic.
Last year at the Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol press conference in Dubai, Tom Cruise was quoted as saying:
“One of the things I always wanted for the franchise was for it not to have a number afterwards. I’ve never done sequels to films and I never thought of these films as sequels. Paramount has done a great job in coming up with a title, so it’s not going to be MI2, 3, 4: It’s going to be Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.”
I think what he meant was that all of the Mission: Impossible movies are set in their own alternate reality/universe and are not sequels or connected to each other. That explains why there is no continuity between the movies and why they keep using mostly new casts. It would have been good if they had emphasised this from the second film onwards and given each film a subtitle instead of a number.