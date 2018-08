You may have heard that Donald Trump paid people to seem like supporters during his “speech” announcing his “intentions” to run for “president.” Well, “The Simpsons” heard about it too. And their response is trippy and genius.

“The Simpsons” takes a long time to produce, this lickety-split satire is damn impressive. And so is Trump's beautiful, rust-dappled mane.