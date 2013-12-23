‘The Sing-Off’ finale: What did you think of the results?

So, “The Sing-Off” wrapped up the way all these types of competition shows do — lots of singing, some cutesy-poo skits, some guest performances (Pat Benatar! 98 Degrees!), and then roughly three minutes of actual results. In this case, the whole of the two-hour season ender was considerably more entertaining than most of these shows, simply because the level of talent on the show is so phenomenal, the judges are plenty impressive as performers, and hey, there were Christmas songs!
But in the midst of all the revelry and hoo-ha, the three finalists — Vocal Rush, Home Free and Ten — each performed, giving the judges a last chance to pick a winner (they also each performed a Christmas song with one of the judges). And so, the end results (spoilers, people)…
In third places, the high school students of Vocal Rush. But then, for me, the surprise — Ten, the back-up singers, came in behind the country-flavored Home Free.
The audience clearly seemed to adore Home Free. Tim’s crazy-deep bass was always a showstopper. But never once did I think these guys (despite Rob’s fully awesome gopher imitation) were as skilled or talented as the members of Ten.
Home Free wasn’t memorable to me, to be honest, and most of their performances reeked of old Oak Ridge Boys numbers. Their version of “Ring of Fire” just made me miss Johnny Cash. But Ten’s rendition of “Skyfall”? Heartstopping.
Still, they’re more than worthy of the win, in that everyone in the final three was amazing — as much as I enjoyed seeing last year’s winners Pentatonix, I couldn’t help but wonder if they would have even made the finale this season.
If the finale also proved anything, it’s just how supremely talented our judges are. I think Jewel’s take on “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is right up there with Judy Garland’s, and though Ben Fold’s performance of “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth” didn’t reach Bing Crosby/David Bowie heights for me, I loved that he was so happy to cede the spotlight to the kids. Shawn Stockman and Ten, well, I’d pay to go see them in concert, even without an opening act.
I’ll just assume Ben, Jewel and Shawn saw something in Home Free I didn’t. God knows the audience seemed to see it. No matter what, “The Sing-Off” accomplishes something important regardless of who wins — it turns people on to a cappella singing, which is never a bad thing.
What did you think about the results?
Pentatonix was still leagues better than the other groups.
I respectfully disagree…I love PTX & happy with their success, but they are not the end-all be-all of the aca-world…See my remarks way down below…We all have our faves (mine
is Home Free), but certain sounds appeal to certain people & wouldn’t it be boring if they were all the same
… :) :)
I actually wondered the opposite: if Home Free would’ve even reached the finale if they’d competed in season 3. I don’t know if any group, as talented as they all were, performed a song that couldn’t have been performed just as well by another, just as talented group out there.
There was nothing wrong with Home Free, but I just haven’t understood the judges’ fascination with them all season long. They’re a sweet, competent vocal group. No fireworks. No surprises. Not a lot of growth from episode to episode. I expected them to be cut long before the finale; never in a million years did I think they’d win it all. I was sure Ten and Vocal Rush would be neck and neck right until the end, and they were, but I cannot believe Ten didn’t take home the trophy. I don’t get it.
I agree, I liked Ten and Vocal Rush much more. Home Free was too vanilla.
I’ve enjoyed Home Free since the beginning and am glad they won. They always seemed earnest and talented and I always enjoyed their numbers. Ten never quite clicked for me; Skyfall was strong but otherwise I found their other numbers overblown and lacking in cohesion and they always seemed somewhat entitled to me. Vocal Rush was always enjoyable but their youthful exuberance sometimes hindered their performances. That all being said, for me Home Free’s Ring of Fire was the performance of the season and I’ve pegged them to win since then.
Totally disagree. Of the 3 finalists, I thought Ten was the weakest and was shocked that they beat out Vocal Rush for second. For me, it was the reverse of this commentator. I didn’t like Ten’s rendition of Skyfall very much and couldn’t see what the judges saw in it. I started watching this show accidentally when I turned it on during a commercial break from something else and saw the last 60 seconds of Ring of Fire by Home Free. I have never been so bowled over by a musical group. Their harmonies are fantastic, the bass (Tim Foust) superb and lead (Austin Brown) smooth and powerful without screeching or screaming. (Yeah, I think the blond lead singer in Ten does a little too much screaming. Loud is not necessarily good. Unfortunately some groups equate the two.) Since then, I’ve not only watched the show, but listened to every song Home Free has done over and over. Just love them and I don’t even like country. For me it was no contest. Home Free out shined them all. I would have been more than shocked if they would have lost to Ten. Even so, I literally screamed and jumped out of my seat when they won. I can’t believe I’ve gotten so excited over a musical group (I never have before) and I’m no kid. So I guess I with the judges on this one.
I liked Home Free.
Have to disagree almost entirely with this post. I had Home Free picked to win after their first number. The fact that every week they came out with tight harmonies coupled with soaring lead vocals and jaw dropping bass put them head and shoulders above the rest of the group. If it hadnt been such a weak season, I would be shocked to see Ten in the top 3 let alone in second! ( I was shocked to see them there in the first place). Not that Ten was bad. They just weren’t creative. They have huge voices that they fully employed but stuck with the “Gospel Choir” method just about every time. Which I think hundreds of other gospel choirs could have done just as well. Home Free most certainly deserved to win. Vocal Rush was quickly growing on me thought! And lastly, NONE of these groups even begins to compare with Pentatonix. Not even close.
“…as much as I enjoyed seeing last year’s winners Pentatonix, I couldn’t help but wonder if they would have even made the finale this season.”
Literally one of the dumbest statements ever made in a music critique.
I think Home Free was the best and I’m so glad they won. If anything, TEN should have been in 3rd place, they were my least favorite out of the 3 finalists.
I wonder what the audition process is for this show since 10 had never performed together before the 1st show but had individually been performing for years around the Orlando parks circuit for years. Home Free had been performing together for 17 years. The high school kids should have won. Vocal Rush was the most exciting and shoowed the most potential versus the older established entertainers. Oh yes and one more thing. This show proved that Ben Folds is a big mouth criticizer but has no talent to perform whatsoever. What a fraud – he should be ashamed.
Ben Folds isn’t loved (he’s long been a favorite of mine) for his singing, so you’re not wrong about him showing poorly among such excellent vocalist. But he does know music; you don’t have to be able to dunk to coach the game well.
Liane’s statement about Pentatonix really is the most facepalm-worthy thing I’ve read in all “The Sing-Off”-related articles this year. This season was a godsend, but musically less interesting than the past one. Like someone said above, everyone this season is so talented that they could kill a song, but as far as really making the song their own? Not really.
Home Free is great–I love them, especially the bearded guy. But they auditioned for “The Sing-Off” EVERY SINGLE YEAR ([www.casa.org]) and they didn’t even make the cut the year Pentatonix won it.
Also, WOULD they have cut it in the 12-episode Season 3? Or would the bass note thing have gotten old and the tight harmonies stale after 11+ performances alongside the likes of Pentatonix, Afro Blue, et al? Would 12 episodes have been enough for Ten to gel and overtake them? We will never know.
Well, to be fair, that was the first time that they auditioned with Austin.
Congrats to the winners, they we’re a solid group. However this year versatility wasn’t really a criteria where it had been in previous seasons. There used to be 80’s night, country night, classic rock night etc. Both Ten and Home Free seemed genre-bound to me, not much variety. But as always I think this is the best judged reality show around
totally disagree, Ten was all show!!! too many wannabe lead singers pretending to be back up singers!!! I expected them to come in third, I thought Vocal Rush should have taken home second place but it was never a doubt who was the vocally superior group!!!These guys voices blended like no other group that has ever performed in the 4 season of the shoe except for maybe Afro Blue from season 3. It’s no wonder they’ve been together for 13 years!!!! I think the song they performed with Jewel was the nail in the coffin for the other 2 groups, that was world class stuff there………bravo ome Free!!!!!
First of all, congratulations to Home Free!
Concerning Ten, keep in mind, the prize of a recording contract is so that they can sell records, not stage perform (though touring, in turn, sells some records.) A “signature sound” helps to do this by grabbing attention instantly during any point in a song (*changing radio stations* “Hey listen, that’s [insert artist here]!”) Home Free had that type of signature sound with their particular voice blend. In my opinion, Ten did not, even though they did have some good singers. The quality of their sound aside, I would have skipped right passed them despite my love for gospel a capella which has been popular for many decades. They often sounded powerful but almost always average compared side-by-side with many other large gospel groups.
With that being said, from the standpoint of a competition, I think they should have been eliminated much earlier in the show. Why? When you are talking about how one team MUST go home, they received too many “Here are the problems I see, but I know you can do better!” which sounds to me like keeping them alive due to faith that they will improve. Maybe they did, but if they had NOT, this would meanwhile mean teams were sent home that might have lasted much longer.
On an amusing note, if they HAD won, think of how hard it would be searching for news articles, tour dates, music, and random YouTube vids on them!
“Search: ‘Ten'” LOL
I would have prefered a more traditional season structure, it felt so rushed..the talent this season was awesome, but above that the diversity of acts was astounding.. on that note, Home Free always seemed to me competent, good artists, but never went outside their usual confort zone of country when they performed solo.. aside from nice singing, they didnt add anything memorable, unless you count the god gift of a super low bass. i’m not saying another group was clearly robbed, but it did feel that Home Free was giving the title by the production thinking a true country act will go to great success on country charts, which will allow the show to boast a second consecutive post-show hit group.. speaking of which, Pentatonix did made it feel like none of the groups this season are even on their league.
I agree with the Home Free critic. They were as entertaining as any performers this season on all these shows combined. We will have to wait and see how their recordings sell but I must say this regarding Liane’s critic. To compare them to The Oak Ridge Boys is silly! They sold more records over the years and appeared on more television programs than any of Liane’s so called better talent. Home Free will be proud of her comparison. Vocal Rush was even better than Ten.
Home Free is awesome!! You Tube their vids(incl. virals) since winning! They’re also incredible live!!..(I love Pentatonix, but Home Free has their own different, but amazing innova- tive path)!..In the small, but growing (yea!)aca-world, most of the groups are friends/supportive/sometimes collaborators …
Btw, THEY’RE the world’s first country acappella band, so they learned early on from existing pop/rock/r&b aca-groups, like
Rockapella, etc..They can sing any genre & included country, but when Tim/Tx & Aus-tin/Ga joined, their southern influence moved the band towards country music (Tim has a solo country album), so they audi- tioned as a full country band this season..It wasn’t a sudden change!
We have our favorites, but support them all..Like Home Free said: You can love more than one band, you know, you wouldn’t be ‘cheating’ on your faves…Don’t you think they all like more than one band, them-selves? Music makes the world go ’round… :) :)