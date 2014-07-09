The Sisters of Haim Learn Horrible Things from Vanessa Bayer

If you haven't seen Vanessa Bayer's “Sound Advice” web series, it's basically a version of Lisa Kudrow's “Web Therapy” that focuses on music PR instead of life improvement. On the newest installment, Bayer hurled advice at the hip musical sisters of Haim. They don't love the hurled advice.

I love this show. Bayer's performance as the idiotically confident PR expert Janessa Slater is always the best kind of cringe-worthy. Haim plays along well, though it is slightly unnerving to the hear the lyrics to “Forever” spoken out loud. Janessa might have a point.