The Snow White film with Julia Roberts finally has a title

As you already know, there are two big-budget studio versions of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Snow White” hitting theaters next year. But only one of them will have “Snow White” in the title.

Relativity Media’s long-untitled take on the property is now officially called “Mirror, Mirror.”

Starring Julia Robert and Lily Collins, “Mirror” looks to be a much lighter family film than Universal’s upcoming rival take on “Snow White.”

“Mirror Mirror” is not, however, based on the book of the same title by “Wicked” author Gregory Maguire. At this point, maybe “Untitled Snow White” would still be a better title.

Directed by Tarsem Singh (known for visually aggressive darker films such as “The Cell” and next week’s “Immortals”), the fairy tale also stars Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”), Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) and Nathan Lane (“The Birdcage”).

The other film, at Universal, has the much more memorable (and branded) title of “Snow White and the Huntsman.” It will star “Twilight” siren Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) and Oscar winner Charlize Theron, and is being touted as a dark, revisionist take on the story. It will be released June 1.

“Mirror Mirror” will beat it to theaters by about three months — it opens March 16.



Which film are you more excited to see?